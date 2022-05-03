How will Penticton meet need of seniors?
Dear Editor:
Re: “Age creeping up in South Okanagan,” (Herald, Page 1, April 29).
Prominent in the news is the report from Stats Canada about the rising number of seniors in Penticton, where residents over the age of 65 will soon make up 30% of our population.
This news leads to much speculation about how we as a community are going to meet the needs of this group as they continue to age.
The Seniors Wellness Society and our Aging Well partners have been exploring this question for the past three years, and are preparing to share some of our thoughts and ideas with the community during Seniors Week on the week of June 5-11.
After two years of distancing due to COVID, we’ve all learned the importance of staying connected with others. This year we are offering the community the opportunity to connect — to explore ways to make new connections or to renew old ones: to hear from community organizations offering support and services to our seniors and their caregivers, and importantly, to ask questions and to tell us how this community can better support us all in aging well and feeling supported.
On June 5, the B.C. Seniors’ Advocate, Isobel Mackenzie, will visit Penticton to share what she’s learned about the importance of connection through the pandemic, and also to hear from you about seniors’ —concerns.
Representatives of organizations that serve seniors will be on site to answer your questions and hear your suggestions. At the end of the week, June 11, the Seniors Drop-In Centre will offer a day of festivities with representatives of clubs and social organizations on site to allow you to examine the multitude of activities our community has to offer young and old alike.
In between these events, there will be a number of speakers and activities taking place throughout the community allow us to connect, to be creative, to learn, and to be entertained together.
Come and see what we offer, tell us what you need.
Look for a full schedule of events to be available soon in your local media.
Elmie Saaltink
Penticton
Kampe property should be settled by referendum
Dear Editor:
Re: The Kampe property (Herald, April 29).
There is a proposal to built two high density units with a total of 84 units on this property. The property is zoned single residential. Building high density here would create a traffic nightmare on the corner of Green Avenue W.
This beautiful property would make a wonderful park. Perhaps a cul-de-sac, with housing similar to the surrounding homes. I’m sure the people in the area would agree. There are many high-density projects being built already. Let the people decide with a referendum.
Robert Kingdon
Penticton
We should champion the environment
Dear Editor:
It’s great to see folks sharing ideas about cleaning up our environment through use reduction, heat pumps, more efficient vehicles.
Alas, not everybody is on side, and there is an endless blame game.
The environmental movement is quite correct: we need to stop contaminating and destroying our planet home, the sooner the better.
First, get off coal, which is 10 times as carbon intensive as natural gas. Next, gradually reduce reliance on fossil fuels for industry and transportation, and eventually reduce use of natural gas and propane.
It is comforting to believe that the environmental movement is driving up the price of fossil fuels, but that is just not true. It is demand resulting from the reopening of economies following COVID that is driving fuel prices.
Our current economy is set up to use fossil fuels in industry, heating, heavy transport and personal vehicles.
In our colder climate, we can do less than sunbelt places to get off oil, but we can still do our part. Not everyone can add sola panels to our roofs, but some can and should. Not everybody can have an electric car for urban runabout and a gas guzzler for longer or winter trips, but some can and should.
Not everyone can be a champion for the environment, but everybody should be.
Individuals cannot control the world, or Putin, or the oil sheiks. But, we can take individual action, group action, even national action to do what we can within the limits of our climate, resources, technologies and wealth.
Throwing arms in the air, blaming, denying responsibility, just doom us to failing the planet and our own grandkids.
Have hope, recycle and reuse, ride more and drive less, retrofit your home, buy a hybrid. Do what you can for the environment and encourage others to join you.
Be a difference-maker.
Richard W. Hall
Penticton
Zelensky would be great leader for Canada
Dear Editor:
Jon Peter Christoff’s letter on supplying weapons to Ukraine is baffling (Herald, April 30).
Does Christoff think that it would be better if the west didn’t supply arms to Ukraine to help them resist Putin’s invasion? Is it OK for the Russians to use their abundant supply of armaments to conquer and pillage Ukraine and inflict widespread misery on a nation that only wants to remain free and independent?
Throughout the Cold War era and beyond, arms exports and the threat of nuclear war have been Russia’s primary influence in the world, although cheap oil and gas have been very useful in intimidating the Europeans. The Russian AK-47 assault rifle is the Big Mac of the Communist and terrorist world with an estimated 100 million copies served up with few strings attached.
Post-Soviet Russia remains a cheerless, miserable place. Their economic, political and social systems provide no models for emulation. There are no line-ups to move there. Even refugees avoid the place.
The Russian people should be pitied, having been successively exploited by the tsars, the communists, and now Putin’s dictatorship. Overall, the communists were the worst, which may even make Putin seem somewhat attractive in comparison.
The Ukrainian people are to be admired for their courage against Russian aggression, and they deserve our support in all possible ways, including the unrestricted supply of weapons to resist the invader.
Our Parliament has passed a resolution calling Russian actions in Ukraine genocide. Nice words, but without action it’s just another puff of hot air, like we’ve seen from the Pope and the UN. Putin only responds to military force. It’s obvious that we won’t fight Putin, so we ought to supply whatever weapons we have to Ukraine, and fast. We can buy more to replace them.
Some contrast. President Volodymyr Zelensky gives his people guns and tells them it’s to keep them free, while Justin Trudeau takes away people’s guns and tells them it’s to keep them safe. Zelensky’s policy is working. Trudeau’s is not.
Zelensky is a man for the times who has earned world-wide admiration and respect. He’s a worthy and inspirational leader who has united his nation and has made them strong and independent. It’s hard to avoid comparisons with Trudeau whose authoritarian policies have divided our nation and made us weak and dependent. Maybe when Zelensky is done saving his country we should invite him over to save ours.
John Thompson
Kaleden
As a nation, Canada has become too soft
Dear Editor:
It’s high time Canada tossed the pair of goody two shoes it wears and took a course on sense and sensibility.
Legalizing marijuana, beer on the beaches, Sunday shopping, a complete failure of a
justice system... are just a few examples.
Canada goes to the extreme to save the lives of people who overdose and, heaven forbid, the thought of an eye for an eye for murder and other horrible crimes proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
Building a modern Essondale to house and care for the mentally ill would help clean the streets of no return.
Perhaps Canada should declare its own war at home to eliminate the bad and the ugly from the good.
For criminals, it should be three strikes and you’re in, never to see the outside light of day beyond the razor wire of a prison.
Work camps to earn their keep such as the one in Paul Newman’s “Cool Hand Luke” may work for some. For the extreme puke who murders when proven beyond a reasonable doubt, the death penalty should apply — not years in solitary confinement.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla