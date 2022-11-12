Final results in the U.S. mid-term elections may not be in for some weeks. But the political pundits are having a great time finding things to analyze.
I dare suggest that they have read the election wrong. This election was not about abortion rights. Or about immigration, racial discrimination, or inflation.
It was not even — despite Joe Biden’s and Barrack Obama’s impassioned last-minute pleas — about the survival of democracy.
It was about one thing — Donald Trump.
Trump was never campaigning for the Republican Party. Or for any particular political issue. Or even for that glorious abstraction called America.
Ever since Nov. 3, 2020, when Trump broke precedent by refusing to concede defeat, he has treated this year’s midterm elections as a referendum on his right to rule the nation.
First he denied the results, claiming that a vast conspiracy of electoral officials collaborated to defraud him.
Then he encouraged— I won’t say “organized,” because that is still being examined by the House Select Committee — the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection to prevent Congress from inaugurating any president other than himself.
Most recently, he worked tirelessly to have his choices of candidates win seats in Congress.
Trump treated the election as a vote of confidence in him, personally. He brought back his 2016 rallying cry, “Make America Great Again.” He wore his MAGA cap at public events. He hinted about running again in 2024 if enough people supported him and his platform — which could be condensed to me, Me, ME!
If the election gave anyone a slap across the head, it was Donald Trump.
Yes, the Democrats lost some seats in Congress. That’s to be expected. In the history of U.S. elections, fewer than half a dozen governments have gained seats in mid-term elections.
Since World War II, incumbent U.S. governments have lost, on average, 27 House seats in mid-term elections. That includes Lyndon Johnson, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama. Obama lost 63 seats in the 2010 midterms.
Trump himself lost 40 in 2018.
So on the whole, Joe Biden’s Democrats got off fairly lightly.
Some Democrat initiatives may stall: immigration reform, election reform, paid parental leave, expanded public health care, and statehood for Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.
Those will all come about, eventually — though under a different administration.
But Trump’s return to glory has also stalled.
His favoured candidates did not fare well. Dr. Oz lost to John Fetterman. Former footballer Herschel Walker faces an uphill December run-off against Raphael Warnock. Florida’s Ron DeSantis emerged as a credible rival to Trump within the party. Trump critic Brian Kemp romped to victory as governor in Georgia.
According to new reports, Trump blamed everyone but himself. Even his wife.
The election sent me back to ad Jonathan Haidt’s 2012 book, The Righteous Mind. I read it soon after it was published.
Haidt found that what he called “liberal” voters were mainly influenced by two social values: “fairness” and “care”. The farther to the left those “liberals” were, the more highly they emphasized those two values. They could not imagine any other basis for voting.
Haidt’s “conservatives” had three different core values: authority, purity, and loyalty. And again, the farther they were to the right, the more fervently they clung to those values.
Unfortunately, Haidt’s analysis preceded Trump’s presidency, which legitimized far-right viewpoints bordering on fascism. Haidt’s “extreme conservatives” seem almost middle of the road today.
In articles since then, Haidt extended the right end of his graphs, showing that when conservatives feel threatened, they make loyalty their dominant virtue.
You can see the implications for voting strategies.
Because caring and fairness are both open to interpretation, and to new information, Haidt’s “liberals” will always support diverse issues. They can never form a solid voting block.
But because “conservatives” focus so strongly on loyalty, they can. They may have scruples about individual candidates, but loyalty will triumph over those scruples.
That was what Trump counted on in 2022.
He couldn’t campaign on moral purity, after bragging about grabbing women’s genitals.
And he couldn’t claim authority, because he didn’t have it anymore — despite his clams of fraud.
The only conservative value left was loyalty. If his followers truly believed in him as the American Messiah, he preached, they would vote for his disciples.
They didn’t.
Wherever abortion was on the ballot, anti-abortion forces lost. Trump's hardest-core allies lost or under-performed. Although Republicans made some gains, no “red wave” swept across the nation.
Its trajectory suggests the Trump rocket has peaked, and crashed. Hopefully, forever.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist.