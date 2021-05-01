The rest of us have rights too.

This week has been World Immunization Week. Although, given the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the world, it feels more like World Immunization Year.
I wish I could claim that immunization has been a resounding success.
Yes, the world developed COVID-19 vaccines in record time.
Yes, more than one billion people have had their first vaccination.
Yes, in some areas, vaccines do seem to have slowed the transmission and lethality of this coronavirus.
But, in the mainline media’s obsession with provincial statistics, we’ve been missing a few significant bits of data.
For example that, according to the World Health Organization, “more than 81% (of vaccinations) have been given in high- and upper-middle-income countries.
“This is not only unfair,” WHO said, “it is also unwise, because a threat anywhere is a threat everywhere, especially with the worrying rise in variants.”
UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore stated earlier this week that 280 million fewer children received vaccinations against life-threatening diseases than the previous year.
Granted, 2020 was an unusual year. COVID-19 lockdowns and isolation rules made it spectacularly difficult for strangers to go into a remote village, mingle with local crowds, and drip a single drop of polio vaccine directly into a child’s open mouth.
At the very least, the child has to be unmasked. With minimal distancing in effect.
I mention polio because it has been one of the two most successful disease eradication programs of all time.
Rotary International made polio prevention a goal in 1988. Working with local clubs and other organizations for 33 years, Rotary has reduced worldwide polio cases by 99.9%. Only two countries in the whole world still have wild polio virus circulating.
Based on previous rates of infection, Rotary calculates that 19 million people who would otherwise have been paralyzed by polio can walk today.
The other success has been smallpox. As a child, I had a smallpox vaccination every year. As an adult, I travelled with a yellow vaccination booklet that documented my vaccinations against smallpox. Also against diphtheria, tetanus, cholera, Yellow Fever, typhoid, typhus, measles and mumps.
No immigration officer has asked for that booklet in more than 20 years.
Because vaccinations work. They prevent me from catching a disease, and from passing it on.
If you oppose vaccinations in principle, you are simply wrong.
I don’t care what scruples you have about the ethics of Big Pharma. I don’t care what rumours you have absorbed about Bill Gates or the Illuminati plotting to take over the world. I don’t care if you found an obscure Bible verse that specifically prohibits vaccinations.
Although I can’t help wondering how a writer 2,000 years ago would know about vaccinations, to condemn them.
]But I doubt if you have anything that rational against vaccinations.
A private school founded by an anti-vaccination activist in South Florida that charges up to $30,000 per student has warned teachers and staff that they will not employ anyone who has received the COVID-19 vaccine.
The school’s co-founder, Leila Centner, explained to Associated Press that “unvaccinated women have experienced miscarriages and other reproductive problems just by standing in proximity to vaccinated people.”
Centner Academy brands itself “the Brain School.” Clearly, a misnomer.
Yes, there has been confusing and sometimes contradictory information about the COVID-19 virus.
Yes, the vaccines available in Canada don’t claim equal effectiveness.
Yes, one of those vaccines may carry a slight risk of causing blood clots.
But that risk is lower than being hit by lightning. And enormously lower than the risk of injury in a car accident Yet no one refuses to ride in a car because they might, just might, get into an accident.
Don’t bleat to me about constitutional rights. The Canadian Constitution guarantees four fundamental freedoms: religion/conscience, speech, mobility, and equality under the law. But only “subject to such reasonable limits…as can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society.”
Freedom of mobility does not entitle you to break speed limits.
Freedom of speech does not allow you to lobby for killing Jews.
Freedom of religion does not let you exclude Black or Indigenous people from your church.
Nor do your rights entitle you to spread
disease to other people.
If you genuinely believe that immunization against COVID-19 — or any other disease — violates your rights, live up to your beliefs.
Go ahead, expose yourself. Then isolate yourself for the rest of your life. And if you get sick, don’t expect the medical system to take care of you.
The rest of us have rights too.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca