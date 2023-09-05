Carbon tax could fund new route to Kelowna
Dear Editor:
Recognizing that B.C.’s mountainous terrain makes it difficult and costly to build and maintain necessary highway systems, one can understand why we have had multiple highway closures throughout our beautiful province this past number of years.
Nevertheless, the repeated closures of Highway 97 between Penticton and Kelolwna are beginning to be all too commonplace. Whoever is in charge of planning for development of highways ought to get on with planning and constructing an alternative route to Kelowna and beyond to connect with the Trans Canada Highway. You would think that the carbon tax grab has massed enough funds to begin such a project.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Okanagan highways well below standards
Dear Editor:
The NDP just released a financial report and apparently they have a $704 million surplus. Well good for them anyway, I guess.
In the meantime, the South Okanagan has lost millions in tourist dollars due to multiple slides on Highway 97.
Cash strapped locals in the South Okanagan depending on jobs in the tourist industry and/or jobs in Kelowna during these times of high rents and escalating inflation have been harmed by the self-serving go-where-the-votes-are actions of multiple provincial governments failing to do necessary upgrades to outdated roads that cost jobs due to highway closures.
For years we have needed a road punched through from Penticton to Highway 33 so that people can continue to make a living when other roads are closed due to fires or slides. Instead these good-for-nothing politicians and their fat civil service friends are too busy filling their pockets, stealing liquor, log-splitters, buying expensive suitcases or taking international trips all on the taxpayer dime.
Someone I recently spoke to compared dealing with the NDP to dealing with the Beverley Hillbillies. But they are not alone and do not bear the sole blame for the ridiculous situation we have in the Okanagan Valley.
Highway 97 should be four lanes with sufficient drawbacks so it is not affected by slides. Highway 33 and No. 3 are below standard; 1950’s style highways where they go around and up and down whereas today a modern road would be straight enabling people to travel where they need to go for work.
There must be 150,000 people in the South Okanagan affected one way or another by the poor representation delivered by our local area politicians provincially and federally.
It is time these politicians woke up and put the Okanagan in the current century. It is also past time that the local politicians that love the pay, benefits and fat early retirement pensions did something for that money.
Taxpayers need some proof that the lot-of- you is not totally useless and inept.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Norway and B.C. unfair comparison
Dear Editor:
Re: “Province should use highway tunnels” by Gordon Boothe (Herald, Aug. 31).
A recent letter from Summerland’s ingenu making a comparison between roads in Norway (a country) and B.C. (a province) needs additional clarification.
Norway has 94,000 km of roads and bridges, 75,000 of which are paved. B.C. has 71,9000 km of roads and bridges of which only 8% (or 5,752 km) are paved. Certainly a considerable difference.
However, there are other differences which make it reasonable to say that we in B.C. can’t expect to have the same kind of road system as Norway.
Our government received only $4.8 billion through taxation of our natural resources; Norway, $131 billion over a period of one year.
B.C.’s current tax rate is 33%; the Norwegians pay nearly 40%.
Now, the next difference may not sound significant, but the majority of Norway’s population is primarily ethnic Norwegian (82%), while B.C.’s mix of a variety of ethnic groups is such that it lacks the cohesiveness required to make the decisions in prioritizing something like road or tunnel construction a near impossibility.
Under the Socreds of former Premier R.B. Bennett, and his Minister of Highway, “Flyin Phil” Gaglardi, road building became a priority, something that is certainly not the case with our previous B.C. Conservatives, or even with today’s NDP Party.
The burden of maintaining most of B.C.’s roads is put on local municipalities and we simply don’t have the money or the expertise available through federal coffers as is the case in Norway.
There is really no comparison.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Understanding speaker is all that matter
Dear Editor:
The English language, with its many irregularities and exceptions is one of the most difficult languages to learn.
Some words and sounds are very difficult to pronounce by people of a different tongue. But this is our Canada and it is made up of these people, many of whom speak a number of other languages, too. There is, also, the influence of other English-speaking countries and their unique pronunciations.
Many English words have morphed into different pronunciations either through foreign accents or slang and have become the norm.
But, as long as we understand the speaker, that is all that matters. As to the correct usage of the Queens or Kings English, perhaps we could adopt a new identity and call it “Canadians’ English” Eh?
Zoe Morris
Summerland