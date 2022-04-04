Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unwarranted invasion of Ukraine has caused many nations to impose sanctions on Russia.
The aim of these sanctions is to inflict economic costs on Russia that would lead Putin to stop the aggression. It is the alternative to open military intervention on the side of Ukraine. Such intervention, it is feared, could lead to a nuclear war between Russia and the members of NATO.
The central questions those governments contemplating imposing sanctions should ask are at least four in number.
First, what kind of sanctions should be imposed? Should they be aimed primarily at impacting the target government’s activity or institutional infrastructure or should the public at large be impacted?
Choosing who to punish and how to punish them requires careful thought, including how and for how long and what will be the impact, if any, on the nation imposing the sanction.
For example, were western Europe to stop importing Russian natural gas and petroleum when alternative sources of supply are not yet readily available, the result could be limited residential heating and limited availability of fuel for automobiles and trucks. In other words, the cost to those imposing the sanctions would be high.
Second, how will the sanctioning government measure the impact and how will they enforce implementation? It is unlikely Russia will provide statistical evidence as to how great and universal is the impact.
Put another way, it is difficult, to put it mildly, to see just how effective any specific sanction is.
There are, of course, exceptions, such as tariffs against Russian exports to those imposing the sanctions and dealings with government institutions such as central banks. But the small number of such exceptions limits the impact of the total regime of sanctions imposed on the target nation.
Third, do you impose the sanctions all at once or increasingly over time? Usually, the imposition of sanctions is done by a series of steps with the aim of increasing pressure on the nation being sanctioned.
If required, you can determine what further targets are attractive. Which moves will have maximum impact on the target plus minimum cost to the nation imposing the sanction. Over time, sanctions can become extremely well-targeted with ever greater impact on the nation being sanctioned.
Finally, the total impact of sanctions is greater the more the target nation is dependent upon foreign trade. The less likely substitute sources are available, the lower will be the cost to the nation imposing the sanctions and the longer it can sustain them.
Many of the sanctions imposed on Russia are more symbolic than of major concern. The closing of the McDonald’s franchises in Russia, for example, may bring about increased unemployment and reduced demand for the goods produced by their suppliers but, as a percentage of economic activity in Russia it is very small. So, shutting down such existing foreign investment is not as effective as imposition of bans on importation of Russian products or new foreign investment.
Limiting access to international infrastructure, for example SWIFT, the organization that facilitates and regulates the settlement of international financial transactions is important.
If you cannot either pay for imports or receive payment for exports, that will adversely impact the working of an economy.
The sanctions applied through SWIFT unfortunately have not yet extended to Russia’s oil and natural gas exports. Russia supplies a high percentage of fossil fuel energy in the nations of the European Community. That means Putin can continue to finance his invasion of Ukraine.
Sanctions often take time to have the desired impact and that can try the patience of those imposing the sanctions. They can provide time for the target to develop strategies for limiting adverse impacts.
The imposition of limitations on the oligarchs who are in the circle of Putin’s supporters is more symbolic than profoundly hurtful to Russia.
If, however, Europe can find alternative sources of energy and can shut off energy imports from and direct foreign investment to Russia, these actions could have a major impact.
But it will take time, perhaps longer than Ukraine can continue to defend itself against Russian aggression.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.