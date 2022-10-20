Congratulations to incoming council
Dear Editorial:
Congratulations to all who won seats in the recent municipal election, Oct. 15, 2022 in Penticton.
A big thank you to all those who put their “name in the ring” and took an interest in our beautiful city and governing body.
Thank you to all those who voted and said that “Penticton citizens matter.”
Yes, we need change.
Let this be a democracy and invite input from the community to express their concerns, opinions and knowledge. Listen carefully before you speak.
Remember to support local business.
Judy Preen
Penticton
Grandmothers have raised $250,000
Dear EDITOR:
The South Okanagan Grandmothers for Africa are excited to let the community know they are resuming their fundraising in support of the Stephen Lewis Foundation’s Grandmothers to Grandmothers campaign.
Our group started in Penticton in 2006 and through active fundraising and individual donations we have been able to support many grandmothers and grandchildren in Sub-Saharan Africa, raising more than $250,000.
For the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic severely limited our efforts, but the needs on the continent of Africa only multiplied. Instead of only the HIV/ AIDS pandemic there were now two health emergencies to deal with. Throughout the two pandemics, African grandmothers continued to be resilient and be leaders in their communities. We will continue to provide our support to these amazing groups of women.
If you are interested in what we do and like to go out for lunch, we have arranged with some local restaurants to have “fundraising lunches” on the last Friday of each month. We ask for a $10 minimum donation and then you order from the menu. Come for good food and friendly company and find out more about what we do and why.
The next of the lunches will be at Penticton Golf Club on Oct. 28 at 11:30 a.m.. Registration (required) by noon on Oct. 27. Please phone hone Lynn at: 250-328 9035.
Supporting local restaurants, supporting African grandmothers.
Rita Taenzer on behalf of South Okanagan Grandmothers for Africa
Give peace a chance says valley activists
Dear EDITOR:
Peace activists gathered in Peachland on Saturday as part of a week-long mobilization against escalating war and the frightening rhetoric of Canadian politicians.
Handing out leaflets from the Canadian Peace Congress demanding a ceasefire and negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine, the peace advocates, aged 20 to 93, spoke with many Peachland residents on their way to vote in municipal elections.
People are upset about their tax money going for more war jets, ships and armed drones when homelessness and climate crises are increasing. Meanwhile, their Canadian Pension Plan money is invested in U.S. war-makers like Lockheed Martin ($76 million), Boeing ($70 million), and Northrop Grumman ($38 million) – according to figures from Business Insider.
More peace actions are planed this week in the U.S., Canada and world-wide according to the U.S.-based United National Antiwar Coalition.
Mark Haley
Kelowna
Horgan has ignored opinions for years
Dear EDITOR:
I loathe Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the far right she represents, but I have to say Premier John Horgan saying opinions don’t matter gave me quite a laugh. He’s been making it clear for years that the opinions of British Columbians don’t matter to the NDP once they’ve been elected.
His opinion of voters’ opinions hasn’t been in doubt for a long time.
Nancy Muggoch
Denman Island
Danielle Smith’s remarks embarrassing
Dear EDITOR:
As a former Albertan, the new Alberta premier, who by the way speaks from outside of the legislature, is off to a questionable start.
Her remarks, among other things, show how badly divided Alberta has become. Her predecessor, Jason Kenney, declared that the summer of 2021 was Alberta’s best summer, ever.
The current premier has declared that Alberta’s unvaccinated folk during COVID-19 endured the worst discrimination that she has seen “in her lifetime.” Those poor people had the “best” and the “worst” all in one single summer.
Robert Townsend
Saanich
That heavy work was much appreciated
Dear EDITOR:
Males seem to be getting a bad rap in a lot of news headlines lately. As the mother of two wonderful sons and grandmother of a five-year-old grandson, I think it’s time they were celebrated again.
I was watching about six city workers fixing an underground leak on our street today and it was very heavy work. Thank goodness for their strength, professionalism and the great way they co-ordinated with each other to get the job done.
Way to go guys!
Anne Forbes
Victoria
Lack of efficiency in our health-care system
Dear EDITOR:
As a recently retired GP, I have gone from health-care provider to consumer, and am appalled at the inefficiency that has been exposed to me more now that I need the service more.
In olden times, like 20 years ago, offices and clinics ordered flu shots, took delivery, and banged them into arms, just about that fast. There was no layer of bureaucrats who thought they knew a better way, doctors just got on with the job.
Now we have pharmacists who can do the job too, so it should be simpler. But no, thanks again to the army of highly paid clipboard carriers providing an unnecessary middle layer and complex (for the elderly) electronic methods of registration.
The story of the 92-year-old forced to be driven 30 miles rather than crossing the road is typical.
It may be apocryphal, but I’ve heard there is a sign in the Health Ministry that says: “We don’t need common sense. We have rules.”
Mike Marshall, former MD
Nanoose Bay
Atkinson intersection now a nightmare
Dear EDITOR:
Re: “European cities do bike lanes so much better,” by Cliff Martin (Herald letters, Oct. 19).
Thanks Mr. Martin for writing the letter I’ve been formulating in my head for many months.
I, too, cannot fathom how Penticton can compare itself to European cities which have had workable bike lanes for centuries. As you so aptly pointed out, European cities are more conducive to bike traffic than North American cities. Amsterdam, in particular, has such a network of canals and narrow streets, thereby making bike travel a much more sensible mode of transportation than trying to navigate a car.
I simply cannot wrap my head around the thinking (or lack thereof) process for trying to turn our city into a European one. It just won’t work.
I am a senior who depends on my car for getting around and I’m now having to watch out for bicycle traffic as well as keeping an eye out for new traffic signals designed for the cyclists.
The Kinney and Atkinson intersection is a nightmare and when I first saw it yesterday, I thought Kermit the Frog and his friends had met their end right there and then.
It’s nice that the bike lanes are being painted a bright colour and I guess it might be a positive way of saying that our city is “going green.”
I can think of so many more deserving projects where the City could have spent all this money.
The bike lane money would have been better spent on improving the KVR and other bike trails. Let’s hope that they don’t turn every street (Lakeshore Drive) into a bikers’ paradise.
I’m sure the tourists we are trying to draw to our city aren’t going to use them — why would they? They’re likely here for the beaches and wineries so being able to bike lake to lake won’t be a drawing card for them.
Mavis Creech
Penticton
--
