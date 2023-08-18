Compost facility an excellent investment for environment
Dear Editor
This morning as I prepared my breakfast I was depressed by looking at the bag of corn husks and vegetable trimmings by the sink waiting to go into the garbage, knowing that as they broke down in the landfill they would release significant amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.
We moved here from Vancouver, which has an efficient system for collecting food waste and converting it into compost and I find it frustrating that nothing comparable exists here in Penticton.
We now live in an apartment and cannot have our own outdoor composter.
Then, while eating my breakfast I read in today’s Herald that the RDOS has serious plans to build a compost facility that would accept food, yard, and agricultural waste (Herald, Aug. 15). My depression lifted as I read the details. I will do everything in my power to support this initiative, as it offers the possibility of substantially reducing our greenhouse gas emissions and thereby helping to reverse the frightening global heating that is now so apparent.
Elizabeth Lominska Johnson
Penticton
Lytton tragedy was and still is being seriously mishandled
Dear Editor
I have long considered the provincial and federal governments handling of the Lytton fire an utter and total failure. These citizens have been victimized more by the primary and ongoing involvement of provincial government and now by the total lack of even minimal federal considerations.
We have long been breeding a government that is removed from the needs of the people and totally self-involved in its own bureaucratization and blind adherence to outdated, poorly-thought-out and badly administered policies and regulations.
These citizens have been waiting more than two years now to regain access to their own properties while the government refuses entry on the grounds that it is not safe for them to have access.
While there indeed are hazards, we are forgetting Canada is supposedly a free and democratic country. The loss of the right to decide on risk assessment is becoming a wide and dangerous brush to be painting policies with.
We must start considering what is lost by allowing governments the ability to restrict access to legally owned private property on that basis. The statement of for your own safety can be applied to skydiving, rock climbing, wilderness hiking, snowmobiling, or even walking through certain down town cores.
When allowed to be applied to private properties — post event — the residents are being twice victimized. Two weeks or possibly a month may have been able to be justified but the two-year postponement of
people’s lives while bureaucracies tinker should be considered a crime and most assuredly adds tremendous mental stress.
With the recent tragic events in Hawaii, it will be interesting to see how our neighbours to the south handle this event. There is no doubt that the risks and hazards to the resident of Lahaina are the same, if not greater, than those posed in Lytton. The American nation has long prided itself on personal freedoms so it will be a reasonable comparison of how each country views and take on those such freedoms.
Make no mistake, both events are tragic and horrifying but as with all tragedies we should take the opportunity to learn and review our shortcomings.
I personally believe that the Lytton tragedy was and still is being seriously mishandled.
Perhaps this comparison will educate me or even prove me wrong so we should be aware that these tragedies will happen here again and likely sooner than later and this is a learning opportunity as terrible as it is.
Rick Knodel
Oliver
Pit bulls should be banned in B.C. like other provinces
Dear Editor
Sadly, for the dog and its owner, pit bulls are notoriously aggressive animals and were historically bred for one tragic reason: to fight other dogs for owners amusement and wagering on the outcome.
This behaviour is now infused into its genetic code; to remove these locked-in attributes would take decades of breeding to reverse or nullify them.
Sadly for this breed, like some others, selecting certain traits has had unforeseen deleterious effects on both the animal and collaterally for their owners.
Ontario has banned the breed from the province. Perhaps it is time for this province to consider the same approach.
Dogs are loved and valued companions, but sadly for this breed too frequently they do not meet this expectation.
John Stevenson
Victoria