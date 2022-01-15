I got a phone message the other night. A very nice voice reminded me that I had not paid my last electricity bill.
Fortunately I couldn’t tell the recording that I had paid my bill, and she should go suck eggs. When I checked, I found she was right.
I had not paid my bill. Because I hadn’t received a bill.
So, of course, I called the company the next morning. And I got, of course, a voice menu.
“Please use your keypad to enter your account number.”
I did. Presumably, everyone owns a keypad telephone now.
“To confirm that you are the authorized representative for this account, enter your birthdate…”
I did.
“That information does not correspond with our data,” the robot voice informed me.
I have only one birthdate. I wondered if I should try entering some other date, at random. At my age, there are approximately 30,000 other dates on which I could have come into existence. Which one might the company’s computer have in its databanks?
None of them, it turned out.
“Returning you to the main menu,” said the robot voice.
The “main menu” seemed designed for industrial contractors seeking a billion-dollar boondoggle building the Site C Hydro dam. But there was one usable option -- “All other inquiries.”
Which led me, eventually, to a helpful woman who explained that the computer couldn’t recognize my birthdate, because it had never been entered.
Now, wouldn’t you think that artificial intelligence could have told me that?
Nope. You can’t argue with a computer.
“You can take care of this online,” the company’s voice assured me.
“I’m 85,” I retorted. “I didn’t grow up suckling touch screens. You’ll have to walk me through it.”
“That could be difficult,” she admitted. “My father’s 77. He doesn’t like taking instructions either.”
But we worked through it. She gave me a new password. I got into my account. I paid my bill.
As we closed off, she said, “Well done. I’m proud of you!”
That’s the difference between a human — any human, but this was a good one — and a computer algorithm. No Google search engine will ever tell me I did well!
I had a similar problem with Zoom last Sunday morning. The latest COVID-19 regulations shut down my church’s in-person worship services. We went back to Zoom. I got the link. I entered the passcode.
“Incorrect passcode,” the program told me.
I tried again. No success.
I tried again. Very carefully.
I. Entered. Each. Letter. Individually.
“Incorrect passcode.”
Even though it was the right link and the right passcode, sent directly by the program’s own “Invite” command.
But you can’t argue with an algorithm.
Any more than you can reason with a malfunctioning parking meter. Or plead with the ATM that just swallowed your credit card.
When I run into a brick wall, I tend to get angry. I want to yell and scream and smash something. I suppose that makes me similar to those vehement anti-vaxxers.
But smashing my head against a brick wall doesn’t make sense. Because brick walls don’t have any sense.
Neither do algorithms. They are what they are, that’s all.
The other option is fatalism. Like black slaves in the American south, like untouchables in India, like women in a male-dominated society, they settle into a mindset -- “Keep your head down. Don’t draw attention to yourself.”
It’s often expressed as, “You can’t fight city hall.” Or any systemic injustice.
A lot of people misunderstand that term “systemic.” They assume that “systemic” means a formal system designed by someone. Imposed by law, or by some authority.
Not so. “Systemic” refers, rather, to the invisible and often unrecognized concepts that people take for granted. Theologian Walter Wink called these, “The Powers That Be.” St. Paul called them “principalities and powers.”
In U.S. police forces, as one possible example, anti-black racism is systemic, even though nobody set up such a system. Sexism seems systemic in the Canadian military.
Because it is systemic, it can’t be eliminated simply by issuing orders.
In the UBC alumni magazine Trek, professor Martina Valkovicova theorizes that in the not-too-distant future, our present social classes will be replaced by just three:
• Those who work with algorithms.
• Those who create the algorithms everyone else works with.
• And a few fabulously wealthy people who own those algorithms.
You can see it happening already. More and more, modern life forces you to do things the way an invisible algorithm requires.
Do as it says. Because you can’t argue with a computer.
—
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca