Pitiful turnout by Penticton voters
A pitiful voter turnout. Inevitably the complaining about what new councils everywhere are doing or not doing will begin, which ought to prompt the lingering question, did I vote?
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Europe’s stellar record on cycling
Between 2015 and 2020, Paris invested €150 million (euros) in bike infrastructure. In 2021, they announced additional investments of €250 million through 2026. Approximately 180 kilometres of segregated bike lanes will be gained, in addition to 180,000 bike parking spaces.
Anne Hidalgo, mayor of Paris since 2014, has pledged to remove 70,000 parking spaces to make that happen.
A busy car thoroughfare along their waterfront, the River Seine, is now completely closed to car traffic and open for walking and cycling.
The Rue de Rivoli, which once had six lanes of car traffic, now has one, with the remaining space reallocated for bikes.
Amsterdam was as car-choked as any North American city until the Stop de Kindermoord (Stop the Child Murder) protests and the oil shortages of 1973-74.
Some years ago, more than 500 kids per year were killed by drivers in The Netherlands prompting national protests and reorienting their streets.
The protected intersection being built at Atkinson Street and Duncan Avenue is a product of Dutch bike planning.
One in five B.C. families pays more than 50% of their income on rent. They can’t afford cars or gasoline or maintenance. Kids have no option to get themselves anywhere driving.
Every time a car moves it costs money and gas is $2 per litre. I wonder how expensive gas was during the 70s oil embargo.
I would like to thank last week’s letter writers for encouraging us to take big, bold steps to be more like Paris and Amsterdam and welcoming to cycling.
We have work to do, but rest assured, we will someday get there.
Matt Hopkins
Penticton
No great choices on election ballot
I’m disgusted that city council signed off on debt for waterworks operations even as some of them no longer really have authority to do anything on behalf of Penticton due to their apt rejection by those voters who voted them out.
At least they didn’t vote themselves a bonus.
I am thankful that there is a new mayor though not thankful that a non-resident won the election.
Congratulations to the new councillors and to James Miller who was one of the positive choices in this questionable election.
I say questionable due to the lack of choices for school board plus the lack of or late information about them.
Choices for mayor also gave me some difficulty in casting my vote.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Crime was major issue in election
It was a close race for mayor of Penticton and a message was sent crime is out of control and residents want something done immediately.
Hiring more bylaw officers and working long hours is the way to go now.
Penticton has to follow Chilliwack’s success in reducing crime and making the streets safe for all. Penticton needs to send bylaw offers out every day in the morning with an RCMP officer walking the streets of Penticton where the potential of crime takes place.
Visiting homeless camps in the city is a great deterrent to lawlessness and crime in Penticton.
Darren Red
Abbotsford
Low voter turnout beyond shameful
With the election over, we see that there are some changes as a result. What these changes may bring is yet to be discovered i.e. to coin and old cliché “The proof of the pudding is in the eating.”
Once again, history repeats itself. The voter turnout was dismal, disappointing — no, disgustingly shameful. A minority of voters has dictated the political path for the majority for the next four years.
Several reasons may lead to the low turnout. Some of these may be as follows:
• general apathy (i.e. lack of interest, enthusiasm or concern)
• doesn’t matter whether or not I vote; why vote it won’t make any difference
• ignorance as to how we got the right to vote and who gave it to us little or no pride in the fact that your vote can and does make a difference.
The electorate has spoken with a 30+% voter turn. That is worse than terrible. It means that for every ten voters, only three cast a ballot to determine the direction the city will take for the next four years.
Those who did not vote very likely will be the ones that do the most complaining about what direction the city goes and what developments materialize over the next four years. What a sad state of affairs.
Australia, a democratic country like Canada, has adopted mandatory voting policy or a fine is issued.
I take issue with this practice, but it does bring out voters. I am not advocating that we adopt the policy as it would infringe on my rights.
However, down the road, we could possibly see something like this, who knows?
As time goes on, when decisions of council are made, keep in mind that if you didn’t vote, you don’t have the right to take issue just because you don’t happen to like a decision made.
Remember, if you didn’t vote, you gave the voting majority a carte blanche right to speak for you and to make your civic decisions for four years.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Decent people call a spade a spade
Fr. Harry Clarke is at it again — pontificating about something he has never experienced and never will — unconsenting pregnancy and childbirth.
There is apparently, “Nothing to be upset about” in the “real productive health care” given to an 11-year-old child who died of eclampsia, after being made pregnant by her father.
Little girls can menstruate as early as age 9 now; what productive health care would serve them in a possible pregnancy?
The youngest case of all was that of 5-year-old Lina Medina in 1939, up in the poor, ignorant Catholic Andes of Peru. Her mother said the baby started puberty at 18 months. Lina was taken to Lima to give birth, sent back home with the baby, told he was her brother, until at 14, a nice fellow Catholic-school-girl told her that the 9-year-old boy was her son, not her brother.
Can you imagine what that did to her then, and to the rest of her life, especially in that benighted village?
“Decent” people still call a spade a spade, and rape, rape, as well as incest, incest.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Many letters are from out of town
Why, pray tell, are we getting so many letters to the editor from places on Vancouver Island?
On one day recently, there were letters from Saanich, Victoria, Denman Island, and Nanoose Bay. I guess it’s the “scattergun” approach to letter writing.
One of the many benefits of the internet age!
Peter Benson
Naramata
EDITOR’S NOTE: The pool of local contributors sometimes dries out, hence we will use some letters from our member newspapers.
Greens attempted NDP takeover
I watched with amusement as the BC Greens attempted a hostile takeover of the BC-NDP party and, in fact, the position of premier.
I was of course, amused, because I’m not a supporter of said party. As my mind was sifting through this event, I had a “wait-a-moment” thought.
Why? Because I realized this had already been done on a federal level. Think about this. The federal NDP party of Ed Broadbent and Jack Layton was the hard-hat party. They were union supporters and fought for the working class.
That’s all gone. Even look at South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings. He’s a biologist and a prime example of a champagne socialist who should be running as a Green.
It used to be that the candidates were union organizers or social activists... but not now.
Now, let’s look at the Federal Liberal party. Remember, that middle-of-the-road party that gave voters an option between too far left and too far right? Now, the architects of that party are radical environmental activists like Gerald Butts and Steven Guilbeault with Justin Trudeau parroting “what they said.”
So to coin a Barenaked Ladies song, “It’s all been done!” So as we in the Canadian middle class get thrown onto the climate change sword and rather than encouraged, forced into EVs and inefficient so-called green energy that we can’t afford by champagne socialists that can, think about the parties you traditionally voted for.
If you are cool with raging inflation, carry on. If you think the Canadian middle class should be decimated even though Canada produces 1.6% of greenhouse gasses, carry on.
Greens in Canada knew they didn’t have a chance to be elected as government so it seems they did a sneak attack.
Andy Richards
Summerland