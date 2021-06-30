Interior Health fumbles the ball on Pathways
Dear Editor:
It’s getting to be very obvious that Interior Health has really bungled this one.
After spending $2.5 million on the building and now with a staff costing probably a couple of million a year on wages, rent, etc. there’s almost nothing to show for it. Remember, Pathways Addictions Resource Centre in Penticton ran on only $500,000 a year of IH funding.
With a client list of over 500, Pathways has had only 25 adults and 14 youth that requested their files be sent to Interior Health. Discovery House had 80% of their clients obtaining counselling at Pathways and now there are zero going to Interior Health. With 16 employees, Interior Health has almost nothing to show for it.
It appears that there is next to nothing for counselling service.
This is devastating to our community now and, at this rate, it’s going to get worse. Organizations like Discovery House are dependent on a place like Pathways for the counselling and support to help their clients make a full recovery.
Interior Health offers nothing to adults and youth who are struggling with addictions, but are not actively using at the time when they require help.
We feel that the citizens of Penticton do not realize the scope of services that Pathways performed in the past 47 years. It may be of interest to note that when the funding ceased from Interior Health, 70% of the clients were women and 92% of total clients had problems with alcohol-use disorder. The percentage of women abusing alcohol has been steadily rising and is almost equal to men.
There is a list of anxiety-causing problems at Pathways that has 50-plus items mentioned that devastate people’s lives: gambling, domestic violence, anger management, alcohol abuse, eating disorders, parenting problems, and so on. Pathways taught our youth about the harm that drugs do and referred people to other organizations that could help.
To our knowledge, Interior Health offers none of this. How can people in need of discrete help ever go to Martin Street and stand outside to ring a bell for help from a government employee?
In our opinion, this is nothing but a flagrant abuse of taxpayers’ money and Penticton can lose a great asset because Interior Health is on some kind of power trip, just like BC Housing is.
It’s still not too late to stand up defend Pathways. Let your local politicians know that this is a disgrace for Interior Health to halt funding to Pathways.
Since funding for Pathways abruptly stopped on May 31, they are able to still operate for a limited time with a different business model thanks to some donations from businesses and individuals.
Their help is very much appreciated.
Janet Parker, president,
Parker Chrysler
Lee Pixley,
Pathways director
Queen, Pope need to break their silence
Dear Editor:
The absence of an apology from Pope Francis for the Catholic Church’s role in residential schools is deeply disappointing.
However, I find it equally disappointing that the Queen hasn’t extended condolences to the families who are grieving in light of the remains of their loved ones having been located.
Don’t you find it interesting that she sent condolences to the families of 16 hockey players killed in a bus crash, but remains silent about the approximately 1,000 First Nation children (and counting) who didn’t make it home from school?
Jan Schumacher
Summerland
Cycle path a great investment for City
Dear Editor:
It is wonderful to see the lake-to-lake cycle path taking shape. Penticton is recognizing a large percentage of the population which insist on a carbon footprint reduction strategy in civic planning.
It is also a recognition that cycle paths are as much about economic development as sustainability. In the age of professionals being able work anywhere, Penticton just raised its stock significantly as family-friendly bike lanes are very desirable.
It’s also amazing that all the work up from the lake to Duncan Street was done on $1 million of taxpayer funding. Good return on investment, I would say.
The best thing is that the solution to the 200 block Martin Street was suggested by the businesses affected. I think they made a great choice.
Late last year when the consultants suggested going down the west side of Martin, downtown businesses were incensed. The revitalization investment would be wiped out and big expenses would be incurred.
In January 2021, a charet was held with downtown businesses led by Chris Allen. At the end, the businesses reiterated their opposition to the bike lane at this time, however if it was going ahead they would prefer reducing to one lane and putting the bike lane in the other.
A big reason was safety. One of the businesses experienced two vehicular incidents with their patio that summer. Cars were going too fast.
A protected bike lane adds more of a buffer and single lane brings the speed down.
Another problem looming is the recommendation to bring cyclists to Skaha Lake via South Main. When the consultants made this recommendations to the advisory committee, many, including the ICBC safety expert sitting beside me, were gobsmacked.
South Main is busy and getting busier with several bus routes going down it. One thing I’ve learned through this process is buses and cyclists don’t mix well and solutions are expensive.
It would be better putting the last leg down the centre of town utilizing Paris Street which hooks up to Yorkton and the centre of Skaha Lake Park.
The Paris Street route could have a spur to the new bridge on Green Ave. and connect to the Channel path.
