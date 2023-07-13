People must respect gifts from the natural world
Dear Editor:
So here we are, humanity at its worst creative best.
Sometime between midnight Sunday, June 25 and Monday morning, June 26, by the side of the historic Kettle Valley Railway trail at Preston Ave. and Main Street, this torture was inflicted on a gift from the Natural World.
A 40-year-old tree (deciduous — plus or minus) had its bark brutally removed, up to the height of eight feet (2.5 meters) from its base.
That is to put it bluntly — skinned! Maybe we can, if possible, imagine if one of us had our skin removed from our belly button, around the circumference of our body.
Yes, brutal!
As an addendum, a bit late for this beautiful gift from Madre Terra (Mother Earth) a quote could have been offered by this tree: “The greatest joy in nature is the absence of man.”
Therefore my apologies to the spirit of the natural world for this sick individual, or individuals’ actions, I offer this very special quote from Chief Dan George:
“If you talk to animals, they will talk to you, and you will know each other. If you do not talk to them, you will not know them. And what you do not know, you will fear. What one fears, one destroys.”
There is a way to resolve this universal sickness that humanity finds itself in today in this stress and technically-infected modern society... revert to a more conscious and respectful attitude both in teaching, practising and rejoining the Natural World in order to rebuild that balance as the First Nations have always done. Amen, so be it.
Strangely, respecting and the teaching of nature will bring results to our present serious and destructive social problems.
May I rest my case, respectfully submitted and dedicated to “that tree” that was skinned alive.
John Patrick
Penticton
Mankind destroyed our lovely environment
Dear Editor:
Why, since the beginning of time, have such few people been allowed to plant fear around the entire population who inhabit our shared home?
Elected people like American Judge Judy believe their opinion is the only one that counts. In reality, the elected are the ones that have Planet Earth playing a game of pick-up sticks that have nature fighting back to try rebuilding her impossible dream to clean up the mess mankind has created.
The world today is on the brink of an escalated world war along with the doom and gloom of fires, floods, landslides, along with a battered climate with no cure.
The elected elite jet around the world
polluting the skies with no clear vision of the harm they are doing to a population abroad and here at home. Their wallet may be thicker, but the feeling in the head is thicker and filled with no brainers.
The entire world needs a political overhaul with today’s garbage put out at the curbside. The above is my opinion, but it has come too little, too late.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Center or centre? Well, both are correct
Dear Editor:
Regarding changes in English spelling, the primary purpose of a language is to communicate.
Successful languages grow and evolve to accommodate societal needs. This vibrancy and flexibility has contributed to English becoming one of the most widely spoken in this world.
So, in modern North American English, we periodically update phrases, word meanings, and, even spelling to more accurately reflect common usage.
For example, whether you spell the word “center” or “centre” is not really important — as both are equally correct (both generally accepted by respected institutional authorities).
It’s an unfortunate arrogance to insist that only the British Empire tradition is right and everyone else must be wrong.
Mike Mitchell
Colwood
There were many women leaders in bible
Dear Editor:
Jim Taylor writes in his online column posted July 1 on pentictonherald.ca: “As
biblical scholarship of the earliest fragments of text are now showing, female leaders were edited out of the official record that became the Bible.”
Really? What “earliest fragments of text’ are those, Mr. Taylor?
Rachel Held Evans was a Christian columnist, blogger and author. Her 2012 book, A Year of Biblical Womanhood: How a Liberated Woman Found Herself Sitting on Her Roof, Covering Her Head, and Calling Her Husband ‘Master’ was a New York Times bestseller in e-book non-fiction. (rachelheldevans.com/womanhood-project)
In her year-long tongue-in-cheek experiment, Evans vowed to take all of the Bible's instructions for women as literally as possible. For example: "Thou shalt submit to thy husband’s will in all things" based on Genesis 3:16, Titus 2:5, 1 Peter 3:1, Ephesians 5:22, 1 Corinthians 11:3, and Colossians 3:18.
In her blog post, Who’s Who Among Biblical Women Leaders (June 6/12) Evans writes: “But before we begin, a disclaimer: There is no doubt that the Bible was written in a patriarchal culture. As a result, men are named significantly more often, men serve as protagonists in the biblical stories more often, and men hold positions of leadership more often. ... Still, it’s astounding that, in the midst of such a patriarchal culture, so many women are honored as leaders and teachers in scripture. This speaks volumes about the remarkable wisdom, resourcefulness, courage, and godliness it would take to teach and lead in such times, and says a lot about the value God places on women even when the world does not.”
Evans’ list of women in the Bible who were teachers and leaders includes: Deborah, Miriam, Huldah, Ruth, The Shulamite Girl, Esther, Rizpah, Mary of Nazareth, Mary of Bethany, Martha, “The Women” (female disciples of Jesus), Mary Magdalene, Tabitha, Phoebe, Priscilla, and Junia — the first and only woman to be explicitly identified as an apostle.
Evans also identifies 10 female prophets: Anna, Miriam, Deborah, Huldah, Noadiah, Isaiah’s wife, and the four daughters of Philip. She says women like Rachel, Hannah, Abigail, Elisabeth, and Mary are described as having prophetic visions about the future of their children, the destiny of nations, and the coming Messiah.
Emma Green, writing for The Atlantic (May 6, 2019) notes that Evans “was part of a vanguard of progressive-Christian women who fought to change the way Christianity is taught and perceived in the United States.” Green added: “The lasting legacy of Evans’s writing, and of her public life, is her unwillingness to cede ownership of Christianity to its traditional conservative-male stewards — her unwillingness to give up on Christianity, period.”
In April 2019, Rachel Held Evans was placed in a medically induced coma following an allergic reaction to medication for an infection, and died the following month.
David Buckna
Kelowna