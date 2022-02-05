Bubbas serving their own selfish selves
Dear Editor:
The Ottawa convoy appears to be winding down. There may yet be new developments, so it is risky to reflect on it now, but whatever.
I have had my suspicions all along, but now we are forced to acknowledge it: Canada has Bubbas. Not just a few, but a whole demographic. The Bubbas are anti-vaxxers, they are comfortable with misinformation, they are racist and their conception of personal rights and freedoms extends no further than their own selfish selves.
Certainly part of the motivation for the convoy was sheer exhaustion: after two long years, we are all exhausted. The convoy says “we’re done with COVID.” Unfortunately, COVID ain’t done with us, yet.
It is a sad commentary that the 10,000 Bubbas that assembled in Ottawa for a weekend have gotten far more press than the 10,000 and more Canadian health-care workers that have put their lives on the line every day for two years, to care for vaxxed and unvaxxed alike.
I guess we can thank the pandemic for exposing the Bubba demographic, for bringing it right out into the open. As we move forward, as a people and as a country, we must examine how this demographic came to be. Three institutions deserve special scrutiny: families, our educational system, and social media.
There will always be lone Bubbas, but Canada is too good a country to accept and resign itself to an entire Bubba demographic.
Don V. Gayton
Summerland
Tripled-vaxxed citizen supports the truckers
Dear Editor:
I believe that the truckers are going to stay in Ottawa until the federal lawmakers give them a nod and say, “Yes, you are right.”
As a triple-vaccinated citizen of Canada, I support the truckers and their stand against the federal government’s overreach with the COVID-19 vaccine passport mandates at the Canada/U.S. border.
Our national document — the Charter of Rights and Freedoms — protects the mobility rights of all Canadian citizens to have the right to enter, remain in or leave Canada whenever they choose. Therefore, the truckers’ horns blaring on our sacred grounds of the Parliamentary buildings are simply there to blow the smoke away and crack the mirrors around our House of Commons.
Canadian citizens have a fundamental right of free movement and I support those that stand up for their protected Rights.
Christy Williams
Penticton
What is the purpose of ethics commissioner?
Dear Editor:
What’s next in Surrey politics?
Lately, the emphasis has been on the alleged improprieties of one Mayor Doug McCallum. There is a petition with approximately 20,000 citizens expressing their concerns over the “overzealous promotion” of a City police force to replace the RCMP.
Charges have been laid and the first scheduled court appearance by either the accused or his (taxpayer-paid) lawyer chose to appear. The next court appearance is scheduled for some time in February.
Meanwhile, (back at the ranch), City Hall, the rank and file McCallum cadre, is proposing a vote to prevent any further ethics issues investigation.
The McCallum issue will go on as charges have been laid. However, if the McCallum council majority has its way, no further ethics issues may be investigated by the ethics commissioner.
If this vote should be taken and passed, it conjures up all sorts of innuendoes. It begs that the question be asked as to:
What skeletons does the group have in its proverbial closet?
What do they not want people to know or find out?
Is this a power push because of the majority?
This just points out a few possible innuendoes. There are probably many more.
It would seem that this might be a case of the tail trying to wag the dog by theoretically censuring actions of the ethics commissioner. It is the ethics commissioner’s mandate to: “seek to prevent conflicts between private interests and the public duties of appointed and elected officials.”
One can only surmise that with the upcoming elections this year that the McCallum cadre can stifle the efforts of the voting public to have any bearing on civic politics and that any concerns will gradually fade out and go away.
Stay tuned, folks. As Yogi Berra once said, “It ain’t over till it’s over.”
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
What is the City’s definition of average?
Dear Editor:
An article in the Dec. 15th Herald stated that we are looking at a 5.7% tax hike in 2022 and used an example that an “average” home of $470,000 would see an increase of $103. What did they mean by average?
They must have meant a condo or townhouse, not a single family dwelling which is far higher than $470,000. An article two days later in the Dec. 17 Herald stated “the benchmark price of a single family home in the city at November 2021 was $698,000.” This was supplied by a reliable source — the Association of Interior Realtors.
Why was that much more realistic figure not used in their example? Were they trying to soften the blow?
There are very few, if any, S/F homes priced in the $400s anymore. Can we not get a fair and realistic estimate of what an owner of a middle-of-the-line home can expect?
Joni Cutler
Penticton
Too bad you have to make noise to be heard
Dear Editor:
It’s truly sad that the only way to get attention is to protest in large numbers while only a few dictate to the multitudes that turn the wheels, providing work to provide the guilty with a huge paycheque.
A single person alone has little chance of being noticed and lives unheard like a single grain of sand on the beach.
My home has been threatened for many years during fire season by the same ignorant clones responsible for the threat of fire year in and year out.
This winter, I had to stop the scam to fix a water leak in my home. Perhaps I could have built a brand new home by the time the cost of not-severe leak was fixed.
All I can advise you is to be careful who you pay heavy insurance premiums to.
You may have to take out insurance to guard against a scammer.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Disgusted by vandals of Fox, war memorial
Dear Editor:
It disgusts me that members of the truckers convoy took it upon themselves to desecrate the National War Memorial and a statue honouring Terry Fox.
The men honoured here are Canada’s true heroes.
It was also disgusting to find members of the convoy were attempting to strongarm their way to get free meals at the Goodwill Soup Kitchen in Ottawa.
I supported the convoy in the beginning, but by feeling it was alright to desecrate monuments that mean so much to many of us, setting off illegal fireworks that could have gone so terribly wrong, makes you nothing more than an embarrassment to many Canadians, myself included.
I have read many truckers comments profusely thanking everyone along the way for the wonderful meals provides. If you couldn’t afford to feed yourself on the trip you should have stayed home and participated in the many local protests. There was no need to take from those truly in need.
Terry Fox ran 5,000 kilometres to bring our attention to cancer and cancer research. He was not riding in the back of a sleeper truck. The run cost him his life, likely far earlier than the cancer alone would have. He is a hero, you people are not.
What started as a protest to open the border to allow truckers through and keep the supply chain going has been overshadowed by anti-vax rallies with people waving signs saying “Ivermectin Works.”
Who is in charge? Who said it was alright to climb over the Canada’s National War Museum? Because it was not alright.
I personally do not support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and you are right we have had so much mixed messaging from federal and provincial governments, but when did this become about anything but supporting the truckers?
You started with one purpose and somehow it devolved into a mob that has sullied your cause.
Whoever is/was in charge of this should apologize to those of us who have lost family in the wars. Those heroes fought so that you would have the right to assemble freely and state your opinions. Not deface public property.
Your lack of respect is abysmal.
Also, as a country we are attempting to minimize our carbon footprint. This convoy certainly did nothing to help the cause.
I know that it was not everyone who behaved badly. But again, who was in charge to tell them to stop, because it doesn’t seem like anyone was.
The actions of some people have caused your protest, which was righteous, to lose support.
Maureen Ferguson
Kelowna
Stop blaming people who are unvaccinated
Dear Editor:
After two years of trying to seduce and control COVID-19, what have we learned? A sign of insanity is to repeat the same process and expect different results.
Two years later,we have this scenario, we lock down tighter, more restrictions yet the results are non-effective, so we blame the unvaccinated for our hospital numbers.
Quoting columnist David Bond in last week’s Herald, he states: “The second and more difficult issue is the non-vaccinated population. Their irresponsible behaviour has pushed the health-care system to its limits and beyond.”
Really?
Let us take a look at who is in the hospital filling up the COVID beds. An Ontario report on Jan. 14 stated the majority of people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19 diagnosis were fully jabbed.
According to the Ontario data, there were 185 fully vaccinated people in the intensive care units and 168 unvaccinated people with COVID-19.
There were 2,035 fully vaccinated people in hospital with COVID, excluding the ICU, compared to 686 unvaccinated.
So from this report from Ontario, on Jan. 14, there were more people in the hospital who had been double vaccinated.
So the question is why do we continue to pick on the unvaccinated, when the stats show it is the double vaccinated that are filling Ontario hospitals.
Or check the stats of cases in Vermont versus Montana.
I believe we should treat people like with dignity and respect for their choices.
As it turns out two years later we have no control of the of the virus, and to blame the unvaccinated is beneath human dignity, when the above information shows a different story.
Larry Shipowick
Kelowna
Special note of thanks for great ICBC service
Dear Editor:
I was recently the innocent party of a parking lot fender-bender.
The following day I filed an ICBC claim online.
It was a good site with easy-to-follow instructions.
Within three hours we had an approval to go ahead with the repairs with a waiver of my deductible.
I received speedy and excellent from ICBC. Thanks ICBC.
Richard C. Parsley
Nanaimo