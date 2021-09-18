PPC supporter offers his side of the story
Dear Editor:
Re: “Confrontation outside PPC office,” (Herald, Sept. 17).
I am the gentleman shown in the photo.
Firstly: I simply say that whoever submitted the photo and article about this incident, and didn’t have the guts to submit their name, is as far as I’m concerned cowardice.
Secondly: The unknown woman who parked her car in front of my truck in front of the PPC office on Ellis Street in Penticton Thursday displaying the signs shown in the article confronted me as I was leaving.
She immediately asked me if I knew how the vaccine works once it’s injected. I assured her that I have done enough of my own personal research on the topic, and am completely satisfied with my findings.
I expressed my belief that this specific injection is not even in the same classification as all other previous vaccines, and that according to my research findings, is an experimental mRNA gene modification experimental injection. Which failed the normal animal trials, and has no case history to inform us of what the long-term effects might be.
She said that isn’t true.
At that point in our debate, she labelled me as a conspiracy theorist. To which I replied, “That is your opinion, which you are totally free to express.”
She then continued to inform me of what takes place after injection to which I replied that everything she was telling me I already knew, that it was old news.
She then persisted in giving me her explanation. She talked non-stop and in order for me to respond, I had to interrupt her. As the conversation progressed, the volume did escalate on both sides.
At that point, I said that she was not going to convince me, nor I her, and I had no interest in furthering our dialogue. She then asked me where I was going to be next, as she wanted to come and park beside me wherever I might be.
I told her that I am all over the place on any given day, but that she was more than welcome to follow me around if she so desired.
As I turned to leave, I told her I was in no way intimidated by her labelling, she expressed the same to me. She then got in her car and drove away.
As did I.
Lastly: I want to express my appreciation to whoever contributed the original article, for the great exposure.
Thank you.
Derrick Lester
Penticton
All patients in ICU are unvaccinated
Dear Editor:
Our son lives in Kamloops and as things that are happening there are very similar to what is happening in Kelowna, I have his permission to submit to you a copy of what he recently posted on his Facebook page.
Here it is as follows:
“My daughter is a respiratory therapist.
For those of you that are unsure about what that means, simply any time a tube is put down a throat at the hospital, it is a respiratory therapist doing it. Not a doctor or a nurse. Any time someone is intubated, or put on a respirator, it is a respiratory therapist doing it.
It is her job to help her patients breathe. She has worked in the ER in Burnaby, she has worked in a clinic helping people with their sleep apnea She is now working long — and I mean long — hours at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.
Staff are quitting because of fatigue and mental stress. Every patient in the ICU in Kamloops is unvaccinated and between the ages of 26-58. So before anyone makes the decision to go protest outside of a hospital, before anyone decides to yell obscenities at our valued health employees, give your head a shake and think.
These are people trying to save lives, just trying to do their jobs, and if you are one of these people, there is a chance that you will being needing health care in the future.”
Show respect.
Norma Thibault
Kelowna
Why won’t front-line workers get vaccine?
Dear Editor:
Having been a guest of both Kelowna General and Penticton Regional hospitals this year, I have witnessed the stress levels that our front line medical staff are facing.
In light of this, they have still maintained a sense of humour as they trudge through each day even though they are all burnt out. I was most impressed with how well they carried out their duties.
I am now completely baffled to learn that some of our front line workers, who are not vaccinated, are refusing to do so.
First of all, there shouldn’t be any unvaccinated hospital or care home workers caring for the sick while they are putting us all in danger. To me, that shows a complete lack of consideration of others while they think only of themselves — certainly not what you’d expect of these individuals.
Those who refuse to get vaccinated are being threatened with losing their jobs, which will not only impact their livelihoods, but those of us who are depending of them to help us through our hospital stays.
When you are in hospital, you are already under a lot of stress as you try to get well enough to go home. Knowing that your nurse might not be vaccinated puts more stress on an already bleak situation.
We cannot afford to lose any more medical staff as they are already shorthanded, so what is the answer? Why has this situation been allowed to get this far?
When the pandemic first struck us and the vaccinations were being administered, front line workers should have been made to get vaccinated or lose their jobs.
It might have been more manageable at the source back then than what the situation is now. Being so close to COVID patients, you’d think that they would jump at getting vaccinated. I’m now hoping that my hospital visits are over and done with.
Mavis Creech
Penticton
Auto manufacturers scared of green planet
Dear Editor:
Reading articles by Coleman Molnar of Driving.ca and David Booth’s “Motormouth,” I’ve wondered are drivers feeling stressed by the move towards a more livable planet and the COVID pandemic?
