Make civil society once again civil
Dear Editor:
Re: “Treat workers with the respect they deserve,” (Letters, Aug. 25).
Why is it that Bart Simpson now disguises himself as a 50-year-old who drinks Booster Juice?
Society has been conditioned by nearly 40 years of Bart Simpson to be rude and rebellious to authority. Donald Trump modelled such rudeness, elevating name-calling to a national art form across much of North America, and inculcating conspiracy theories so many no longer trust the institutions that underpin our democracies.
Nearly one-fifth of Canadians refuse vaccination, and much of that same fifth reject masking and social distancing, all in the name of conspiracies that undermine faith in authority, government, the system.
Teenager Mikayla Isted wrote to decry observed behaviour of adults who shop at Booster Juice. She did an effective job, and she is to be congratulated for her courage, and for her articulate writing.
Conduct at Booster Juice is but a microcosm of behaviour that manifests itself across a much broader swath of society, and even shows up in the letters section of the Penticton Herald.
It is time to grow up again, to stop with the Bart (intentional anagram for Brat) and the Donald impersonations, and to make civil society once again civil.
You can do it, Penticton. Have empathy for Mikayla, and turn that empathy to action, then repeat.
Richard W. Hall
Penticton
Non-vaxxers should be inconvenienced
Dear Editor:
Sept. 13? Download an app in order to get into bars, restaurants, concerts, etc?
This is the stupidest rule yet to be conceived by public health officials. Would you send all the non-smokers outside while the puffers stay inside?
Folks who have taken care and gotten the vaccine and wear masks and wash hands and don’t hug everyone in sight are being held for ransom by the anti-vaxxers.
Let them be the ones who are inconvenienced. Let them argue the case for why they should be allowed inside.
Come on, people the tail is wagging the dog here and it’s not only absurd, it’s ludicrous.
Jean Evanishen
Summerland
Keep it beautiful, natural and healthy
Dear Editor:
Most Canadians west of Manitoba vacation here in B.C. regularly or occasionally. It has a reputation of being pretty much the most beautiful province in Canada... “Beautiful British Columbia.”
People come to B.C. for its beauty, its wildlife, the amazing parks, camping, the food that's grown here, the wine, the lakes, rivers, and beaches. People come here because its breathtakingly beautiful.
If the air we breathe is toxic or even a bit unhealthy, the ramifications for present and future health can be severe and expensive. British Columbians rely on tourism more than many provinces. It is a big part of the B.C. economy. How are we going to be prosperous if our province becomes an undesirable place to visit let alone live?
Fires blaze on, skies intermittently blacken, beaches are quiet, ash covers the ground, locals have evacuated and are staying in the hotels, out-of-province travelers are urged to stay away because it's ugly, toxic, and dangerous.
I am grateful for how hard firefighters are working and for all that we have as Canadians here. But, I want to be hearing from my provincial and federal governments daily about what they are doing to mitigate climate change and prevent catastrophic wildfires.
I urge our government to please address this like the emergency that it is; not just how we're suffering, not just how we are fighting these fires right now, but legislation to stop contributing to this climate emergency.
People's livelihoods depend on it. Above all our health depends on it. Please keep British Columbia beautiful, natural, and healthy.
Shawna Pechanec
Naramata
I will take my business elsewhere
Dear Editor:
I can understand Kelowna business’ uncertainty and opposition to the use of the new vaccine card and the difficulties that will likely occur with enforcement.
I hope the businesses are also considering their clients’ opinions.
Personally, I do not want to go into businesses that are not enforcing vaccine and mask requirements, and I know many other people who feel the same way.
I would ask that if a business makes the decision to not comply with the mandates that they publicize the information so I can avoid entering their premises.
They will become havens for the unvaccinated and I do not wish to expose myself to them. I will take my business to those that are trying to protect my health.
Sheila Fergusson, MD (retired)
Kelowna
Canada underfunds public broadcasting
Dear Editor:
This is for Nol Preen trucking along a lonely highway.
Since you had the time and energy to complain about the CBC in a recent letter to the editor, why not complain to the right people?
Justin Trudeau is being a good boy people-pleaser right now. Why not ask him via his campaign to provide our public radio with at least a reasonable fraction of what other countries give theirs?
Little Italy gets $44 per capita, France, $79, Switzerland, $196 while we get $34.
Only one other country and the U.S. get less than we do — and we all know how enlightened the Americans are.
More funding would provide more reporters, more journalists, more presenters, more and better documentaries, etc.
Then maybe you wouldn’t be so bored.
Joy Lang
Penticton
An ode to a late great planet
Dear Editor:
Deep in the core of the planet the magma stirred ..... restlessly.
Imbalances on its crust were being felt deep below the surface.
Increasing temperatures were altering delicate balances and the Earth was struggling to readjust Its magnetodynamic alignment.
On the surface a single species of the millions of lifeforms rushed around in manic disorientation.... a species lost on its home planet!
A misunderstanding of their place and role, based on the twin illusions of Special Status and Power Tools had separated them from all other homeostatic lifeforms.
The Earth sighed... and a hundred hurricanes were born.
On the surface a single species manipulated its unconscious way around the carrying capacity of an area, and bred, and spread. The species unknowingly played with the natural controls on birth, death, and lifespan, and more and more they encroached on the living space of the other sharers of the planet.
The Earth groaned... and a thousand earthquakes rumbled.
Arguing, fighting, cursing, polluting, this single species involved all other lifeforms in its demented concerns; all the while claiming that it had the blessings of the Planetary Creator in this megalomania.
The Earth shuddered... and ten thousand volcanos erupted.
Caring, uncaring. Concerned, unconcerned. Secure, insecure. Wealthy, impoverished. No one knew what was really happening or where they were headed. Oh, many made noises and beat loud drums. Many labelled their efforts Green or Eco, but even they didn’t know. All were being swept along to an unknown fate.
The Earth shrugged... and reversed Its magnetic field.
In this sterilizing process birds ceased to migrate, insects mutated beyond the boundaries of chemical control, and the great whales were lost.
The Earth cried... and all over the planet it rained or snowed for 400 years.
(This was written 40 years ago. I was living in a cloud forest wildlife refuge in the Talamanca Mountains of central Costa Rica and my environmental juices were flowing strongly, as they still do! It seems like yesterday.)
Steve Friedman
West Kelowna
City should not be in real estate biz
Dear Editor:
Finally, disclosure that Kelowna City Hall is in the real estate business.
Who would have thought?
The bylaw allowing the city to buy, rent and sell property was passed during Sharon Shepherd’s terms in office (2005-11) though it’s current use is perhaps not what was intended by that council.
The City of Kelowna has significant real estate holdings around town. The properties with homes on them, are rented to the highest bidder at, or above, current market rates.
The City’s rationale may be that they are buying property for future use. Perhaps the proposed Cedar Creek Park might qualify, but homes on those properties generated rental income for 20-plus year. Maintenance was minimal so where did that revenue end up? Was any of it used to enhance our city?
The previous RCMP site was purchased by the city in 1963, at a reduced cost, along with the Kelowna Community Theatre, as they were purchased for community use and benefit. A large portion of that parcel was recently leased, under remarkably inadequate terms, for 99 years and will be used for a highrise condo with a mere token nod to the arts. This transaction was done by City Hall’s real estate department, with little public input.
We need to demand open and transparent disclosure of City Hall’s real estate holdings, the rationale for purchases, and distribution of profits. City Hall is now offering the old McDonald’s site on Highway 97 plus the site across the highway. They are asking over $11 million. What are they planning to do with these funds? Have City Hall’s previous real estate activities benefitted the citizens of Kelowna?
We have people living on our streets and urgently need affordable housing, a performing art centre, sports facilities and so much more, but where is the loop that ties the city’s real estate activity back to the enhancement of our community?
During Mayor Colin Basran’s terms in office, our property taxes have increased 22 per cent. City Hall has been a participant and perhaps driver in a red-hot real estate market. Should they be? Are we a better community as a result? City Hall needs to explain and disclose and we, as a community, need to be informed and have input to this curious and, I believe, inappropriate role that City Hall has taken on, and been involved in for some time.
Sharron J. Simpson
Kelowna