CBC benefits wide spectrum of citizens
Dear Editor:
Peter Selles, decries the “fact” that CBC hosts of long ago were easier to understand than those of today (Herald, Oct. 15).
I wonder if the new hosts of today are being listened to by old ears, namely his.
Although not 90, I have a bit of a hearing problem, but depending on the radio, I generally hear CBC hosts with no difficulty.
As to not paying for what you don’t hear (about $3 a month in Canada; much more in every other First World country, except the U.S.), does that mean that all deaf people shouldn’t pay for radio, all blind people shouldn’t pay for public television?
By the way, CBC radio has something Lloyd Atkins wanted (Herald letters, Sept. 29) namely people with COVID in the hospital or recovered (formerly part of the great unvaxxed) who not earnestly beg their erstwhile fellows to get “shot.”
Joy Lang
Penticton
Bike lanes are needed because of bad drivers
Dear Editor::
I would just like to sincerely thank all Penticton and Okanagan drivers, regardless of how they feel about the bike lanes, for their part in demonstrating the need for segregated bike lanes as they speed into right- turn lanes, drive too closely to cyclists, cut off pedestrians, and often cause one or multi- vehicle crashes due to drinking, distracted driving (phone use) or just being ignorant.
The speed in Penticton is clearly indicated, but they refuse to abide by it, the RCMP is often guilty of that too.
The expense of the bike route is outrageous, I agree, but I bet the majority of votes in the past elections were cast by people who drive.
Blame the ignorant city council, but also take your share of the blame.
I will never vote for the present mayor ever again because of his arrogance and lack of leadership... not so much because of the bike lane.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Timmins St. project will benefit students
Dear Editor:
Re: “Big housing project cleared for launch,” (Herald, Oct. 21).
This is a moment that supporters of our local college have dreamt about for decades: potential housing for students.
Okanagan College is a leader in trades training and the Penticton campus has a strong presence in criminal justice, wine technology and sustainable construction management.
The problem in Penticton is that many courses are a few months long and short- term housing is almost impossible to find.
Hopefully the housing development proposed on Timmins Street will work closely with the college and the Penticton campus of Okanagan College will finally start to realize its true potential.
For example, with a pool of short-term housing, we could become a leader in forest fire technology training.
The potential boggles the mind.
The loss of industrial land is unfortunate, but perhaps we should be developing the gravel pit in the industrial area and keep trucks in one area.
The Timmins project also highlights the importance of planning cycling paths so that residents will be less reliant on vehicles. This college spur will connect to the Lake- to-Lake cycling path.
I raise my glass to folks like the McIvors, Thorpes, Landeckers and Hendersons who kept the local College dream gong over the years.
I hope the possible infusion of student housing will take our college to a new level.
Brian Hughes
Penticton
Private sector should mandate vaccination
Dear Editor:
I read in the news this morning that mandated masks are continuing a “little longer.” I welcome this public health mandate. I fear that the public still lacks in education.
I am an RN and worked 45 years loving it. I have seen a lot of illnesses that can be prevented, but have never seen one that could be stopped and prevented, yet meets such negativity.
RNA seems to be scary to so many.
I am awaiting a COVID test today. We are leaving the country so this is a must.
Unfortunately, something as simple as getting to the airport may jeopardize our vacation. Our taxi driver was not vaccinated, not wearing a mask or gloves. The car had no barrier and the taxi company did not give us a choice. So now we were held hostage.
The science is there, Cottonwoods the prime example. They had an outbreak earlier in the summer. With all at-risk patients, management tightened infection controls and the infection rate went down, but so did the controls. Very soon the numbers were up again and so did the controls.
The families were stopped from visiting, patients remained in their rooms, therapy slowed and sometimes stopped all together. You see, the staff have not completed or in some cases even started vaccination protocol. Seventeen deaths and more weekly.
Hopefully this will finally stop when the staff are all vaccinated.
The problem remains in the private sector, they have not been mandated to get the vaccine. Your server in the restaurant requires you to be fully vaccinated, but it is not a requirement of the staff, nor with taxi drivers, nor with “Nurse Next Door” staff.
Vaccinated, please start asking if your service being provided is providing safety standards which are required by you, why not them?
Frances Holowach
Penticton