The Paris Street route would also less expensive and intrusive as things like “floating bus stops” needed for South Main would not be required.
Let’s turn up the pressure to complete this path as soon as is possible. The funds from the senior governments are flowing but those taps can be turned off anytime.
With luck, we can lever another $1 million to finish the job.
Brian Hughes
Penticton
Bike path belongs on Channel Parkway
Dear Editor:
I totally agree with Al Martens that the City is wasting at least $8 million of our tax money to construct this extravagant and ill-conceived hazardous city core lake-to-lake cycling route (Herald letters, June 24).
The City had another viable and safer route to upgrade the Channel Parkway bike trail with the co-operation of the Penticton Indian Band.
As far back as October 7, 2020, I sent a letter to the Herald discussing the Channel Parkway option with copies to the city council and Shape you City. It was summarily rejected by the City staff as not viable because it was located on First Nation land. This is utter nonsense and short sighted.
The 10-year Parks and Recreation Master Plan, approved by council on June 10, 2018, fosters the close co--operation between the City and Band to enhance and beautify the Channel Parkway
A bike trail located in a safe, pristine and bucolic setting away from traffic, starting at the Eckhardt bridge, and non-stop to Skaha Lake is a gem.
Who will actually use or benefit from this lake-to-lake project? Certainly not the taxpayers; not the majority of the 30% senior residents in retirement and care homes, hospital staff, doctors, first responders, others who need their cars to perform their duties, persons living outside the city core, shoppers who must or prefer to use their cars and many more, estimated at some 10,000-20,000 out of a population of 35,000.
Claude Filiatrault
Penticton
Did cigarettes cause latest round of fires?
Dear Editor:
I noticed the three fires around Peachland and towards Merritt on Monday were all along highways, which points to likely tossed cigarettes as the cause. Walking by my house in Lake Country, I see butts lining the roadway. When are our lawmakers going to introduce serious fines for this selfish, destructive behaviour?
Kerry Knoll
Lake Country
No-win situation for public on marina
Dear Editor:
Now the election is over, let’s reflect on the question posed that 50.3% of the electorate decided to vote in favour of.
Even though the results are not strongly definitive, democracy or a somewhat loose form of democracy, has taken place. The ramifications are yet to be faced.
The question as posed and voted on has many implications.
The most nebulous implication is the time period “from five-to-25 years.” Have you thought about what this could mean? There is no specific time frame stated here. It is possible that we could get into a locked- in situation that, after a specific time period, like the Trio debacle, we find ourselves left holding the bag financially. Then what? Council can orchestrate any time frame that it likes short or long as we have all but guaranteed that.
Nowhere has it been stated or published as to how a manager/operator system might work. Questions such as who foots the initial upgrade on Skaha Park and the marina must be answered.
If it’s the City of Penticton, we pay and the manager/operator benefits by not having to make a huge capital investment. If, on the other hand, the manager/operator must make a substantial investment, length of time for return on investment will be a key issue. For us, either way is a no-win situation.
The choice of manager/operator is one that would seem somewhat vague as nothing has been spelled out. Manager by definition is: “a person responsible for controlling or administering all or part of a company or similar organization.”
How would that apply to the park and marina situation? Would management be overseeing for the City or for an investor. Who knows? As far as the term operator is concerned it refers to: “a person or company that engages in or runs a business or enterprise.” Once again, there seems to be a conundrum as terms of reference have not been spelled out.
We have been sold a bill of goods. We weren’t told the terms of manager/operator; definite length of time five-or-25 years or somewhere in between. Last but not least, who foots the development bill the City or the owner/operator?
We need to know before the general election in Oct. 2022. We’ve been played.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
It’s time for a papal visit to Canada
Dear Editor:
The flood of media reports about record high temperatures combined with the recent news that two more Catholic churches (all linked to Indigenous communities in B.C.) burning down, reminded me of the line made famous by the American wordsmith, James Baldwin.
“God gave Noah the rainbow sign, no more water, the fire next time!” Apparently that line originated in a pre-Civil War Negro spiritual.
Obviously those words can mean very different things to different people. Some might read them as a warning about what can happen when the bitterness and indignation of a maltreated people are covered up or ignored. Such behaviour is somewhat similar to ignoring the smoldering roots of burnt-out trees after a fire sweeps through a forest.
Perhaps Pope Francis should take a break from those comfy, self-deluding, ivory towers in Vatican City and come for a visit. He could bring some of his holy water and spend a day or two on the line with a fire crew. Heaven knows, the experience would be enlightening, if he is willing to maintain an open mind.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon