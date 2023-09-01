Try paving some of the logging roads
Dear Editor:
With the latest closure of Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland, I am wondering why somebody hasn’t suggested improving the logging road at the end of Carmi Avenue, which goes right through to Highway 33.
I am told that it can be used “as is” by those driving trucks, but would it not make sense to improve it for the rest of us, thereby giving we Pentictonites and other Southern Okanagan residents an alternate route to Kelowna?
It doesn’t have to be made into a four-lane super highway, but maybe grading it and perhaps adding blacktop?
Surely I’m not the only one with this suggestion so why can’t and won’t it be done?
Mavis Creech
Penticton
Alternate driving route to Kelowna needed
Dear Editor:
Anyone else getting the real feeling of deja vu all over again?
First the allowing a small lightning-caused fire to burn because it couldn’t possibly turn into an interface fire as it did in 2003. Second, a rockslide closing Highway 97 S. between Summerland and Peachland throwing thousands of people into chaos because they can’t go to work or to medical appointments as there is no easy bypass to the often troubled area.
I know MLA Dan Ashton lobbied furiously for an alternate route the first time this happened, but to no avail.
I wonder if it was the highway to Whistler, how long before something would happen?
Andy Richards
Summerland
Climate future a worry needing quick solution
Dear Editor:
I am scared.
Scared that next year’s forest fire season will be worse than this year’s unprecedented one, that the summers will keep getting hotter and more deadly, that floods and hurricanes will wreak more and more havoc on our communities.
I am scared about the planet we are leaving behind for our children and grandchildren.
For decades, the fossil fuel sector has been knowingly risking our futures in exchange for obscene profits, raking in billions while communities suffer.
And the government isn’t doing anything to stop them.
Even now, when the impacts of climate change are so evident, the feds continue to subsidize the same companies responsible for this crisis.
We have a narrow window of opportunity to turn things around.
So I am calling on our government to
make polluters pay and accelerate a just transition.
Now, before it’s too late.
Susan Neill
West Kelowna
Make big oil companies pay for destruction
Dear Editor:
B.C. has declared a state of emergency due to unprecedented wildfires.
The mainstream media, politicians and people across the country are finally connecting the dots between this disaster and climate change.
Now, we have to point our fingers at the fossil fuel industry as the villains behind the crisis.
For decades, oil, coal and gas companies have pillaged our planet for their profit, while lying to the public about the science of climate change.
Even now, during a summer of unprecedented climate destruction worldwide, they are reporting obscene profits.
Enough is enough.
Let’s make polluters pay for the damage they have caused.
Indigenous peoples, migrants, and low-income communities have done the least to cause the crisis and yet are hardest hit by climate disaster.
Our political leaders must summon the courage to force Big Oil to pay up for the damage they have caused.
Lee Smith
Kelowna