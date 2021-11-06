Everyone will agree that exercise is a good thing.
If we all commit to a minimum of 150 minutes per week for some form of physical activity, it will cut down on medical costs and we will live healthier — and hopefully — longer lives. Stress relief, better sleep hygiene, weight loss... what’s not to like?
In a news release issued by the Fitness Industry of Canada, they are asking for the same considerations tourism and restaurants are expected to receive when the next round of aid money is announced.
According to the FIC, 42% of privately-owned gyms have gone out of business since the start of the pandemic. Those that are still open probably aren’t making a lot of money, if any.
Gyms had to shut down for several months and once they did reopen, many members were nervous about coming back, even with strict social-distancing rules in place. Other people, such as myself, use COVID, I’m sure, as an excuse to stop exercising.
Government aid for industries challenged by COVID has to end sometime, but, I think most people would agree the fitness industry is worth saving.
—
Here’s the best Tweet I’ve read this week:
“How much could they have reduced carbon emission by holding the big climate conference on Zoom instead of in person?”
—MP Pierre Poilievre
—
QAnon has a new theory which takes quackery to an all-time new level. Many supporters travelled to Dallas this week, hoping to see the return of John F. Kennedy Jr., which, of course didn’t happen.
Why Dallas? His father was shot there. A moot point.
Back to the story, The Rolling Stones happened to be in Dallas that night (sweet!) so the theory is that Keith Richards is actually JFK Jr. and Mick Jagger is the late Michael Jackson in disguise.
I’m not making this up.
It’s unknown if the same people believe Paul McCartney died in 1969 or John Lennon made hidden innuendos on “The White Album.”
—
I’ll take bad optics for $1,000 please, Alex.
I’m disappointed, but not surprised, that the principal of Princess Margaret Secondary School in Penticton (whose name escapes me), has chosen to award the grad photo contract to an out-of-town outfit rather than relying solely on “old faithful” Stuart Bish.
I guess keeping it local isn’t a priority of this principal.
Over at Pen-Hi, their administrative team has maintained their 40-year relationship with Bish.
I agree there are more pressing issues in public school education than a photography contract.
But, a lesson worth preaching to high school students, in my humble opinion, is support local.
Who donates to the school fundraisers such as Dry Grad, scholarships/bursaries and humanitarian projects? Local people.
Nobody knew this better than Maggie’s first principal, the late Bruce Johnson.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca