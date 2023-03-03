Yes Tamara, please tell us the truth
Dear Editor:
Freedom Convoy organizer, Tamara Lich, Canada’s version of U.S. Republican nutter, Marjorie Taylor Greene states she wants to tell the truth when on trial this September.
I am certain most Canadians who are not anti-government, anti-authority and anti-police, are anxious to hear her reasoning behind bringing together a bunch of unreasoned windshield gazers to wreck havoc in Ottawa last winter.
If all it takes is for government to implement some minor stipulations and guidelines to scale down the advancement of COVID-19, then you have much bigger demons to contend with.
Tell us the truth behind what really motivated you.
Tell us, was it just plain hatefulness.
Tell us, was it a compelling need for attention.
Tell us, do you have better ideas on how to deal with COVID-19, as I am certain we would all like hear them.
Tell those of us who respect the law, where the financing came from, to gather up this escort of inconvenience and descend on our capital to play silly bugger.
Yes Tamara, please tell us the truth.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Get this country back on track again
Dear Editor:
Re: “Hold the Coronation of King Charles in Saskatchewan” by Joe Schwarz (Herald letters, Feb. 28.)
Oh, Joe! You are so funny, but just a little bit pathetic!
A better idea to use up an iceberg — just cajole Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh to go and test the water out there and we could start to get this country back on track again.
They both discharge so much hot air they would succeed; Chuck (Charlie-boy please — he is Brit) and His Consort would not be hot enough to melt the ice.
Marjorie M. Montgomery
Penticton
Unhappy with bike lanes, city council
Dear Editor:
I recently read the Province of B.C. has granted the City of Penticton another $500,000 to continue building bike lanes the city council has no mandate for (manipulated to avoid a referendum).
Go on their website and see how many more bike lanes are on the books, most on streets that are not major roads. If they are as overbuilt, and dangerous, as the recent ones have been, (Government Street is painted lines and there have never been issues, to my knowledge) and more for virtue signaling than practicality, then we know we won’t get much for our money, which is not the Province’s or the City’s money.
While you’re on the website, notice their pyramid of what they’ve determined is best for the people.
Note the amount of parking that is no longer available where the new bike lane is, as well as well-used bus stops eliminated. Bus driving also seems to be hampered and ease of access for emergency vehicles into condos, etc.
Again, no mandate for any of it, and apparently no recourse for the people to exercise to stop them, other than the Q&A that Coun. Isaac Gilbert wanted to put an end to. Also not even listened is to when the tie is broken, (does the mayor break the tie, as in other municipalities?) over the wishes of the people, in favour of developers, again.
If developers are in charge, we won’t have an iconic city any longer, just a lot of ugly buildings in inappropriate places. Like many have pointed out, building a box in a residential neighborhood, and a very attractive neighborhood at that, is not what this city needs, there are plenty of vacant commercial buildings.
What I wonder, is the next step to be implemented, charging permit fees to have parking spaces in commercial lots?
Do we need a petition from the people in Penticton, to require city council to get our permission to do anything, since the majority of council cannot apparently figure out what the job they’re paid for, is. Of course, council is directed by administration.
Why are the Province and Feds giving our money to the city and deciding how it’s to be used?
And more importantly, why is council accepting it with conditions?
And then there’s school boards, who apparently don’t know the Province isn’t their boss either.
Teri J. McKnight
Penticton