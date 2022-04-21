There was a lot of chatter in the popular press about the federal Confidence and Supply Agreement between the NDP and the governing Liberals.
This means the NDP will support the Liberals on finance and confidence motions as long as the Liberals live up to their side of the bargain.
Meanwhile, the Conservatives characterized the agreement as somehow un-democratic or, even worse, as a coalition (which it is not as the NDP were not offered any cabinet positions).
Most European countries have had coalition governments and they seem to manage well.
Conservatives lazily use the term coalition in a disparaging manner, much like the right-wing paints socialists as communists.
The NDP, of course, sees its agenda promoted before the Liberals steal their ideas and take credit.
I will not itemize what is in the agreement, but rather the two major policies left out of the agreement.
A big promise by the Liberals, NDP and Greens, was to transition our first-past-the-post elections to some form of proportional representation.
Justin Trudeau promptly took that off the table after the 2015 election as it was certainly not to his party’s advantage. Although the two minor left parties would benefit from pro-rep, the Conservatives with massive majorities in Alberta and Saskatchewan ridings would likely do better as well. Another Liberal promise broken.
What happened to a comprehensive medically assisted suicide law? What we got (medical assistance in dying) was a fairly sad attempt to comply with a Quebec court ruling forcing the government to do something.
Medically assisted death has its detractors, mostly religious. It is obvious, we need to protect the elderly and disabled from relatives who may have their own self-interest at heart.
Who has been left out, is the class I fall into. While I am still capable, I would not wish to live suffering from some form of cognitive affliction such as dementia or Alzheimer’s. My body, my choice should apply.
I think the legislative solution is straightforward and should be implemented quickly. Leave the tricky protection of the elderly and disabled to be debated later.
Which leads me to organ donation. Nova Scotia is the only province which has an opt-out option, meaning Nova Scotians agree to donate their organs unless they specifically register with their health-card number to not donate. The rest of us must opt-in, which we do not.
My unscientific poll of my morning coffee geezers, indicated we have no idea of our organ donation status.
Most of us remember signing the back of our driver’s license 50 years ago, but question as to whether there is any record of our wishes so many years later. An overwhelming majority of Canadians support organ donation, yet our fellow citizens are dying waiting for donors.
If more of us agree to a controlled end-of-life in a hospital setting, the more we could help others with our organs (if they are not worn out at our old age). Register with transplantbc.ca or phone 1-800-663-6189.
I have finished procrastinating for the 53 years since I got my driver’s licence. It only takes a few minutes.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.