On Nagasaki Day, earlier this week, I gave blood. Or rather, I gave plasma. Which, if it had been more widely available, would have been essential for survivors of those first to atomic bombs.
Everyone remembers the anniversary of the Hiroshima bomb – “Little Boy,” dropped August 6 by the B29 bomber Enola Gay. I have a personal reason for remembering that date; it’s also the date my son died, 38 years later. The connection makes the anniversary of the first atomic bomb very personal. And memorable.
But I don’t often think of the second bomb. I doubt if many of us do.
Like Rodney Dangerfield, Nagasaki “don’t get no respect.”
The two cities didn’t receive identical bombs. The U.S. hadn’t decided yet which kind of nuclear fission it wanted keep developing. So “Little Boy” used enriched uranium; “Fat Man,” dropped on Nagasaki, used plutonium.
Uranium-235 can be mined and refined; plutonium is mostly human-made – although traces of plutonium do occur in nature.
Two other differences between the first two atomic bombs show up.
Nagasaki’s plutonium-based bomb was apparently more complex, less predictable. So the “Fat Man” version was used for the famous “Trinity” nuclear test in the desert of Los Alamos. The “Little Boy” dropped on Hiroshima was essentially untested.
Although, as the webpage for the Los Alamos National Laboratory states, “The scientists were not simply confident
Little Boy would work, they knew Little Boy would work – it was a mathematical certainty.”
And while the choice of Hiroshima was a calculated military decision, the bombing of Nagasaki was a last-minute choice based on local weather conditions
The intended target was Kokura, a city containing a major weapons arsenal.
But the clouds and smoke from previous bombing raids obscured the Kokura target. So the B29 pilot switched to an alternate target: Nagasaki.
Second place. Again.
Estimates of deaths vary widely. Probably over 100,000 at Hiroshima, about 70,000 at Nagasaki. About half the deaths happened instantly. The other half died of injuries, particularly burns.
For which plasma products are particularly important. The Canadian Blood Agency’s website refers to “trauma and burn injuries”. Which would certainly fit Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Plasma is the yellowish fluid that carries blood cells through your body. Back in the 1930s, Dr. Charles Drew discovered that it could be separated from red blood cells. And it could be stored longer than whole blood, which had a best-before date of only a day or two.
Drew set up the first Red Cross Blood Bank. He organized blood drives in
New York, where he was a professor of medicine.
But it was a short-lived partnership. Dr. Drew resigned in protest over the Red Cross’s decision to segregate blood from white and black donors.
Drew himself was black.
Ironically, when he was seriously injured in a car accident in North Carolina, he was rushed to a White hospital. Rumours spread that he was refused a blood transfusion. They were not true. But they reflect the prejudices of that time.
I wonder whether Charles Drew was given black or white blood? And which colour of blood the Red Cross would have felt appropriate for Japanese maimed by American bombs?
The current Oppenheimer movie focussed attention on the development of nuclear weapons. What sticks with me is not Oppenheimer’s change of heart from single-minded scientist to peacenik, but the obsession of the American political system – from President Harry Truman down to Senator Joe McCarthy – with a real or imagined enemy.
Oppenheimer himself apparently said that Truman had no clue about the physics involved in nuclear weapons, nor of the potential consequences of their use. He saw them only as giving the U.S. a military advantage.
Why, oh why, does America always seem to need an enemy?
Having an enemy to blame seems to me to have been endemic throughout American history. The first settlers waged war against the Indians. Then against the British. Then the Canadians. Then each other, in the Civil War. Then the Germans and Japanese, the Russians, the North Koreans, the Vietnamese and Cambodians, the Iraqis, the Afghans … Even though most of those enemies had neither the desire nor the ability to invade – let alone conquer – the United States of America.
Historians will debate forever whether the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki were necessary to achieve Japan’s surrender.
But in this week that marks their anniversary, the two cities remind me to care about losers as well as winners.