I used to be a regular automobile driver, but Scrooge-like employers made it very difficult to afford the readily-breaking-down cars I once drove. I have never been in the market for a new car earnings wise, never mind that I learned early on in life to not venture onto car dealership lots.
Booth’s axe to grind is congestion tolls, another writer reveals the deception of automakers and their techniques for creating fake versions of their originals while continually raising prices to housing-price ranges.
Drivers in the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan are largely a dangerous, selfish, bunch, especially when whining about the few “scraps” tossed to cyclists by governments. Some people are too elitist and pompous for their own good, a number of them apparently living in Penticton.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Fires fault of decades of mismanagement
Dear Editor:
I take issue with the B.C.-NDP continually blaming the wildfires on climate change.
While this could be a factor, decades of mismanagement in forestry, horrible procurement practices by the NDP government, ignoring recommendations the years they’ve been in power and a centralized approach to decision-making are much bigger factors.
Decades of human intervention suppressing wildfires is a major factor and is now causing a flurry of wildfire storms to finally catch up to us.
What is the obvious way to mitigate this increased fuel load? Prescribed burning or selective logging to thin the understorey would be the easy choices if the government hadn’t bogged them down with regulatory burdens.
It takes well over a year to plan a small, prescribed burn for the purpose of wildfire risk mitigation. These planned burns need to be overseen by a “burn boss” who must be certified in a process that is almost impossible to complete. In early 2021 there was only one burn boss for the entire Kamloops Fire Zone.
It is currently illegal to pick up firewood and kindling within the boundaries of a provincial park, and as these areas are never logged or grazed, the understory becomes a pyromaniac’s dream.
If the millions of campers that move through B.C. parks could help to gather and burn the deadfall in these parks, which are often not far from cities and towns, then that danger could be mitigated.
The NDP and the Horgan government are very good at blaming their problems on climate change.
During the heatwave at the beginning of summer, they did not end pandemic restrictions a few days early, they did not enact the emergency operations plan, they did not increase 911 operators, and they left paramedics at home wishing they could be called in.
Horgan’s response? “Get some cold cloths.” “We knew it was going to be hot, we didn’t know it was going to be dangerous.” “Fatalities are a part of life.”
There are only a few possible explanations for the disasters this summer: The centralized approach of NDP governments causes poor decision-making, there is extreme incompetence in government, or, perhaps, a bad fire season works well for Horgan’s climate change agenda.
Keith MacIntyre
Penticton
Leader, BC Libertarian Party
Our political leaders with empty promises
Dear Editor:
Last night, I had a terrible dream.
When I realized our house was on fire, I immediately called 911. Several fire trucks instantly arrived.
The biggest one was painted red; the next largest, blue; and the next largest, orange. I can’t recall the colours of the smaller trucks. I was super impressed by how quickly the firefighters unrolled their hoses and connected them to the various hydrants, which were colour-code to match the colour of the trucks.
Then came the shock of my life. They all started spraying water on each other, each team intent on soaking the others. Our house continued to burn.
An image of the water fights we used to have as kids flashed through my mind and jarred me awake.
But now I’m suffering from another mental disorder, my mind keeps tormenting me with unstoppable images of our so-called political leaders silently mouthing empty promises.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Candidates were not ‘grilled’ at forum
Dear Editor:
Response to “Environmental groups grill SO-WK candidates in forum of campaign” by Roy Wood (Herald, Sept. 9).
I had the pleasure of co-moderating the South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidates’ climate forum. In that capacity, I would like to clarify two points brought up in Roy Wood’s coverage of the event.
First, the characterization of federal candidates as “grilled” by youth is misrepresentative.
The forum gave candidates the opportunity to share their policies on climate in a respectful, non-partisan environment, notably lacking in the combative interruptions that often characterize political debate.
This is not grilling; this is democracy in action at a local level.
Second, while the forum was organized by the Kootenay chapter of Fridays for Future-— an international youth-led climate activism movement — participants hailed from across the riding and age spectrum, including representatives from Okanagan-based environmental organizations GECCO and Okanagan Climate Hub, along with individuals like myself from the Penticton area.
This election comes at a crucial moment. The latest IPCC report is unequivocal: climate change is here, and it is already devastating our beautiful area with drought and wildfire that threaten health and livelihoods. This is scientific fact, not fearmongering. But it is not too late to act.
The leaders we elect Monday will determine whether Canada rises to the challenge of climate adaption and mitigation.
