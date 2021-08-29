As I wrote last week, faithfulness is an evident characteristic taking place in the lives around us. Little moments of faithfulness make such a difference.
Many of you may not have heard of John Egglen, an Englishman from South East England.
We are used to snow in Canada, particularly outside our valley, but one Sunday in January, in Colchester, England, the town experienced a blizzard. It was 1850, no snow ploughs back then or all-wheel drive.
John mused from his bed, should he roll over and sleep or go to his tiny church. He did not think anyone would go anyway. But he felt that he should go, especially as he was a church deacon.
“If I don’t go, who will go?,” he wondered —pulling his old leather boots, shirt, two wool sweaters and his heavy coat. He set his mind to walk the ten kilometres to the Methodist church. He kicked his way through the fresh snow, trying to follow the old path through the Essex landscape.
Twelve faithful members arrived from every direction to the church, and one guest turned up. The minister failed to turn up; he was snowed in. One of the faithful said, let’s head home, but John was determined they held a service.
The very thought of standing and preaching a sermon was the farthest thing from his mind, a 26-year-old, shy man. He was not opposed to the idea, but the opportunity had never presented itself.
That all changed that day.
I know that if I had walked that kind of distance, I would have felt the same; we have come this far — let’s do it!
He took a deep breath and held on to the little carved pulpit; he opened his dry mouth and then decided to slip two layers of clothes off. He began, his words drifted like the snowstorm, no real direct point, he spoke for 180 seconds — his eyes on the guest, a young teen, who sat quietly in the pew.
In the concluding moments, clarity and strength came to him; he felt God with what felt like a heavy coat being removed.
Catching the young man's eye, he spoke, “Young man, look to Jesus, Look! Look! Look!”
Did the solid and powerful words make a difference?
Later the boy, then a stout, broad, heavily bearded man, would say, “I did look, and then and there the cloud on my heart lifted, the darkness rolled away, and at the moment I saw the sun.”
The boy’s name? Charles Haddon Spurgeon. England’s greatest preacher was called the prince of preachers. Spurgeon would preach to tens of thousands in London and continues to make a global impact with his books.
As we continue in these challenging times, will we roll over and sleep or be faithful and take small steps to be present in your community; however it might present itself.
You never know how God will surprise you in the small things by doing a big thing.
