Queen’s long, well-lived life was an inspiration for all of us
Dear Editor:
Thank you to ”Canada’s Queen.” Your remarkable and well-lived life remains an inspiration to us all.
From the age of 21 you possessed precious qualities of dignity, grace and compassion.
Thank you, Queen Elizabeth, for the wisdom, knowledge and understanding you meticulously used throughout your life to create a better world for us all.
Your special relationship with Canada was evident throughout your 22 trips to our country you so loved.
You shall always remain “Canada’s Queen” in our hearts and minds.
Rachel McDonnell
Victoria
Retired nurse thanks Queen for helping with her start
Dear Editor:
As a 17-year-old girl in the early 1970s, with no money for college, I found I was eligible for a Queen Elizabeth scholarship.
Her gift paid for my first year of nursing school, which was my start.
I cared for people as a nurse for 40 years, with the last 15 years as a nursing professor. I was able to support myself and my family with my career and hopefully, teach and touch a new generation of nurses.
Thank you, Queen Elizabeth, for giving me, and countless other young Canadians, that start.
Heather D. Wilson, BA, MSN, RN (ret’d)
Cobble Hill
Some improvements needed at area park
Dear Editor:
At Giant’s Head Mountain Park, a visitor can take two routes from the parking lot to the entrance: walk the road at the far end of the parking lot, or walk up a narrow switchback trail from the centre of the parking lot.
Currently, the only garbage cans near the entrance is the bear-proof unit that is only accessible from the switchback trail. These garbage cans are not easily visible from the road and completely inaccessible to those who cannot walk the switchback trail due to ground conditions (ice) or physical abilities (the slope on of the road is safer than the steepness of the switchback trail).
The deteriorating metal garbage can that sat beside the dog waste disposal bag stand near the entrance gate has been removed, but not replaced.
A new garbage can, in the same location, would again be easily seen and able to be used, regardless of which route from the parking lot a visitor took.
This is a request to the District of Summerland to install a new garbage can (bear proof) at its previous location beside the road at the entrance gate.
Or, if only one garbage unit is permitted, move the current bear-proof unit from beside the switchback trail to beside the road at the entrance gate.
Many terrific improvements have been made to Giant’s Head Mountain Park. This calls for action to continue the previous accessibility of one of the park’s facilities for the benefit of all who visit.
Annie Smirmaul
Summerland
Whistler junket costs taxpayers $25,000
Dear Editor:
Re: “Taxpayers shelling out $25K for UBCM trip,” (Herald, Page A3, Sept. 14).
Thank you, James Miller, for continuing your defence of the taxpaying citizens of Penticton.
You are here in Penticton with us as the mayor and other councillors are spending $25,000 of taxpayer money in Whistler. You represent the mood of the citizens. Many times, you were the lone vote against this elitist group of the mayor and five councillors. The most undemocratic, self-righteous council in our history.
We have parents struggling to put food on the table as inflation soars. Kids being sent to school with minimal lunches. We have senior citizens who must choose between their medication and paying for rising cost of necessities. Downtown businesses being devastated by cash-grab parking meters.
These six elitists are throwing it our face. While the citizens of Penticton struggle, they are in a five-star hotel that we paid for in Whistler. Their will be no skimpy meals for them. Before every meal they may gather at the table and laugh as they make a toast. In the words of the Queen Marie Antoinette before the French Revolution, “Let them eat cake!”
And why is Judy Sentes there? She’s not running for re-election. It must be her retirement gift at the taxpayers’ expense.
Plus, these days everything can be done remotely by internet. Wait, I know. It’s a book tour. They are in Whistler promoting their new book: “Secrets on how to destroy a city in four years.”
Chapter 1: Ignoring the taxpayers to ram through pet projects.
Chapter 2: How to become No. 1 in crime in Canada.
Chapter 3: How to attract drug addicts and homeless to your city.
Chapter 4: How to create housing for non-resident millionaires.
Chapter 5: How to create useless public hearings to ram through pet projects for city staff and developers.
Thank you, James Miller, for being one of us.
Mike Hawley
Penticton
Logic, compassion can go hand in hand
Dear Editor:
There seems to be two camps in Penticton. The “all homeless are bad” and the “bleeding hearts”.
I urge everyone to consider that the two aren’t mutually exclusive. Not every homeless person is a drug addict. Not every drug addict is a thief.
There is room in Penticton’s strategy moving forwards for compromise. We can ask the province for more mental health supports while also hiring more RCMP officers. We can urge judges to be tougher on prolific offenders while also funding more addictions services.
From a municipal level, there is a lot that is out of our control. But logic and compassion can go hand in hand. It’s time we all start working together for practical solutions instead of name calling and attacking each other from opposite sides of the table.
Katie O’Kell
Penticton
Pierre Poilievre won’t appeal to the masses
Dear Editor:
It finally happened after months of a certain outcome, supported by our MPs here in the Okanagan... Pierre Poilievre has been anointed the new saviour of the dysfunctional Conservatives.
I honestly sometimes wonder if the
CPC understand politics.
Picking the leader your hardcore dilettante’s desire and foisting him upon the general public doesn’t seem to be a winning strategy. Sure two-thirds of hardcore conservatives love a far-right populist leader – he’s right up their alley.
Great. But that’s preaching to the choir.
That politician will have no appeal beyond that 65% of the hardcore conservatives that are actually dues-paying party members (who generally are amongst the most “C” of the “CPC”). After all, you’re not going to bother to be a party member if you’re “kinda conservative” and “vote for them sometimes” – you’re going to be a dues paying leadership voting member if you’re a hardcore supporter. So two-thirds of roughly one-third of the country go gaga for Poilievre – that’s 22% of the population.
Twenty-two per cent support doesn’t win elections in Canada – you need over 30%, usually closer to 35%-40%.
And you have to ask yourself just how popular the Poilievre will be by the next election. I’ll wager even the hardcore members will be tired of his bombastic agenda by then – oops, another leadership vote.
Good luck in the next election!
Rick St. Martin
Lake Country
Where are traditional Conservatives?
Dear Editor:
Re: “Valley Conservatives thrilled with Poilievre win,” (Herald, Sept. 13).
Other than candidate Leslyn Lewis, were there any genuinely traditionally conservative federal Conservative Party leadership contenders?
The party seemingly has basically become a money-first fiscal-concern political entity with little or no stances on the major social issues, notably abortion. Thus they are closer to being libertarian, seeming to stand for little other than big business and balanced budgets.
(The Liberal Party of Canada, like the Conservatives, consistently pander to
corporate objectives and the rich, albeit the Liberals have generally consistently maintained their traditional liberal stances on core social policies, notably those involving race, gender and sexual identification.)
While a couple decades ago it essentially was a party dominated by Christian politicians, it has increasingly become diluted with representatives who practice other faiths or even none at all.
Regardless, fundamental human necessities apparently are not their concern: While smugly boasting of and promising “balanced” budgets past and future, they callously omit the humane equation, as though very tight finances are of any good to the large portion (if not the majority) of Canadians who are struggling to make ends meet.
Assuming they even were genuinely balanced and not just creative accounting fudge-it budgets, smilingly spouting nonsensical platitudes that somehow simply by being in the black the budget will leave sufficiently “more money in Canadians’ pockets” in these financially very tough times is insensitive, at best.
Meanwhile, they continue doling out the corporate-welfare-cheque subsidies to already very profitable — yet planet polluting! — corporations. And for conservatives, they sure subsidize corporate causes and allow the fossil fuel industry to pollute our natural environment quite liberally.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
Hypocrisy triumphed with Poilievre’s victory
Dear Editor:
Re: “Valley Conservatives thrilled with Poilievre win,” (Herald, Sept. 13).
Hypocrisy has triumphed with 68% of the Conservative Opposition vote.
Lord — or whatever Deity you espous — help us!
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna
Asteroids pose catastrophic risk
Dear Editor:
Ken Tapping’s latest column, “Is there a way to divert killer asteroids?”(Herald, Sept. 9) motivates the question by mentioning two well-known asteroid impacts, the Tunguska and the Cretaceous dinosaur-killer.
Recently a third deadly strike has come to light, one around 1650 BC that actually destroyed a city and the surrounding region. All the more reason to seek to prevent such catastrophes. “A Tunguska sized airburst destroyed Tall el‐Hammam a Middle Bronze Age city in the Jordan Valley near the Dead Sea” by Ted E. Bunch and others, Scientific Reports (2021), gives a detailed analysis of the archaeological findings.
From the abstract: “Amid city‐side devastation, the airburst demolished 12-plus metres of the four-to-five-storey palace complex and the massive four-metre‐thick mudbrick rampart, while causing extreme disarticulation and skeletal fragmentation in nearby humans. An airburst‐related influx of salt (~ 4 wt.%) produced hypersalinity, inhibited agriculture, and caused a 300 to 600‐year-long abandonment of 120 regional settlements within a > 25‐km radius.”
The article is a free download.
Andrew Labun
Kelowna
Stay safe and stay away from rivers
Dear Editor:
In my opinion tubing in a river should not be allowed, period.
Having lost my step-mom and brother to drownings, I believe there is no “safe” way to have fun in a river.
Rivers are unpredictable and conditions can change quickly and without warning. One wrong decision or wrong move and that’s it for you.
Don’t tempt fate. Stay out of the rivers. If you’re going to wade in, practice safety and use a life jacket.
Pam Bevan
Victoria