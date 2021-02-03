PM owes public apology over picking Julie Payette
Dear Editor:
Julie Payette fouled the office of Governor-General and resigned in disgrace. Shame on her, but she never would have been there in the first place had she been properly vetted for personal suitability.
The red flags were there for anyone to see; if they wanted to. Her assault charges and killing a pedestrian with her car during her astronaut days in the United States were well publicized, and should have been show stoppers. There was also a pattern of abusive behaviour towards others which caused her dismissal from the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Montreal Science Center.
A rigorous vetting process for Governor General candidates was established by former Prime Minister Stephen Harper. But Justin Trudeau decided to ignore this when selecting Payette for this important post. He knew better, and decided to go with the glitter of a former astronaut, a female and a French Canadian to boot. These are all to the good, but only when embodied in a suitable individual.
Instead of accepting personal responsibility for this mess, Trudeau said that the vetting process needs to be reviewed. What actually needs to be reviewed is why Trudeau decided to bypass the established vetting process. The accountability for Julie Payette’s miserable performance as Governor General rests with him, not Payette. A least he didn’t try to pin this one on Harper.
Trudeau said he discussed this with the Queen, who pays close attention to the doings of her representatives. Unlike his chat with President Joe Biden, we have no idea what was said. The Queen is wise and diplomatic, and has seen dozens of prime ministers and Governor Generals come and go over the last 69 years. No doubt she has some powerful insights into the shortcomings of dynastic politics and politicians, and is quick to detect a poseur. Chances are she wasn’t fooled or pleased.
This isn’t something that should be allowed to ride out a negative short- term news cycle. As a minimum, Trudeau owes Canadians an apology for defiling yet another of our national institutions.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Spiller Road project bad fit for the region
Dear Editor:
Re: “City should support Canadian Horizons development,” (Herald, Jan. 26).
We find it quite interesting that Steve Boultbee saw the Canadian Horizons’ proposal in June 2020 and wrote a harsh condemnation of the 300-plus houses planned for 1050 Spiller Road.
Now, after talking with the developer he sees some personal gain — improved services and increased home value. His arguments, however, beg some analysis.
By stating that the land has no agricultural value, he denies the many years of cattle grazing on and around the property. And also, judging by the development of orchards and vineyards moving continuously upslope, there is the unrealized potential for further agricultural development on the land.
With reference to the northeast-sector development plan, he is correct. The land was slated as an area for future growth, but since that 2002 report the changes to the Official Community Plan have shown a much less dense development of the area. It is currently zoned Country Residential — one house for approximately one or more hectares, or just over two acres per lot, to protect the land from being destroyed and subdivided.
With regard to benefits to the tax base, I think a careful study of any development will never show that a development has caused taxes to go down. And the further from the centre of the city, the greater the cost to service the community. Today, even in Kelowna where there is substantial development, there have been recent increases in the residential tax rate.
Boultbee is either naïve or just not informed when he states Canadian Horizons, “promised a 50-meter buffer between existing Spiller Road residences and that the development would assist in bringing water to our neighborhood.” A developer will promise much but once the rezoning is approved, those promises will evaporate, only to be resurrected in costly legal battles down the road.
It is a story that is told time and time again.
Don’t be fooled by a developer whose goal is not to help the neighbour’s on Spiller Road, but to make as much money as they can, before moving onto the next project.
As for wildfire risk — you may experience more risk with an additional 300 homes, and then imagine trying to evacuate with your 600 plus new neighbours.
We could go on about the environmental degradation, excessive traffic leading into town, and the unappealing site of a subdivision, but suffice it to say, a real dereliction of leadership and a lack of imagination would be to approve the rezoning of 1050 Spiller Road.
Lora and Patrick Corbett
Penticton
Vaccine movement is a complex process
Dear Editor:
Re: “Bets on CanSino vaccine were sunk before the announcement,” Herald, Jan. 28).
While reading MP Dan Albas’s recent report on vaccine timelines, information disclosure and the CanSino vaccine, I reflected on my experiences on procurement and multi-supplier contracts in manufacturing.
Even without rogue political meddling, signed deals can go south very quickly. Trump, Xi Jinping, and the EU czars come to mind.
Negotiations take time and are usually underway simultaneously with several vendors, particularly if there will be multiple supply contracts. Talks with Pfizer (fourth COVID vaccine contract in the world) and Moderna (first Covid vaccine contract in the world) likely started before the CanSino default.
Your negotiating position is never enhanced by telling other possible vendors that a major competitor won’t ship to you.
There will be unforeseen hiccups and supply disruptions, especially with a brand new product, new manufacturing facilities or a major jump in order size. COVID vaccines are all three.
People are frequently questioned as to whether their glass is half full, or half empty. With Mr. Albas, I suspect it is not only half empty, but his glass is cracked as well.
David Flater
Okanagan Falls
Conservatives at fault for vaccine shortage
Dear Editor:
MP Dan Albas, regarding our lack of a steady supply of vaccine concludes, “with future supply shortages unique to Canada.”
Survival-of-the-fittest politics promoting corporate wealth over public health, created the lethal climate of for-profit long-term care, wherein no matter what the “resident” has paid for the privilege, they have suffered, equally, the horrors now brought under scrutiny by this pandemic.
The same survival-of-the-fittest politics has brought about our lack of ability to manufacture our own vaccines. In the discovery and development of insulin, heparin, antitoxins used in the fight against tetanus, rabies, typhus, diphtheria, and smallpox; successful trials assisting the development of penicillin and reliable polio vaccine, as with the production of medical isotopes so necessary to cancer treatment, until Conservative governments’ privatization, Canada led the world.
No the public is not being informed — by this Opposition, who is using the deplorable situation today to further their own agenda with misinformation. Instead of self-serving rhetoric, tell the public the truth about how this really came about and engineered by whom.
Do inform us, because yes, “It’s troubling,” alright.
Albas’s colleague Michelle Rempel-Garner, in fine Parliamentary language, said recently, in the House, “How the hell did this happen?”
Well, we know how it happened and if we receive no vaccine, we know who to thank. Canada had it all and under Conservative “leadership” it was thrown away.
The question is — to use Ms. Rempel-Garner’s delicate terminology: How the hell did we let them do that to us?
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna
Something is rotten beyond Denmark
Dear Editor:
Re: “Westervelt family deserves closures,” (Herald editorial, Jan. 28).
Somebody with a brain suggests the police in general could suffer erosion after one of their finest was caught doing a possible no-no.
Thank you for the reminder, but I assure the brain the public is quite aware there are bad apples in every walk of life.
Anything to do with the police, justice system, politics, the list is long, one needs to look no further than right here in our very own Canadian political hog factory to see the different strokes for different folks.
Think of disgraced Governor General Julie Payette and her golden pension for life for the latest disgrace.
Think of the average Canadian worker who puts in a lifetime working for a dime or two. It’s not only “something stinks in Denmark.” Take a big whiff in the air here at home!
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Inconsistencies with COVID policies
Dear Editor:
So let me get this straight, I can go to a pub where there’s 20 other people and no one is wearing a mask? But I can’t go to a larger venue like a church or movie theatre where the same number of people will all be wearing masks?
I’m not allowed to visit my sister in Edmonton for her 40th birthday, but dozens of international flights fly in and out of our country everyday? How many of these are from South Africa or the U.K. or one of the other countries with a mutated variant of the coronavirus?
Maybe if Dr. Bonnie Henry spent more time worrying the pandemic and less time about her shoes, these restrictions might actually make sense.
Reese MacDermott
Penticton
Naramata Bench used to promote city
Dear Editor:
Let’s not kill the goose that lays the golden egg. The Naramata Bench is a culmination of co-existing opportunities generating a one-of-a-kind, world class agricultural, tourism, wildlife and recreation corridor that creates an exceptional opportunity.
It is a value-added rural area making it an extraordinary place even within the Okanagan’s wine growing region, let alone within the province, and indeed, the world.