They will decide whether our nation and our workers are left behind as the rest of the world turns towards renewable energy. My future, and that of the generations to come, lies in the balance. I urge you to vote, and to do so with this in mind.
Sarah Katya Kirschmann
Naramata
Issues take precedence over party politics
Dear Editor:
Issues should take precedence over partisan politics.
Affordability is a key issue for me. I am deeply concerned about the future of young people in our community. Like many other families, I have children and grandchildren who would like to live and work in Kelowna. Making housing and day care affordable is the key to making their dreams a reality.
No party fully addresses my concerns about affordability, but the Liberals seem to come closest.
Recently, I spent an hour talking with the 30-year-old Liberal candidate Tim Krupa.
He explained the Liberal agenda on affordable housing and day care and seemed to really understand the issues. I came away feeling enthusiastic about both Tim Krupa and the Liberals.
Afterward, I looked more closely at the Liberal affordable housing strategies. They do seem to be making progress. In 2017, they introduced a $40 billion
National Housing Strategy to create 100,000 affordable housing units over 10 years, and the most recent budget included $2.5 billion for 35,000 affordable housing units.
The Liberals have also made specific policy promises, including repairing or rebuilding 1.4 million homes in four years; directing the CMHC to cut mortgage insurance rates by 25%; banning foreign ownership of new homes for the next two years; doubling the first-time home buyer’s tax credit to $10,000; spending $1 billion on a rent-to-own program; and allowing Canadians under age 40 to contribute up to $40,000 to a designated savings account and withdraw the money tax free when they buy a home.
A few of the Conservative and NDP promises are worth consideration. But overall the Liberals’ policies seem to be both thoughtful and detailed.
What about day care? The Liberals’ $10-a-day daycare program clearly delivers more to our young families.
The Liberals have committed $30 billion over the next five years to a new national child care system. They’ve already signed multi-billion-dollar deals with eight provinces and territories. Their agreement with B.C. will create 30,000 new spaces over five years, cut fees in half by the end of 2022, and deliver $10-a-day child care in five years or less.
The NDP’s child care program is identical to the Liberals’. The Conservatives, however, will scrap the deal for a refundable tax credit for up to 75% of day care costs for the poorest families. But the plan, as Erin O’Toole remarked on CBC’s “Face-to-Face,” won’t help middle-class families. That’s just not good enough.
Diane Eaton
Kelowna
Restaurant industry thrown under the bus
Dear Editor:
Once again, the restaurant industry has been thrown under the bus by the provincial government during this pandemic.
My business, and others, are being used as pawns in the battle versus the pandemic. Sadly, there is no empirical evidence to support the notion that restaurants were unsafe to dine in.
I am unaware of any statistical relevant data that COVID was spread because of well- run restaurants use of social distancing,
sanitation measures, frequent recycling of air movement and solid COVID safety plans.
Nonetheless, restaurants are now faced with more costs and another layer of responsibility, but no authority to police the PHO mandate.
Since the inception of Theo’s 46 years ago, ownership has been proud to be inclusive in appealing to guests from all walks of life, religious backgrounds, dietary preferences, and sexual orientation.
But now, if we want to keep our businesses open, we must discriminate for the greater good. As citizens in a democratic society with universal public health care we all share a responsibility to protect our health care system.
In this case, the governing officials decided the ends justified the means.
My choice: follow the law.
We can kick and scream all we like, but in the end, business owners will have to make decisions based on their own self interests and what is best for their business.
Theo’s is no exception. Our moral dilemma (which the government so conveniently passed onto our shoulders) is that how can we turn away unvaccinated guests yet have unvaccinated staff serving vaccinated guests?
We have a duty of care to keep our customers and all staff safe. The only rational solutions are: closing for dine-in or to roll out a mandatory vaccination policy for all staff, which we have done.
Certainly, the government must have known this prior to rolling out the PHO order. It has now created another burden and likely expense to defend legal challenges.
Will the government step in to support our decisions or will we be left dangling in the wind with the risk of reputational harm if we do nothing? I suppose time will tell.
Be well, be safe.
Thank you, Penticton, for your support and understanding during these times of uncertainty.
Gregory Condonopoulos, MBA
Owner, Theo’s Restaurant
Penticton
Prefers a scientist over a tennis star
Dear Editor:
There is only one clear choice in the upcoming election. Do you vote for education, experience, compassion, and scientific expertise or do you vote for a tennis star?
I know who I want to represent me in Ottawa.
Ed Schneider
Penticton
Write (400 words or less):
