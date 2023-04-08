Watershed safeguards need to be enforced
Dear Editor:
Members of our city council believe that Kelowna should declare a “climate emergency.” Apparently, a committee is preparing a new climate resiliency strategy to address the extreme weather patterns associated with the effects of the changing climate.
A consideration that should top such a list are protections guarding the quantity and quality of the water that flows into Mission Creek and the city’s reservoirs. As a longtime resident of Joe Rich and someone who lives within the Mission Creek watershed, I can assure that those safeguards need to be enforced.
Logging companies have long been churning up the landscape and harvesting trees in the watershed with what seems to be little concern for our most precious resource: water. Briefly, trees are the necessary buffer that extend the spring runoff and protect the flow of groundwater from extreme temperatures.
The absence of trees and the presence of logging machinery also contributes directly to land instability. Any resident of Joe Rich would be able to point out numerous occasions so catastrophic that even sections of Highway 33 itself were demolished.
This spring, logging companies are poised to harvest trees in the Mission Creek Valley, at times literally a stone's throw from the river bank.
So, go ahead. Declare a “climate emergency” and form committees to study “climate resiliency,” but until the Kelowna City Council takes meaningful measures to extract logging companies from the vicinity of our reservoirs and watershed, any alarm bells will ring rather hollow.
John Van Dyk
Kelowna
Grandmothers for Africa say thank you
Dear Editor:
We, the Grandmothers for Africa, wish to extend our gratitude to everyone who helped make the recent Thursday Night Jazz concert such a wonderful success.
To the incredible musicians who donated their 11th concert to help us raise money for the Stephen Lewis foundation, our deepest appreciation. To the Penticton Lakeside Resort and especially the staff of the Barking Parrot, we are so grateful for your hard work and efficiency.
And to everyone who participated so generously at our fundraiser, helping the grandmothers of the subsaharan countries in Africa to raise their orphaned grandchildren, your support is treasured.
Norma Lippa
Grandmothers for Africa
South Okanagan
Puzzled by actions of the United Nations
Dear Editor:
What little mind I have left shall be lost if I read one more reference to the United Nations Declaration On The Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
Granted, the United Nations was a major achievement of the guy who dropped two atomic bombs on Japan and wouldn’t let MacArthur do the same in Korea, but it also boasts a security council headed by Russia – which isn’t even a member.
The Soviet Union was a member, but paperwork shmaperwork, do words really matter?
If the UN really is the arbiter of Indigenous rights consider article 16 of its Declaration of Human Rights, which states, “Men and women of full age, without any limitation due to race, nationality or religion, have the right to marry and found a family,” which suggests two-thirds of marital pair bonds don’t qualify.
Scott Robinson
Penticton
The carbon tax is making a difference
Dear Editor:
Human-induced climate change is the largest and most pervasive threat to the natural environment and societies the world has ever faced.
Between the years 1880–1980 global temperatures have risen by 2%. Since 1981 temperature increases have doubled per decade.
This increase is due mainly to the consumption of fossil fuels (coal, oil, and gas). 75% of the temperature increase is due to greenhouse gas and 90% increase is caused by carbon dioxide.
As a result of the carbon tax, emissions in B.C. are 15% lower than they would have been. Thus, the carbon tax does make a difference. We don’t spend money to change Mother Nature — we spend money to change human activity and protect future generations.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has detailed reports by experts on the subject. I invite contributors to Google those reports and statistics.
You then may understand the impact for future generations.
Climate change and concurrent responsibilities are not strictly Kelowna issues; rather, they are global issues. As is inflation, logistics, the current military conflicts, and the global shortage of goods.
If we are to leave a legacy for our grandchildren and other future generations, what would you have it be? That we stood by and watched the planet destroyed, or that we made every effort to ensure the well-being of future generations?
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna
World slipping away from decency
Dear Editor:
Is Easter real? Or is the world slipping away from common decency, love of neighbour and its exorcism?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Albertan enjoys Jack Knox’s humour
Dear Editor:
I live in Alberta and I read the Victoria Times Colonist. Why? Because no matter what the topic, Jack Knox can start my dreary Alberta day with either insightful opinion or laugh-out-loud humour.
I have read his column faithfully for several years and I will miss reading his thoughts as often as before.
How that man can be so funny, so thoughtful, so good looking (well, two out of three) all wrapped up in one package is beyond me. Enjoy your extra time off, and, selfishly, don’t forget about your loyal, laughing followers.
Lynda McCullough
Sherwood Park
Residents are in for a spooky ride
Dear Editor:
I’m wondering if taxpayers in Summerland should take Mayor Doug Holmes’ method of getting things done seriously.
“You can always do things faster if you don’t bother consulting with the municipality.”
While it may be true, is this how the mayor plans to govern for the next three-and-a-half years?
Seems a tad spooky to this taxpayer. Just sayin’.
Gordon Boothe
Summerland