Okanagan Lake provides a scenic foreground to the Naramata Bench, which can be accessed for boating, waterskiing, wakeboarding, tubing, sailing, kayaking and canoeing. Its shoreline provides a variety of opportunities including beaches and swimming, adjacent to near-vertical silt bluffs whose dramatic drop-off creates yet one more awe-inspiring vista with vineyards above and a sparkling lake below.
Naramata Bench itself provides an agricultural area with wineries, cideries, restaurants, apiaries, produce stands, and artist’s studios, cycling, and hiking opportunities. Above is a rugged, scenic wildland, which supports a variety of wildlife species, some endangered and contributes wildlife viewing and additional recreational opportunities.
The cumulative effect is a unique, diverse landscape, rich in agri-tourism, recreational and wildlife habitat opportunities co-existing over a relatively small area.
California’s renowned Napa Valley wine region has had decades to develop its brand yet has resorted to a targeted management strategy, resulting in a contrived Mediterranean landscape aesthetic. The Naramata Bench needs no such artificial manipulation.
Conflicting perspectives of the Naramata Bench emerge from City Hall, whose homepage pictures vineyards and lake views. Its “Visit Penticton” page features the Naramata Bench vineyards and KVR trail; similarly, the “Move Here” page shows lakefront and KVR; “Find a Home’ displays a photo of an elegant downtown home, not suburban subdivisions carved out of the mountainside.
City marketing understands the power of the landscape aesthetic; Development Services seeks to undo the very feature the City promotes to attract new businesses, residents, and tourist dollars.
We could lose the advantage of this unique assemblage if the opportunities are not first recognized and subsequently managed. The Naramata Bench and its upland offer an area that can and should be co-managed with appropriate stakeholders to preserve and enhance all these resources, similar to California’s Marin Agricultural Land Trust, among others. We need to recognize the added-value, multiplier effect the Naramata Bench offers. We need stewardship, not subdivisions.
Scott Smith
Penticton
Should step beyond partisan politics: MP
Dear Editor:
Our MP, Richard Cannings, needs to step beyond partisan politics and work collaboratively with his fellow Okanagan MP, Dan Albas, to free interprovincial wine trade. The current minority government situation provides a unique opportunity for Cannings and Albas to work together as non-partisan parliamentarians to pass legislation which would open up a truly Canadian common market for B.C. wines.
Dan Albas’s private members bill would require Canada Post to deliver wine from B.C. producers to customers across the country. To ensure the constitutionality of the legislation, the Albas proposal provides for provincial opt outs.
Because of the opt-out provisions, Cannings criticizes the proposal as not accomplishing much other than the embarrassment of provincial governments and refuses to support it.
With respect, Cannings entirely misses the point. Because the issue of interprovincial wine trade is a matter of dual federal-provincial jurisdiction, of necessity, any federal efforts to establish free trade must be tempered with such an opt-out provision. The fact that provincial politicians would have to embarrass themselves to opt-out is exactly the point.
Both Premier Doug Ford in Ontario and Premier Jason Kenney in Alberta are free trade advocates at heart; but both are currently sitting on the fence and bowing to parochial interests in blocking direct shipment of B.C. wine into their provinces.
If the Albas legislation is enacted, there is a strong likelihood that both of these politicians will yield to opening their borders to direct shipment of B.C. wines rather than suffer the embarrassment of having to opt out of free trade.
With Cannings support of the Albas proposal, an NDP/Conservative voting coalition could achieve the elusive goal of free interprovincial wine trade.
Al Hudec
Oliver
Al Hudec is a legal advisor to the B.C. wine industry on transactional and regulatory matters.
Sanctimonious words from B.C.’s premier
Dear Editor:
I find it astounding that Premier John Horgan says that he is going to come down like a ton of bricks on people who break the COVID-19 rules.
Has he forgotten the example he set prior to the Christmas holidays of calling an election, and travelling and gathering in a totally needless fashion? Why would he be surprised if people travelled and gathered over Christmas after seeing him do just that only weeks before?
Now we are told these gatherings over the holidays have caused an increase in cases, and we need to do more.
Horgan always takes great affront when it is suggested that his election call contributed to the spread of COVID.
He is supposed to set an example, and he failed to do that by pursuing his selfish political game.
Martha McNeely
Oak Bay