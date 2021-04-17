Let’s imagine the unthinkable. Suppose life never goes back to “normal.”
Increasingly, I hear people expressing frustration about pandemic restrictions. They want to visit their grandchildren; travel to exotic places; hug their friends.
I share those desires.
As I’ve written before, COVID-19 hit me particularly hard. Most people have at least one other human around the dwelling — sometimes several generations. I don’t.
Since my wife’s death, I’m alone. Really alone.
And I’m certainly not the only one.
I long for a time when I can associate with my friends directly — not virtually.
But, maybe things won’t go back to what they used to be.
The human COVID-19 coronavirus has existed for a little more than a year. In that time it has spread everywhere around the world. It has evolved at least three new variants, each more infectious and more lethal than the original.
What if vaccinations are not enough to conquer COVID-19, to exile it to Never-Never-Land? What if we’re stuck with pandemic precautions for generations to come?
A year ago, I suggested that defeating the coronavirus is relatively simple. Viruses are parasites. They cannot reproduce without a host. Deny them a new host, and they’re done.
It would follow, therefore, that if we could isolate everyone — and I do mean everyone, from heads of state to Ethiopian goat herders — for two weeks, goodbye COVID.
It won’t happen, of course.
The Ebola virus didn’t flower into a global pandemic because residents of equatorial Africa don’t do much jet-setting.
COVID-19 was spread by, and through, the affluent world.
Where no one has the authority or capability of isolating everyone. Important people have to attend top-level meetings. Wealthy people buy their way around rules that limit lesser humans. Sports fans insist on gathering in thousands to cheer for their favourites.
And rebels will refuse to conform, on principle.
All of which give the virus an endless pool of potential spreaders.
Which puts us back to dealing with a virus that can mutate more rapidly than we can vaccinate against it.
What might life be like under those circumstances? I suggest we’re already finding out.
Offices, for example, are discovering that many of their staff can work just as well from home as from a cubicle in a downtown office tower.
Why do we gather them in germ factories? Tradition, probably — because we’ve always done so. And perhaps control — because we didn’t trust them to keep working without someone keeping an eye on them.
The pandemic has already forced doctors to handle routine appointments over the phone, although the technology has been around for over a century.
Similarly, it has forced schools and universities to explore new patterns of education.
We line students up in rows in classrooms and lecture halls, and spray them with information in the hope that some of it will stick. Because that’s how we have done it for over 3,000 years.
Even though we didn’t know much, back then, about how the human brain develops. What notions it can grasp, at what age.
We didn’t realize that some students learn best on their own; others learn best in working groups. Some reason their way to knowledge; others learn by doing.
Churches too have gathered people in rows because that’s the way they have always done it.
Some churches have shut down, waiting for the pandemic to go away. Others have discovered new ways of meeting. My own congregation has increased its Sunday attendance, using Zoom. Some of what we’ve learned will continue even when (or if) restrictions are lifted.
Other changes may be less benign.
Restaurants will survive. But not unchanged. We will want more than drive-thru dining. But maintaining safe distances between table bubbles will require less crowding. Prices will go up.
The biggest changes may come in personal relationships. Friendships will depend on mutual trust. I will need to trust that my friends have been just as careful about their bubbles as I have been.
And I will need to care enough about them to take the risk of getting close to them, and they to me.
Maintaining friendships will mean, literally, putting our lives in each other’s hands.
By implication, then, mass rallies and marches — whether for sports, entertainment, or politics — will become less and less acceptable. If you’re hesitant to take a risk with your friends, why would you trust a total stranger next to you?
It’s a new world. It’s already here. It may be here for a long time to come.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist.