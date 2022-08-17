How totally idiotic are Trump’s supporters?
Dear Editor:
To the armed Trump goons protesting outside the Phoenix FBI office, congratulations, you are the winner of the dumb-ass contest!
Herd idiocy! What do you expect to accomplish outside of being designated as uneducated morons. Speaking of contests, are you Americans after an endurance award for putting up with Trump. Surely there comes a point when this absolute hazard to your society and the world needs to be sidelined.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Nobody is talking about the importance of trees
Dear Editor:
The letters in the Herald have provided topics of great interest lately.
I particularly enjoyed the letter called “Canada produces 1.5% of world’s emissions” by Andy Richards of Summerland. (Note: most all of the stats show this, if you eliminate the per capita analysis).
Another good letter was, “Oil-and-gas industry funds social projects,” by Harry DeRosier of Summerland.
It is Clarence Friesen’s letter of Aug. 10, that I would like to add to by making the following comments relating to Wildfire BC using old tactics to fight new fires and how the same excuses are given when the fire escapes.
I think when errors or mistakes are made, it’s not necessarily the fault of those fighting the fire.
But, as Friesen’s letter states, using old tactics to fight new fires which allows a fire to grow from a few hundred acres to several thousand acres and creating a severe loss.
The loss in any fire is much more than displacing people or having to shut down a highway.
The loss includes the amount of carbon that goes into the atmosphere as well as the amount of carbon and other harmful gasses that would have been recaptured by the trees lost — not just for the current year but for the next 40-plus years.
No, I’m not a tree hugger, but I like trees and would like to remind all governments that trees are important from a social, culteral, and economic point of view, the benefit to the environment identifies all trees are most important to everyones well being.
Just a thought — do you think the carbon emitted and lost recaptured by forest fires is adding to the per-capita figures the government is throwing around?
Merv Jones
Penticton
Findlater: strong leader for West Kelowna
Dear Editor:
Doug Findlater, thank you for your dedicated service as mayor and councillor for West Kelowna (former known as Westbank, but that’s another story).
Doug wisely and patiently steered our community through rapid growth and rapid change.
Part of Doug’s success was his willingness to listen to the concerns and aspirations of the municipality.
While many others collapsed into a soggy, incoherent mess (yet another story) Doug prevailed and led.
Thank you Doug Findlater; you will be missed.
Steve Burke
West Kelowna
Oil companies ignoring abandoned oil wells
Dear Editor:
I fully realize that without oil the world economy would grind to a halt.
But I do dislike the oil companies and what they leave behind. There are more than 170,000 abandoned oil wells in Canada that have never been cleaned up by the oil companies.
Inactive wells have increased by more than 50% between 2015 – 2020, and the problems worsen. Who is left to pay for these cleanups (average $76,000 per well)? We, the taxpayers, or the landowners. Many abandoned wells are leaking methane and what will be the environmental impact of increased future leaks?
Half the wells in Alberta no longer produce oil or gas, but have not been cleaned up by the oil companies. Just leave the problems with the landowners and taxpayers? And leave our grandchildren to deal with the environment?
Tar sands produce the dirtiest oil in the world. I have no problem if the oil companies or investors would build oil refineries on site and pipe clean oil. But the companies refuse to pay for the total cost of cleanup of bitumen should a leak occur in a pipeline. With this I have a problem.
As for the Liberal debt and support to the needy, I defend the decisions that were made because I believe things had to get done and I haven’t heard logical alternatives from Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives.
I want them to tell me what they would have done differently instead of just attacking Liberal decisions.
There are over 314 clean energy projects ongoing across Canada at of July, this year, and funding is available for many more. All one must do is google Clean Energy Canada — Bullfrog.
Canada’s economy was ranked as the ninth-strongest economy in the world in 2020 and is projected to have the strongest growth among the G7 countries in 2022.
Our economy can easily withstand the measures that the Liberal government has undertaken to see us through the global inflation and pandemic.
I just don’t believe the Conservatives would have done better. And all I hear from Pierre Poilievre is attack-dog criticism and no solutions, other than to fire a bank manager and cut costs for polluters.
I would welcome genuine solutions that recognize fossil fuels are not renewable and it is time for renewable energy use – for the sake of future generations.
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna
Old golfers get their revenge in the workshop
Dear Editor:
Perhaps this true tale will serve as a momentary distraction from the current, and seemingly endless, negativity.
My guess would be that many people, not just golfers, have had irrational thoughts about doing something similar.
I call it an old golfer’s revenge.
Being mocked is a belittling experience that often engenders anger.
Often we later come up with some cutting remarks we wish we had thought of at the time. Sometimes our minds become fixated on revenge.
Last month I was tidying up our basement storage room with the intention of recycling or repurposing things that had been accumulated over the years but were unlikely to be used again.
The first thing I did was move my decades-old golf bag into the furthest corner to get it out of the way.
Then I stared at it, recalling numerous exasperating situations those golf clubs had got me into.
When I turned away, my imagination conjured up the sound of snickering coming from behind my back.
I spun around and glared at the clubs.
That’s when thoughts of revenge commandeered my mind. I grabbed the bag and headed for the outside shed, which has a workbench. First I secured my No. 1 driver in the vise and then reached for my hacksaw while vengefully proclaiming, “Off with your heads!”
A short time later an assortment of golf club heads littered the floor.
Lately I have been taking leisurely strolls through my wife’s garden and can’t help smiling each time I look at one of her new, shiny-shafted garden stakes. Revenge is sweet, and it has no calories.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Limit Class-2 e-bikes from paths and trails
Dear Editor:
As a frequent cyclist on paved/unpathed paths, Class 2 e-bikes (aka “throttled bikes”) can be a hazard for all of using these corridors and related infrastructures.
These bikes are not fully pedal-assisted, meaning that they can operate without any effort from the rider. In short, they are electric scooters which can easily reach speeds well over 30 km/h. Sadly, they do so far too frequently.
It is seldom I see a rider with these bikes pedalling at all.
When used in this manner they are dangerous for all: walkers, joggers, dog walkers, runners, cyclists and families using the trails with small children. Speeds are excessive and are simply accidents waiting to happen. To be fair, some use these bikes safely; however, the observed majority do not.
The only solution appears to be limiting their use to cycle lanes on our roads and highways where other motorized/gasoline-powered vehicles operate safely with little or no chance of collision with pedestrians, cyclists and others.
John Stevenson
Victoria
Let the population come to a balance
Dear Editor:
Re: “Short-term rentals are hurting Salt Spring,” (Herald letters, Aug. 5, Aug. 16).
“Advocates” are supporting a foolish concept. What if you had a vacation home on the island? Would you consider it fair to pay an additional tax to provide funds for low-income housing? Probably not.
The problem is simply a matter of economics. If low income housing is in very short supply, so be it. The businesses that suffer will fade away.
Just allow that to happen, and let the businesses and population come to a balance. Fewer businesses, and a lower population, and fewer vacation homes, will be the result.
It will be an economic balance. That’s life.
Robert Leonard
Mayne Island
(retirement home)