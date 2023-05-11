Mothers plan reprise of Peace Walk
Dear editor:
This Mother’s Day is the 40th anniversary of the Mother’s Day Peace Walk, where the Canadian and American peaceniks meet at the border and renew their dedication to a peaceful future.
In 1983, the Canadian government agreed to allow the U.S. to test their cruise missiles over Canadian territory, as it most resembled the terrain of Russia.
The testing area would take place in a 2,200 km. corridor that included parts of the Northwest Territory, B.C., Alberta, and Saskatchewan.
The cruise missile was designed to carry nuclear weapons and fly under the radar.
Although the missile would be unarmed during the tests, the very idea of it was seen by many as an alarming escalation of the Cold War.
That’s when the dedicated peaceniks in Cawston decided that something had to be done to show their disapproval and keep the peace movement alive.
They made a replica of the cruise missile out of paper mache and mounted it on top of a big car to take back to the Americans. They weren’t in touch with the American peace groups so they went to what they assumed was a hippy house across the line, thinking they would know the peace groups on their side of the border.
They went up to the house and knocked on the door. The music was so loud that they knocked several times before they just walked in.
They were greeted warmly and told by the Americans that they would be there with a big wagon to pick up the cruise missile replica.
Next they had to go to the border to let them know what they planned to do.
At that time the border crossing was a small building with a few employees. They were given the go ahead and it was a huge success.
The Canadians met at Haynes Point Park and walked to the border and the Americans arrived at the same time with their wagon. Lifelong friendships were made at that gathering.
Busloads of Doukhobors arrived from as far away as Creston. Mothers and many children were there.
People put their names on a list and took turns coming up to the mic to speak, sing, recite, inform, or entertain. The prop was handed over to the Americans who then took it back home.
It would be a wonderful thing if, for its 40 th year, we could have a good turn-out again This year the plan is for people to bring something they can share with others for a big picnic.
Bring all the kids you can. Bring your mom. Bring your friends. Your walking pals — it’s a good long walk and the first part is uphill.
We meet at 1 p.m. at Haynes Point Park in Osoyoos on Sunday, May 14 and walk to the border.
For those who can’t walk all that way, drive up to the border and take your chairs across the lawn to the site.
Donna Stocker
Cawston
Libraries benefit from full-time social workers
Dear editor:
I was disappointed recently, to read a sign posted at the entrance to the washroom at the downtown Kelowna library stating anyone using the facilities must be “sober.” (Given I’d just finished volunteering for a family literacy program, I was. Phew!)
The sign went on to say washroom users must also be “respectful,” and that the space was not for sleeping, drug use, bathing, or washing of clothing.
Clearly, this isn’t about folx like me who are privileged enough to have somewhere safe to shower, do laundry, sleep, and enjoy a couple glasses of wine to take the edge off at the end of a stressful day.
Nope. This is about residents of our community who don’t have it so good. People who may be unhoused, and living rough or in shelters. People who may rely on substances to manage physical and emotional pain, and just get through each day. People for whom public spaces such as the library are a place of connection, safety, and respite from extreme weather.
The presumption that sober equals respectful and well-behaved is offensive and ignorant. The fact the library employs a security guard (who, I imagine, has no real training in trauma-informed practice nor supporting individuals who are marginalized or in crisis) to ensure these rules are followed by checking the washrooms and rousting people who don’t comply, misses the mark entirely.
Of course, nobody wants people dying by overdose in the library washrooms. Of course, maintaining a space that feels welcoming and safe for families and library staff is critical. Of course, it shouldn’t be the job of a librarian to administer life-saving Naloxone to someone who has overdosed. But rules that punish and de-humanize residents of our community are not the answer.
It's time for creative solutions. Case in point; Toronto Public Library. In 2018, the library hired a full-time social worker to connect with, and support, vulnerable library users. In addition, the TPL has a program that embeds community librarians in local, social service organizations. In addition to offering traditional library services, they help people with resumes and job applications, create book discussion groups, connect people with community services, and help with technology skill development.
Just last month, Okanagan Regional Library announced a $1.68 million grant from the provincial government. The press release said the library was “excited to have the opportunity to use these funds to make a positive impact on its communities.”
Here’s an idea: Why not use some of that money to hire outreach workers for the downtown Kelowna library? What a gift to library users and staff, and to our street community. And hey, you could even make up some of the extra expense by ditching the security guard.
Karen Mason
Kelowna
Leave South Main just the way it is
Dear editor:
Keep South Main bike lanes as they are:
• It works fine as is
• South Main Market is very useful and might die if parking is too limited
• Many people park on South Main now where do they go, particularly for events at the Temple?
• There is no need for extra bike lane lights at huge cost as the lights are few and clear to bikes
• Bus stops will require many breaks in barriers
• Existing new bike lanes elsewhere are confusing for drivers and restrictive for buses and trucks and I now avoid driving them if I can
• Hardly anyone uses new bike lanes, lots more cars than bikes
• Still lots of bikes and other one- or two- wheeled vehicles on Main Street sidewalks downtown
• Spend some of the money fixing the road surface instead which gets destroyed by concrete trucks
Bill Webb
Penticton
Concrete barriers: a ridiculous idea
Dear editor:
According to Kirsten Dixon, the city’s General Manager of Infrastructure, the existing bike lanes have been on South Main Street for many years, but now city staff are proposing concrete barriers on either side of the street to create separated bike lanes.
The new concept will remove some parking from South Main and may impact other buildings, including one longtime store, the South Main Market.
Now for my take on this ridiculous idea.
All of a sudden, the bike lanes that have served so well all these past years, are considered unsafe and need to have concrete barriers, taking away first of all the easy traffic access to the South Main Market.
Do they give a rip of the welfare of a business that has served the public for so many years and just want to be able to keep up the service?
And the needed parking for trucks unloading produce across the street from the South Main Market will be taken away by concrete barriers.
Not to mention parking on the west side of all South Main will be probably unaccessible. Correct me if I’m wrong on any of this.
Now the powers to be sound as if no matter how the public feels, they are going to go ahead with this bike lane, revised with concrete.
I feel the majority would like to see the South Main concrete barrier bike lane idea scrapped. However, if there is no way that the city staff will not listen to reason in this, then I wonder, if you must put the changed bike lane through, then why not put the bike lane with its concrete barriers in the middle of the South Main Street and have the 2-way traffic on either side?
That way, I think the traffic access to the South Main Market and the trucks having access to parking across the street would be able to continue on the way they have and also parking all along the west side of the street would be available.
Mike Bugyi
Penticton
Inequities persist in modern democracies
Dear Editor:
I had anticipated more violence during this year’s May Day demonstrations globally.
Labourers of all ages are justly concerned about their worsening standard of living, even compared to that of preceding generations.
This typically coincides with the wealthy getting wealthier – and little or no indication such significant income disparity will be corrected. How could it be?
The rich and powerful basically have their interests protected by the police and/or the military, which answer to the government.
Those armed forces have to physically enforce any law or regulation, even if they do not serve the basic needs of the many but rather the additional wealth of the relative few or the one.
Thus, unjust inequities even in modern democratic nations, can and often enough do persist.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock