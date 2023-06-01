Campers are permitted, off-leash dogs are not
Dear Editor:
I am the responsible owner of a professionally-trained dog. I have recently been asked to leave both Skaha Lake Park and Okanagan Lake Park by animal control.
The employee was extremely polite and very professional in asking me to leave or leash my dog and she was only doing her job and doing it politely and professionally.
My dog was off leash after swimming and I was running her for exercise and to dry her off.
We allow unauthorized campers in Skaha Lake Park, but I cannot run my dog there. How does that even make sense?
The off-leash parks here are a joke and are overrun by irresponsible dog owners, who do not pick up after their dogs and make going there unpleasant.
I will not take my dog there as a result of this type of behaviour.
Perhaps council should spend some time in designating some off-leash parks where the dogs can run free, rather than making decisions regarding bike lanes that it seems the majority do not want and will affect the livelihood of merchants along the route.
Larry Graves
Penticton
Naramata Choir, guests perform a great concert
Dear Editor:
Thanks to the Penticton United Church for hosting the Naramata Choir in conjunction with the Penticton Secondary School Music Theatre Choir and Kuja Collection in Come Alive, this past Sunday.
This was an outstanding concert. The director, Justin Glibbery is to be congratulated. The entire repertoire of songs was engaging and delightful. There wasn’t one number that I didn’t enjoy.
Some of my favourites included: Wade in the Water; Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In; In Times Like These with soloists Cyndie Salting and David Wyatt; and I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For (you could tell this was the choir’s favourite because of their energy and love of singing).
The Penticton Secondary Music Theatre Choir was a huge surprise. They were absolutely fabulous.
They had memorized all their words and sang with huge enthusiasm and gusto.
From the musical, Chicago: Roxie and the lovely soloist; All I Care About is Love; and All that Jazz (their individual choreographies were fun.)
The Kuja Collective with a violin, a guitar and a drummer were outstanding in their performance of The Rolling Waves, a traditional Irish song.
We are so lucky to have such great talent in our communities.
Judy Preen
Penticton
White object in the southwest is Venus
Dear Editor:
Re: “Question for Herald’s resident astronomer,” (Herald letters, May 31).
Hello Rose,
If you mean a bright, white object in the southwest to west depending on the time in the evening, which shines a steady white like an escaped aircraft landing light — nothing like a star — it is the planet Venus.
I used my planetarium program to make an image of the sky after sunset tonight. Tomorrow will be pretty well the same, but the Moon will be in a different position.
Ken Tapping
Penticton
Salvation Army food bank needs your help
Dear Editor:
As you are all aware, the current economic climate has been hard on most — if not all — people in Penticton.
Inflation has caused grocery costs up in all households to amounts that we thought we would never see again. In fact, we have not seen this type of inflation since the early 1980s. So many of us have never seen these types of food price increases year over year.
Due to transportation costs, some the food items we received from other areas of the province have stopped coming.
This is affecting your local food bank. We are finding the demand to access our food bank has gone way up, while donations have reduced. Peoples’ disposable income that used to go to recreation and donation has gone to putting food on their own tables.
We understand why this has happened.
We are helping seniors, families, single parent families, the needs are growing in these categories. We may be helping your neighbour.
We have had to reduce the size of our hampers so that we may continue to feed everyone that comes to our door. We are running out of some of the basics that go into these hampers.
We are buying some of them but even that won’t be able to continue for a long period of time as the funds deplete. We may have to make further changes to the food hamper sizes as time progresses.
We need your help. Anything will do.
Donations of funds or food items would help us. We are very low on the following items: granola bars, crackers, instant oatmeal, 900G pasta, pasta sauce, cold cereal, Side Kicks, Stove Top, Kraft Dinner, pork and beans, large canned soup, individual apple sauce and fruit cups.
Penticton has been very supportive to us. We have been a part of Penticton since 1921. This has enabled up to help others in need in our community.
Food security is a real concern for many people in our community.
Anything you can help us with would help us give that much needed hand up so the people in need may have fewer worries.
We are looking at having a Christmas in July food drive at the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre. You might even see the Christmas kettles show up. We are thankful that we can help to fill the need in our community with your help.
Thank you for your consideration.
Alan Madsen
Community Ministries Director
The Salvation Army
Angered by leader’s Kelowna comment
Dear Editor:
Earlier this week, federal Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre, commented on a video of a homeless encampment in Kelowna:
“These images are not from a faraway third-world country. This is Kelowna. After eight years of Trudeau and the NDP,” he wrote.
Kelowna is the poster child to why you should not vote Conservative.
Kelowna is a bastion of conservatism. In the past 60 years Kelowna has only elected two Liberal MPs.
Today, Kelowna has a conservative mayor, Tom Dyas, a majority conservative council, conservative MLAs and conservative MPs.
If Kelowna wants change, they need to vote for change.
Bill Rice
Kelowna