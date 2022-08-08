One of the important economic engines in the Okanagan and Similkameen valleys is the wine industry. It occupies more than 8,000 acres of land and produces more than 80% of all wine made in British Columbia.
It is also a major tourist attraction with more than one million visitors a year.
Most of the wine produced is sold in glass bottles though wine-in-a-box (really a plastic bag with a spout contained in a cardboard box) is making some gains in the market.
Glass bottles are the perfect container for wine.
They are chemically inert and easily sealed, so wine can age and evolve free of influence. Moreover, they are easy to transport and store.
While wine bottles require a deposit on purchase and are redeemable in B.C., the fact is that virtually none are recycled. And that posses a major challenge for the industry.
Numerous audits (primarily in the U.S.) of the carbon footprint of wine production have blamed glass bottles, from production to delivery, for the largest percentage of greenhouse-gas emissions from the industry.
Making glass requires an enormous amount of heat and energy, and bottled wine, with all of the packaging needed to protect the containers are heavy loads that require lots of fuel to ship.
What is even worse is that, while the empty bottles in B.C. can be redeemed, they are mostly crushed and not turned into new containers so each year bottle production and its heat pollution is repeated.
Even more of a problem is that there is no producer of wine bottles in Canada. Supplies are obtained in the U.S. or in China.
And, in this year alone, the price of wine bottles has increased by anywhere from 40% to 70%. Obviously, the industry is concerned about this.
For consumers wine in a bottle is expected and receptivity to alternative packaging, including wine-in-a-box or cans has been, at best, tepid.
Alternate packaging is certainly unacceptable for wines at price points of $45 or more.
So what can the industry do? This problem with packaging is not unique to glass and the wine industry.
Many products are facing requirements to rid their products of plastic containers. Grocery stores are facing pressure to stop using plastic bags
I think what might help is research funded by the provincial government to develop substitutes for glass bottles. Why the province?
Well, it is the primary beneficiaries of wine sales in its jurisdiction because of the markup imposes on alcoholic beverages so they have a large stake in finding solutions.
Other provinces, even those without wine industries, also face this incentive.
One simple challenge would be developing a one-litre wine box that would fit in a fridge.
It might not have the glamour of a bottle but, after all, it’s the product–not the package–that is really important. Provincial governments might also cut the markup on boxed wine.
A radical idea, I know, but it’s time to consider the environment and to think of consumers as more than just sources of revenue.
————
On another topic altogether, my column last week outlining the treatment that
Dr. Malvinder Hoonjan has received at the hands of Interior Health elicited a host of calls. I urge patients who are concerned about Dr. Hoonjan’s treatment to write to the Minister of Health, the Hon. Adrian Dix, and ask him to investigate what has happened. The mailing address is: Minister of Health, PO Box 9050, STN Prov. Gov’t, Victoria, BC V8W 9E2 and the phone number is (250) 953-3547. The email is hlth.minister@gov.bc.ca. Dr. Hoonjan deserves your support so write or call the Minister today.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.