Oliver woman apologizes to her community
Dear Editor:
I wanted to write this statement to express my deep and sincere apology in regards to the incident that happened at the Oliver Secondary School.
There is absolutely no excuse for my behaviour. Without question, I should have with 100 percent certainty practiced better control and conveyed my thoughts in a more respectful and responsible manner.
The words, tone and actions I used were completely inappropriate, does not convey my true feelings and should have just never been used … to a minor, adult or otherwise.
I want to make it clear that despite the distasteful comments that I did make, I am not a racist. I too am from another country and therefore can relate to not being originally from here.
I have had mixed friends my entire life and am even proud to say that three of my five children are not of white descent either.
I do not have any ill feelings about any race.
I can not take back the mean and awful things I said to the minors at the school. I am, however, sick about the whole situation, more sorry than can ever be expressed and the awful impression I gave to the children.
Once again I want to apologize to all of those affected by my actions. My intent was never to cause anyone any harm.
Silke Schulze
Oliver
Please shut up commentators!
Dear Editor:
Re: “Miller Time” (Feb. 18).
I couldn't agree more with James Miller’s opinion on sports broadcasters keeping quiet.
Yes, commentary is necessary, but at proper times. Like him, and many others I’m sure, I too enjoy watching figure skating but find that constant chatter during the routines terribly annoying.
Their frequent interruption with technical commentary, which most of us watchers do not fully understand anyway, takes a lot of the pleasure out of watching the performance.
So let me add my voice to the chorus in asking them to “please shut up.”
Richard Begin
Kelowna
Mobsters hide in Canadian flag
Dear Editor:
The Freedom Mobsters wrapped up in the Canadian flag have occupied Ottawa and held its citizens hostage.
They are using fear and shouting “freedom!” They are groupings who leach on to and manipulate legitimate causes to fullfil their own lawless agenda.
The unprecedented chaotic state of Ottawa, our nation’s capital, was extremely well documented by MLA Richard Cannings in his most recent “From the Hill’ column (Herald, Feb. 9).
The Freedom Mobsters — as is the case with all mobs — are devoid of decency, shame, respect and personal responsibility.
They have caused immense economic hardship which is desperately required just for climate change disasters and COVID relief alone.
The heroes confronting the Freedom Mobsters are the law- enforcing police officers who have to keep their cool absorbing every taunt, insult and stress which may not manifest itself in serious health issues until years later.
The answer to the Ottawa Freedom Mobsters aberration depends on how the Canadian citizenry defend and nurture their very fragile democracy.
The world-wide Freedom Mobsters with their chaotic agenda will always be there lurking in the shadows.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
In the name of science, but at what social cost?
Dear Editor:
“Follow the science” is the buzz-phrase our governments have used for the last two years.
The problem with following the science is that science has no heart or soul. Our societies need more than just science, we need love, compassion, understanding, tolerance, and common sense.
In the name of science, we have destroyed half of the small businesses. We have divided families; parents cannot see their children or children their parents; old people are in solitary confinement in retirement homes unable to go outside or receive visitors. Families and friendships are breaking up.
Drug abuse, suicide, and depression are on the rise. All in the name of following the science.
If you are worried about a virus, by all means wear a mask, keep your distance, shun social contacts, get vaccinated... but don’t force everyone else to live by your fears.
Didn’t Justin Trudeau come down with the virus in spite of his triple vaccination? Or did he conveniently fall sick when he was supposed to listen to discontented Canadians and show some leadership?
I urge our governments to end all mandates and restrictions and put an end to this social experiment.
Elizabeth Bartosinski
Summerland
Not necessarily mutiny, but mutiny if necessary
Dear Editor:
Being sick and tired of seeing and hearing about the ongoing incompetence of the federal Liberal government, my troubled brain reminded me of the title of a 1965 drama film, “Ship of Fools.”
The current so-called captain of HMCS Canada has lost the confidence and respect of countless Canadian passengers.
Justin Trudeau likes standing on the bridge of “his” ship with a megaphone in hand to promise and to preach. But when it comes to solving serious problems (and nothing is more serious than blockades at the U.S. border), he is totally inept.
Throwing taxpayers’ money at problems is all he is capable of doing and even then wastes much of it.
Prior to the reprehensible Donald Trump era, the economic chaos being caused by the mutinous, inconsiderate protesters would have been unimaginable and mind-boggling.
It’s not the truckers and tag-along dissidents that should be the mutineers; it’s the movers and shakers in the Liberal Party of Canada.
Are they too spineless to do what is obviously needed, or are they too comfortable in their posh staterooms to risk rocking the ship of fools?
Unfortunately the Liberals and their ham-fisted captain can not be held to account because influential members of the Conservative Party of Canada are more interested in fighting among themselves.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
More people need to vote in elections
Dear Editor:
Democracy is fragile. It gives us many freedoms.
These need the diligence of the citizens to ensure they are protected from idealistic Parliamentarians and their unelected mandarin minions, who are enthralled with the new world order (or the “reset” as Justin Trudeau calls it.)
There are two acts which they are using to trample our Rights and Freedoms — the Quarantine Act and the Emergency Measures Act.
We have seen most recently that the government can and will seize your financial assets, which the majority of Canadians have worked a lifetime to acquire.
The Freedom Convoy and former Newfoundland premier Brian Peckford have shown us that only an informed and active population can preserve our democracy.
Our continued apathy during federal, provincial and municipal elections — demonstrated by the low numbers of ballots cast — must end right now in order to preserve our freedoms.
Thank you truckers and Mr. Peckford.
Stanley J. Thompson
West Kelowna
