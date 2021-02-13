Knock out student interest
Dear Editor:
As students of Okanagan College and members of the many communities across the Okanagan, we find it inexcusable that the Trudeau government has yet to permanently eliminate interest on federal student loans.
On average, students pay $4,000 just in student loan interest; at a time when communities are in desperate need of economic relief from the COVID-19 pandemic, eliminating interest on the federal portion of student loans would likely see the money saved be directly spent in the community, aiding in economic recovery. Students would have more money to spend on rent, groceries and other essentials, and could help put funds back into local small businesses.
The Liberals’ promises to students in 2019 were dismal at best, but with limited financial support available to students throughout the pandemic, it’s about time Prime Minister Trudeau and the federal government took the issues of young people and students more seriously. It’s about time the federal government eliminates interest on student loans, as they have in B.C.
There is a great website, knockoutinterest.ca where you can learn more and take action with us!
Brianne Berchowitzon on behalf of Okanagan College Students’ Union Board of Directors
BC Housing needs to move on
Dear Editor:
Thank you city council for creating this homeless mess.
The taxpayers rejected over and over to the building of these social housing developments. Every time the will of the people was ignored by the social justice warriors on this council. The taxpayers are now on the hook for more bylaw officers and more police. Thank you for the extra $200,000 plus bill.
My wife and I were driving by Compass House on Monday and we were shocked to see on the stairs in front of Compass a man shooting drugs into his leg. We were further treated to another individual urinating in front of the building.
Thank you city council for putting the call to all the homeless in the province to come to Penticton. Thank you for ignoring the taxpayer who voted you in. Your definition of democracy is say what sounds good to get elected and then once your in this council ignores the will of the people.
On many issues, this council asked for public input and the public would say no. The public’s purse is not your personal piggy bank to ram through personal social justice initiatives. It is astounding that this council now pretends that it is a big surprise regarding crime around these developments.
We need a B.C. Housing review. This is ludicrous as there is more than enough evidence going back many years through out many towns in B.C. regarding crime around these developments.
Time to shut some of these down. Time send them back to their own towns. BC Housing needs to be given the boot out of our city. Council should donate land for private development for low-income housing. It is a travesty what has happened to the church where food is handed out daily to assist these people. This used to be a free space, no fences and a gathering place for the less fortunate to meet and eat daily. Now the church is a fenced off with signs every 15-feet saying “no trespassing.” A security guard must attend daily.
It is a disgrace what this city council has down to our city. Now this rogue city council ignores the will of the people after they were told no to a $10 million bike lane. Is this bike lane for the wagon train of shopping carts for the homeless?
Mike Hawley
Penticton
Court system goes soft again
Dear Editor:
Well here I am again writing about the sad state of our judicial system in Canada and the molly-coddling judges who allow violent offenders back onto our streets.
I am, of course talking about Bryan Lamb, who was deemed eligible for parole after attacking two young boys in a park while awaiting a court appearance relating to a different charge (Herald, Feb. 11).
What in the name of God is wrong with these judges?
Does one of their children or grandchildren have to be attacked before they keep men like Bryan Lamb locked up?
All I can say is that if a private citizen defends themselves from this guy and causes him grievous bodily injury in the process, the courts had better turn a blind eye to that as well.
Between Bryan Lamb and Thomas Kruger Allen, I've had enough or prolific offenders getting lenient punishments.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Fear mongering in Pg. 1 Editorial
Dear Editor:
I take umbrage with James Miller’s front page attack on Justin Trudeau and the federal Liberals (Herald, Feb. 10).
I am certainly no apologist for the federal Liberal Party and there are numerous issues on which they should be held to account. I do agree with Miller that it is unknowable (though doubtful) that the Conservatives or the NDP would have done a better job of this, but this is where our agreement ends.
Miller seems to forget that while it is up to the federal government to procure the vaccines: the delivery is up to the provinces. Both levels of government have terrified the public.
I think that instilling this level of panic was deliberate so that most people would be more obedient and accepting of the draconian measures to limit our freedom of movement and our freedom of association.
That is why there is this huge level of hysteria where everybody wanted to get vaccinated yesterday. Miller and others state ad nauseum what a good job the UK and Israel have done in vaccinating their citizens. He fails to mention that both of these countries are geographically small and could fit easily into the province of B.C. and that the UK has locally produced vaccines.
