Replaying council’s greatest hits
Dear editor:
Penticton, we need to stop the madness. This Oct. 15, we must think twice when we vote. I would like to share my research about the past two councils.
The councillors that supported the confusing parking meter kiosks in the downtown were Bloomfield, Vassilaki, Watt, Robinson and Regehr.
The lake-to-lake Stage 1 cycling path was approved by a 6-1 vote of council with Sentes being the lone councillor in opposition (Miller had not joined the council yet). Stage 2 of the bike lanes that will link the library to Skaha Lake Park was supported by a 4-3 vote of council, Sentes again was opposed along with Vassilaki and Miller.
The previous council, 2014-18, brought us the Skaha Lake Park waterslide fiasco. A long-time operator of the marina was outbid by Trio Marina and with this the community lost not only a popular marina, but a rental sales business (boats, snowmobiles, jet-skis) and an exceptional repair business with great service. The Atrill family were strong supporters of our community for over 20 years and they are greatly missed by both locals and tourists.
And now on to Gateway Casinos leaving the Lakeside Resort (which had ample parking) and relocating at the SOEC complex which cost the Memorial Arena more than 140 parking stalls, not to mention the traffic congestion in that area. Jakubeit, Konanz and Watt were all on council when that happened.
The talk continues on demolishing Memorial Arena, the biggest part of our city's history in favour of new twin arenas at unknown cost. This is insanity. I encourage everyone to do their homework on the new people running for council. I can't vote for any new candidate who supports the bike lanes or the anticipated destruction of Lakeshore Drive.
The only two incumbents I will be voting for on Saturday are John Vassilaki for mayor and James Miller for council.
Ken Simpson
Penticton
Caution advised on hillside development
Dear editor:
Canadian Horizons Developments, I suggest you and other local developers contact Vista Naramata Benchlands about how not to forward development proposals in the Okanagan. They have set back your cause by 20 years.
The clearcut on the hillsides above Naramata is wrong for so many reasons.
1. Flood control: Soil-stabilizing tree root systems are gone, there is no terracing, and access roads/culverts are not in. Washouts are already happening, and lawsuits on similar (better planned) developments in the same area abound.
2) Natural features: Wild animal corridors, eco-tourism with destination hiking and biking trails, viewpoints from all directions — all disrupted.
3) Homeowner demand: retirees, work-from-homers, those with second vacation homes — they want Okanagan features that we have naturally, not a subdivision denuded of everything but the view.
4) Agritourism: Naramata’s vibrant economy depends on a unique combination of productive agriculture (ALR), and attractive tourist operations, including worker housing – this hillside scar of high-end homes scoffs at all three.
This environmentally sensitive area demanded proper respect and management of the land for sustainability for all. I am disappointed in Vista, the developer community, and our elected and civic oversight bodies.
I struggle to understand how this can happen in 2022. Why not a development with sustainable eco-friendly features as a marketing magnet that we all can get behind? Voters, think hard on Oct 15.
Michelle Linekin
Penticton
Miller needs to pick lane, stay in it
Dear editor:
Can you tell me how James Miller can do both jobs? He is restricted against reporting on council and the municipality of Penticton. With crime out of control, his hands are tied on criticizing the municipality.
He has been reported as the social butterfly of council attending social events. He would be the first one criticizing other people who held both jobs. It’s time to put him on the hot seat.
You can’t do both jobs as there will be a conflict of interest. He needs to decide what job he wants. Penticton is being deprived of a journalist that can’t report what is happening at city hall.
He should take a leave of absence at his newspaper job if he wants to be a councillor at city hall. He is good at reporting on people so now it’s time to report on him. Do the right thing, James Miller.
Daren Red
Abbotsford
Some observations on election so far
Dear editor:
I have been to a couple candidate forums for this municipal election and would like to share what I have come away with.
Firstly, we need a council that does their due diligence. Nick Kruger has twice said he didn't know there was a forum and he didn't get the questions. Nick should have made sure he did the research on when and where all forums are and made sure he got the questions beforehand. If people who aren't running for council had the ability to find out when the forums were/are, Mr. Kruger should have been able to do the same. Most were listed by other candidates on Facebook, something he is familiar with.
Second, Jason Reynen needs to stop saying he has lived in Penticton his whole life when he currently lives in West Kelowna.
Third, Shannon Stewart needs to stop talking about transparency on council when the one she runs, Clean Streets Penticton, lacks transparency and both her and Jason Reynen walk around questions regarding Clean Streets without actually answering. "Whataboutisms" is not answers.
On a positive note, I want to say how I appreciate both Isaac Gilbert and Katie O'Kell’s honesty, passion, compassion and willingness to learn by putting the time in to do real research on said topics. I also find it refreshing that they don't use fearmongering to get votes while others double down on the fear.
While it’s been hard to get real answers from some candidates, my kids (who will be voting for the first time in a full municipal election) and I appreciate those who answer at all, let alone with honesty and grace.
Kristine Shepherd
Penticton
Don’t overlook Skaha Park change
Dear editor:
How many people are aware that the land use listed in the Official Community Plan for the City of Penticton’s South Beach Drive properties at Skaha Park was changed from parks to detached residential in December 2021 by city council?
This was a significant departure from the vision of past councils, and the public at large. The early vision of park protection goes back to the year 1990 when a technical beautification committee recommended an ambitious park acquisition program, which was endorsed by the council of the day.
In these early days, the city planned to purchase these properties to expand the Skaha Lake Park, so that there would be an increased access to the waterfront for all citizens.
Before any land use change happened at South Beach Drive, it should have been mandatory to study the increase in population in this urban area where the majority of growth and development has taken place. There are significant new developments all along South Main Street, with one new build called Skaha Shores bringing in an influx of more than 200 residents, directly across from the park, as well as the many new high rises along Skaha Lake Road, not to mention the continuous infilling taking place on streets paralleling the park.
Canada Post lists approximately 3,500 residential addresses from Green Avenue south to Skaha Park. The proximity of this park, and the convenient access for residents where significant growth is occurring, is beyond the capacity of the existing park, so expanding the park to accommodate the new growth should have been obvious.
The North Gateway plans for Penticton are established, while the south section of the city has been ignored. And the city should at least a complete master plan for Skaha Park, with a thorough evaluation of the increased density in the area.
The City of Penticton has the authority to require property developers to pay parkland development cost charges as land is approved for residential development. This current city council has a very small amount in its reserve funds for parks, as it has not placed a priority on parks.
Continued parkland designation at Skaha Lake would have ensured higher quality parks for future generations.
I am disappointed and discouraged that this current council, with the exception of Frank Regher and James Miller, did not stand firm on the parkland designation for the South Beach Drive properties.
Dorothy Tinning
Former mayor of Penticton