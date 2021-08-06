Penticton needs emergency vet care
Dear Editor:
Add my name to people who have faced the agonizing helplessness of watching their beloved pet need emergency vet care.
My pet was a stubborn 12.5 year old Australian Shepherd, Domino. He wandered away from a cool laundry room to take care of business and then continued his walk-about on the hottest day on record, June 30, 2011. The temperature was a wicked 45 C.
By the time we found him, he was exhausted and collapsed at our front door — gasping. A cool water bath was started on the lawn. Sadly, Domino died of heat stroke a few hours later, he was cremated with his favourite toy.
I was really shocked to find my vet’s answering service advising me to lift my 70-pound Aussie and speed him off to an unknown emergency clinic an hour-and-a-half away in Kelowna.
Did I really move my family six years ago to a city whose professional veterinarians don’t provide any local urgent care after hours? It simply is not justifiable. There are vets all over B.C. who share emergency calls on rotation.
As a client of vet services, pet owners have no choice but to accept the huge bill that the veterinarians’ association makes them charge. Pet owners can’t go to a non-existent competition.
But to my mind, a professional vet who won’t do a few shifts of emergency work should search the reason why they chose to become a veterinarian.
Denny Pepin
Okanagan Falls
Many Albertans make great guests
Dear Editor:
I am writing this letter as a response to Ken Read’s letter to the editor “Horgan should close B.C./Alberta border” (Herald, Aug. 4).
Being a high school social studies teacher in Alberta, I feel Mr. Read does not have his facts straight.
Albertans still need to quarantine following a positive result of COVID-19 and this will not change until Aug. 16 when it will be strongly recommended that Albertans quarantine if they test positive.
According to Tourism Kelowna, there are appropriately 12,000 jobs created annually due to tourism, and visitors spending $337 million in local tourism businesses annually, creating a $1.25 billion total economic output.
I know there are many people upset with tourists from Alberta being in town during a pandemic but lashing out at a whole province when many Albertans are fully vaccinated like myself and my family is just not right when it creates so much economic impact on the Okanagan Valley.
Kelly Tomasson
Calgary
Police are part of the problem and solution
Dear Editor:
I sympathize with those who are calling for more police, but as someone who worked alongside many officers in the Lower Mainland, and who has also personally encountered them as a civilian, including here in the Okanagan, police are neither perfect nor equipped to deal with many of our societal issues.
Police are not around to catch the many Penticton speeders, yellow and red-light runners on Channel Parkway, etc., reckless cyclists and jaywalkers, never mind dealing with daylight bike thefts at the Penticton Library or house break and enters or homeless attackers of cyclists.
I have encountered officers who are themselves reckless or rude and I think those presently here in Penticton and area may need interpersonal communication training as well as possibly public speaking or anger management training.
We, the public, have our part to play in public safety, namely being aware and looking out for one another and no, I am not in favour of vigilante behaviour.
City hall, you are losing the respect and trust of residents like myself who cannot count on police to do their jobs nor trust council to be frugal or trustworthy.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Protecting ourselves from unvaccinated
Dear Editor:
Recently I was surprised to find out that someone we've been in contact with is unvaccinated. He didn’t tell us.
How do we protect ourselves from the unvaccinated in our community without stigmatizing them?
I, for one, don't want to be treated by a nurse or doctor in hospital who is unvaccinated.
Nor do I wish to sit beside someone like this in a theatre, a classroom or on a plane unless they have had a very recent COVID-19 test.
As things stand now, I have no way of knowing who is and isn’t vaccinated.
My only protection is to continue wearing a mask when I go out in public.
What rights does someone have if they become critically ill from exposure to an unvaccinated person?
Can they sue for damages? These are situations that will undoubtedly raise questions about what is and isn't lawful when people refuse to take measures to protect not just themselves, but others.
Heidi Garnett
Kelowna
Humour, courage in having a colonoscopy
Dear Editor:
Well according to the specialist, I had my “final’ colonoscopy today. He said he found only two small Polyps and he removed them, this means because of my advancing age (80... aghh) I am now out of the situation group where things could get worse.
Before the procedure, I had informed the two nice nurses that I was a “registered wimp’ requiring special attention regarding this most personal of procedures.
Both of them showed no surprise, the older lovely one said, “I know how you feel because this is my first medical procedure too.” The second lovely younger nurse said to the older nurse, “But you are supposed to be training me.” I asked who the specialist was and both were not quite sure because of all the trainee doctors on duty that shift.
Now me, pushing 80 and similar to the old goat from Olalla was quick to cotton on.
I asked them if the doctor doing the procedure was the same one who had just made parole. That did it, the joke was over and the fun began.
I was disrobed down to my socks, my manhood no longer covered by my underpants, the thin blue back to front nighty fastened like an apron on a dead donkey.
I was expertly driven by a nurse with astounding driving skills pushing the cot on wheels out the door, down the hall, sharp right into the operating room. There I was connected to a couple of pipes, told to turn on my left side, put my knees up to my chest and stick my butt out and then I softly talked to a chap (specialist) who was at least half my age telling him that I was a registered wimp as my world was quietly drifting into a serene place of total bliss. I woke up back in the original room, no worse for wear.
The two nurses complimenting themselves and the doctor what a good job they had done considering that it was the first time that they had done this procedure.
My first wife was phoned, and a cute nurse took me down in the elevator to join her in the new parking lot tower. As a reward my first wife drove me to Mc’Dees and we both had a McDouble to celebrate my courage.
To all the brave blokes out there who are putting it off, hey, if an 80-year old wimp can do it. Thanks to a special group of lasses and lads in the rear end department at Penticton Regional Hospital. 10-out-of-10.
Don Smithyman
Oliver