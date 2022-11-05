CSOs showed poor judgement
Dear Editor:
So a homeless dog bit one of our CSOs... Why, when a person is resting under a blanket, would a CSO disturb him to ask him anything?
If he wanted something, he would be out on the street with his hand out. The dog is his only true friend, felt the animosity and had to protect its master.
The CSOs’ duties are to help in homelessness, mental health and addiction. How can they possibly do that when permanent residents can’t find decent housing, taxpaying workers can’t get mental health and/or addictions help?
The RCMP got involved in this, even though they either didn’t have the time or expertise to catch the Burdock bomber for months: the senior still hasn’t got her scooter back (or her purse, as far as I know); and Ms. Ogo’s attackers didn’t merit jail, as Mr. Homeless and his dog did.
This whole fiasco was initiated by “safety” officers... I’m with the dog... there’s good reason for saying, “Let sleeping dogs lie.”
Joy Lang
Penticton
No need to worry, it’s just money
Dear Editor:
MP Dan Albas’s insightful column about Prime Minister Trudeau’s non-partisan delegation: $397,000 for a five-night stayover for the Queen’s funeral (“MP Report,” Courier/Herald, Nov. 1). Long ago, a wise teenager explained the intricacies of high finance.
“It’s just money and who gets it.” You got it, you spend it. When it’s gone, you get a credit card. When it’s maxed out, you go to the government. Following that there are the charities. Last but not least, take your tent and park it anywhere indefinitely— at no charge.
Unlike a paid vehicle parking spot, if you are five minutes late you also pay a fine or get hauled away. It’s just money.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Ukrainians are a stout people
Dear Editor:
Eight months into the Ukraine war it is evident, the Ukrainians have succeeded in delivering some painful blows to the Russians, but not enough to defeat them and at a devastating cost to Ukrainian blood and treasure.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked the NATO countries for some tremendous sums of financial aid that will, after the shooting stops, saddle future generations of Ukrainians with crippling lend-lease type debt for decades to come.
According to the UN, the NATO countries accepted over 7.6 million Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war since February — 2.5 million went to Russia. But the war is longer than many refugees have the capacity to sustain themselves abroad away from home. NATO countries are more expensive and are experiencing rapid inflation, coupled with economic slowdown, — so many Ukrainians are returning.
However the Kyiv government has told refugees, it is too early to come back, — the intensified Russian attacks have already destroyed 30% of the national utilities grid, which has led to rolling four-hour daily blackouts, long line-ups for drinking water, and damaged critical infrastructure, so their returning will cause even more strain.
The White House has stated many times that it is up to the Ukrainians whether they will negotiate. Many Ukrainians feel a strong connection to their homeland and returning refugees know there will be difficulties ahead, but Ukrainians are a stout people with the willingness to rebuild. And though the Zelenskyy administration refuses to talk to Putin, there exists an odd silver lining in this dismal situation — the flood of returning refugee, the lack of drinking water, electrical power and damaged infrastructure may very well in short order increase the number of Ukrainian voices on the ground calling for a negotiated settlement, instead of continuing to destroy the country.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Liberals/NDP are creating debt
Dear Editor:
Wayne Llewellyn said everything about MP Richard Cannings that I totally agree with (Herald, Nov. 2). Cannings is a typical politician working for his golden retirement.
I have received a few emails from him regarding the wonderful things the NDP/Liberals are doing. Total rubbish! They are creating a massive debt for our children and our grandchildren. Does he care? Apparently not. Everything that the NDP/Liberals do is suspect at the very least.
On a personal level, I talked to Richard a few years ago, regarding an idea for seniors who want/wish to work. He heard me, but did not listen to me. He went on a tangent regarding another constituent.
Llewellyn, hit the nail on the head. The Liberals are being held in their position because of the NDP. This was not exactly what the people wanted. This government is a farce.
Larry Gilliam
Penticton
Canada needs tax on windfall profits
Dear Editor:
Everyone can see inflation is crippling us. Gas, rent/mortgages, food — all of it is skyrocketing, and it doesn’t take long to see who is to blame. Record profits are being posted by corporations while ordinary people are struggling to stretch their incomes, with many no longer able to cover basic needs. Major corporations like grocery store chains, and oil and gas companies are price gouging until people are forced to go to food banks.
To make matters worse, communities around the world are being hit by major climate impacts like wildfires, floods, and storms, and must deal with the financial toll left in their wake.
While all of this is going on, fossil fuel companies — those most responsible for the climate crisis — are sitting on their hoards like modern-day oligarchies.
We need a Windfall Profits Tax. These companies shouldn’t just be able to line their pockets while making the climate crisis worse. Countries around the world are already implementing their own versions, and it’s time Canada followed suit.
An oil and gas Windfall Profits Tax could raise billions to help communities rebuild after climate events and speed up Canada’s transition to clean energy ensuring no one gets left behind in the process.
Frank Martens
Summerland