Referendum was never held
Dear Editor:
On Tuesday night I attended the rally in front of city hall of concerned citizens regarding the bike lanes for South Main Street.
Of the many questions asked at the rally one was, how can city council and city staff push such an expensive project through without consultation or a referendum. We, the taxpayers are their employers and they are not listening to us. It is our tax money that is paying for this and we dont want it.
The city representative Kristin Dixon has said publicly that the city reasons are to protect bike riders. A cyclist spoke at the rally saying he was brought up to ride responsibly and it was up to him to be aware of how he is riding. It is up to the cyclist to wear protective gear, such as helmets and reflective wear.
The painted bike lanes in other areas of town are clear and uncluttered making it easier for vehicles and bikes to see each other. The streets are narrow and unsafe now where these bike lanes have been installed.
What is the liability issue on these streets now, where the barricades are, that restrict the flow of emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire trucks and police?
We are not against bike lanes but we are against barricades, signage and narrowing streets that function well.
Bruce Millington
Penticton
B.C. keeps stalling police reform
Dear Editor:
Province-wide implementation is just one of several badly needed policing reforms on which Solicitor General Mike Farnworth has been stalling, or even evading.
Other overdue reforms include real transparency and accountability in police oversight, and civilian investigation of sexual misconduct allegations against police.
The latter problem has been strongly demonstrated by a recently revealed RCMP report showing Mounties mishandled or dropped investigations into their fellow officers in Prince George.
Farnworth’s inaction, however, isn’t a partisan problem. All three provincial parties support the police status quo. That’s apparent in the legislature and on the all-party legislative committees that supposedly address police issues.
Greg Klein
Nanaimo
We are already using Indigenous words
Dear Editor:
Re: “Indigenous names, how do we say them?,” (Herald letters, May 17).
Esquimalt, Saanich, Nanaimo, Tillicum, Nunavut, Quebec, Yukon, Manitoba… all names derived from Indigenous languages.
You will manage to learn to say and read all of the new words, too!
Angela Ferguson
Penticton
Dangerously low or no safety standards
Dear Editor:
Turkish voters should no longer accept their leaders allowing big businesses to implement dangerously low or no safety standards. The world saw this most horrifically demonstrated with so many earthquake-shaken Turkish buildings collapsing on their human inhabitants.
Through shoddy and regulation-breaking construction that didn't follow government code, many thousands of lives were needlessly lost due to insatiable big-business greed. Meantime, the more that corporations make, all the more they want — nay, need — to make next quarterly. It's never enough.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock