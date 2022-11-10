Not impressed with Freeland
Dear Editor:
Re: Deputy Prime Minister of Canada
Just watched an “interview”on TV. Isn’t she just too pathetic?
Nod, nod, nod — hair all over the place, hands the same.
Face grimacing all the time.
Does not actually reply to
questions asked — round and round the original subject.
Sorry, run out of polite words to describe her.
OK — change channels — whoops, she’s there as well -
Back to the recordings!
Marjorie M. Montgomery
Penticton
Totally agrees with letter writer
Dear Editor:
“Tough actions to solve homeless crisis,” by Brian Horejsi (Herald, Nov. 8).
I so totally agree with his letter to the editor.
George Jansen
Penticton
Warm welcome from the church
Dear Editor:
Re: “Dogma should have been buried years ago,” (Herald letters, Nov. 8)
It seems to me that Patricia Kristie has unfortunately experienced a rather narrow variety of church or other faith teachings.
I am biased much in favour of the United Church, partly because one of its members was the first to welcome me unconditionally to Canada as an immigrant back in 1969. I seriously doubt that any United Church congregations today preach of being born into sin.
In fact, the church has fully embraced universal inclusiveness, welcoming everyone regardless of who they are and who they love.
I do feel a sadness that we have lost large numbers of families with young children. Having taught Sunday school in the distant past though, I can identify with the challenge of what children should be taught in Church (or in fact what adults should be taught). I am a strange fit for church membership because I personally do not believe in a supernatural God. For me the simple fact that God is Love is sufficient.
If I were responsible for children in Church today, I would be trying to help them explore love in their own way and writing their own creed (what they believe and what principles and beliefs guide their lives). I wrote one for myself and sometimes I am forced to go back and change it.
Most importantly I have found a place in the United Church where my creed and I are accepted. To Patricia I would say, please keep searching. You have started to form your own creed at the end of your letter with the words (I believe in) “broad-minded love and understanding.”
I hope you find a Christian or other faith community in which to share it.
John Bubb
Summerland
New mayor must tackle crime
Dear Editor:
The election is now over and we have a new council and hope rises for change for the better.
Julius Bloomfield is now our mayor despite living outside of Penticton. The vote was close. Jason Reynen with no experience almost took the mayor’s chair on the issue of crime on our streets.
I believe this was a surprise to Bloomfield as he was not personally affected. Most of us know that theory is fine but firsthand knowledge is a better teacher.
If Bloomfield was listening crime will be his top priority. This will involve many facets of government including federal indifference to the plight of victimization and provincial heavyweights more concerned with the costs of incarceration than the ongoing trauma on our streets. If Bloomfield attacks this issue — and it’s a tough one — he deserves our support.
Penticton has a history of electing mayors that do not live in our community. Dan Ashton served on council and subsequently broke tradition when elected twice as mayor. The issue with Ashton was always: As Chair of the RDOS was he protecting the doubling of his salary to the detrimental cost of Penticton taxpayers?
I think people no longer value democracy. Partly this is due to the lack of morality of elected officials. It is hard work gaining the knowledge involved in electing good candidates only to be disappointed. It is easier to think about what is on TV tonight. So many don’t show up or they vote for well-known incumbents; keeping some in power for years despite abysmal records.
I leave you with some quotes from Winston Churchill and a hope for the next four years. Council has some tough problems to solve this term.
“It is not enough that we do our best. We must do what is required.”
“The price of greatness is responsibility.”
“It is better to be irresponsible and right, than responsible and wrong.”
“In politics when you are in doubt as what to do, do nothing … when you are in doubt as what to say, say what you really think”
“You have enemies? Good. That means you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.”
Elvena Slump
Penticton
What of the sacrifice?
Dear Editor:
On Remembrance Day as we stand for two minutes with bowed heads in silence before the Cenotaphs throughout this country, I wonder how many individuals will ask themselves consciously and soberly what has been done with the freedom that was purchased on the battlefields by the surrender of countless young lives — lives with everything before them had this been a sane and orderly world at the time.
Two successive generations marched away to a global war. Two generations returned with shattered ranks. Their sacrifice, their example, their unselfish devotion to duty stands.
How has the world today matched that? Has the world and what we have inherited exemplified the examples of those who gave their lives? How many individuals have the same principles of their predecessors?
How many would be ready to lay down their lives for those principles?
How many would put duty ahead of personal interest?
Freedom is and forever will be an exchange.
Losses for freedom. It is the proverbially give and take and not always balanced.
It rests upon those of us, it is our obligation, to honour, respect and remember those who died while standing in silence for those two minutes on Remembrance Day.
Mary-Anne MacDonald
Summerland
Name change is to trick the voters
Dear Editor:
BC Liberals (Conservatives) are considering changing their name to the BC Party (Herald, Nov. 5).
They are following their fellow Western anti-NDP, right-wing allies by trying to change their identity to confuse the voters.
Both Alberta and Saskatchewan Conservatives have gone through this exercise of trying to pretend they are the only political party to truly represent the province as the article clearly stated:
“For decades, the BC Liberal Party has been a coalition of federal Conservatives and federal Liberals, united provincially in their shared desire to prevent the NDP from forming the government.
Don Aitken
Kelowna
Allow housing on agricultural land
Dear Editor:
Kelowna has allowed farmers to set up small trailer parks on ALR-designated land for trailers and motorhomes to rent out.
As we moan and groan and do little to help people who can not qualify for a mortgage, this is a viable option.
The ALR was set up by panicked people who feared for their food supply. The carrot and the stick were used in the form of threatened high taxes if the farmers did not comply.
Our elected people need to take a long, hard look at the ALR.
Stuart Gustafson
Saanich