The Liberals have been consistent in stating that everyone who wants a vaccine will have a vaccine by the end of September.
Perhaps James Miller can rerun this Editorial in October when it would have some validity. In the meantime, I urge people to ignore the fear mongering and hysteria and just live your lives.
Your chance for the vaccinations will come.
Tom Hoenisch
Naramata
Vaccine rollout: it is what it is
Dear Editor:
Re: “PM Trudeau failed on vaccine rollout,” (Herald, Page 1 Editorial, Feb. 10).
Everybody needs to rant. Some rants are fact-based. Others are just rants. I hope James Miller feels better now.
The only person who rants better on this topic is Erin O'Toole, a professional sound-bite guy.
If there is a failure in the Canadian vaccine delivery system, it is broadly based. The prime minister is not a medical professional nor a vaccine supply chain expert, nor a vaccine producer. He sought advice from these experts/practitioners, then reported a sunny-ways take on their best advice. Undoubtedly he over-promised.
The existence of any vaccines for COVID-19 is almost miraculous. Let us all thank the creators of Operation Warp Speed (kudos Mr. Trump) and the researchers/technicians who turned aspiration into product.
We all feel let down by supply chain glitches. Were Canada still a vaccine-producing nation, we could exercise some vaccine nationalism. At least then, supply foul-ups would be of our own making, and we would not be victims of foreign hiccoughs.
Were James Miller an epidemiologist or an international supply chain expert (or were he citing such expert opinion) I would grant him his petulance without comment. He is a mere scribe.
Trudeau, whom he attacks, is a mere politician. They would make fine debaters on a topic neither has much demonstrated competence in.
Facts are facts.
It is what it is. We can cry over spilled milk, or we can wipe it up. Or, we can scream at the kid who spilled it.
Enough already!
Richard W. Hall
Penticton
Trump milked American people
Dear Editor:
Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial will come and go. However time will reveal how astutely the Trump Tribe perfected a White House-dairy industry in milking the American people of its wealth and dignity.
Meanwhile the common people suffer the fatal coronavirus plague — gravely wounded, it's ingenious American experiment trampled into oblivion.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Auxiliary police potential solution
Dear Editor:
The RCMP has warned city council repeatedly that the RCMP is overworked while crime rate danger to police rises.
In a report last April, Supt. Brian Hunter said 22 more police officers are required in Penticton to keep up with crime.
Council’s reply has been that we cannot afford that.
I guess not! Ways must be found to maximize resources.
In a Safety and Security Advisory Committee survey conducted in the Industrial area from Dec. 8 , 2020to Jan 17, 2021: The feedback was clear business owners were angry and fed up coping with crime that had grown exponentially. One business owners stated: “I do regret relocating my business here, it has been nothing but problems, obstacles and expense… I have never been a victim of crime until I relocated here and have been in much larger cities...”
The industrial area is the one area of our city that consistently provides high paying jobs in Penticton. Moving Compass House close to the Industrial Park was a bad mistake and a way must be found to mitigate this mistake.
Coun. Katie Robinson agreed that the crime rate in the area has skyrocketed after Compass Court supportive housing facility opened on Main Street. The facility was approved by council in 2017 and opened in May of 2019.
A huge part of this problem can only be attributed to prolific offenders and the revolving door system in the court. Release of offenders has increased during the COVID pandemic.
The courts have consistently put the police and the citizenry on a merry-go-round. Police are kept busy chasing repeat offenders that the courts have leniently returned to the streets to victimize innocent citizens again and again and again.
In April, Supt. Hunter said that in the first three months of the year there were seven flights from the police and three police vehicles were rammed. The previous years there were zero flights from the police. Guess who foots that bill?
Hunter is correct in believing more funding must be put into rehabilitation and mental health issues. That is a federal and provincial responsibility.
The new initiative to provide Community Impact services to the Court shows promise.
More needs to be done. The RCMP and city council need to ensure that all community resources are used such as reintroducing the auxiliary police force to stretch thin resources over a wider area. Active police presence deters crime.
Elvena Slump
Penticton