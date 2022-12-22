Business, industry can phase out fossil fuels
Dear Editor:
The world is changing faster than we imagined possible due to human activity. Greenhouse gas emissions from industry and transportation have increased hugely in the past 150 years.
Scientists have studied the phenomena for decades and are clear that reducing fossil fuel exploration, development, and use is the only way for Earth to have a livable future.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published the latest findings in spring 2022, the report of hundreds of scientists in dozens of different countries. Canada is one of the world's largest producers of emissions per capita.
Fossil fuel use negatively effects human health and biodiversity, increasing hospital pressures and insurance payouts for floods, fires, and landslides. To keep global warming and financial burdens down, we all need to take action.
One of the most impactful ways to reduce GHG emissions is to limit fossil fuel use in transportation. It is a massive contributor to global warming and the easiest for all of us to act on.
We can reduce our car trips, choose a different vehicle (EV, bike), take public transit, or walk. Having a carbon tax is one way to get people to realize their impact on the global stage and kick start them into changing travel habits.
The Canadian Chamber of Commerce, Canadian Mining Association and ExxonMobil support carbon pricing because "carbon pricing is probably the most effective mechanism of emissions reduction." (Aaron Henry, CCC).
Certainly, business and industry have to do much more to phase out fossil fuels, but as long as their investors demand high returns, they will continue to promote gas, oil, and coal.
Governments are responsible for our health and safety.
Strong, thoughtful climate policies are necessary to get every person, company, and organization to treat the climate emergency with the urgency it requires.
Lori Goldman
Penticton
Layton one of the few great Canadian leaders
Dear Editor:
I haven’t lived 76 years like Tom Isherwood, but I agree that Canadians have elected a long line of awful leaders from Day 1. The best of them was arguably the incompetent Joe Clark.
I strongly disagree with Isherwood’s conclusion of “We’re all suckers” as I’ve seen through every damnable incompetent leader from dictatorial Pierre Eliot Trudeau through Brian Mulroney.
I have never voted for the parasitic winning parties of the Liberals or the Conservatives. I believe in democracy not crackpot political ideologies.
The one leader I had any regard for was the late Jack Layton. As for his successors, all have fallen short.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
SOBCL in support of firefighters, living wage
Dear Editor:
The South Okanagan Boundary Labour Council is pleased to see three Notice of Motions brought forward to Penticton City Council that supports workers in our community. More firefighters, a living wage policy, and affordable housing will address worker burnout and make life more affordable to live in our beautiful city.
The Penticton Fire Department has been understaffed and this has led to firefighters struggling with burnout. Adding a fourth crew member to each truck will give staff the much-needed resources to ensure crews are well staffed to handle fires, medical call outs, and accidents.
We support our fellow union members at the fire department and we hope Penticton City Council supports the motion to hire more firefighters.
Rising costs in food, fuel and housing is making life less affordable everywhere in Canada, especially here in Penticton kilometers away from major distribution centers.
Workers across the province, country and globally are feeling the pinch and a living wage helps families afford food, clothing, rent and transportation.
We support the City of Penticton becoming a living wage employer and ensure workers can afford to live in Penticton.
The City of Penticton has low vacancy rates which is making rental properties more amore expensive. Market housing is becoming even more out of reach for families.
The initiative to use city owned land to build affordable housing is a great start for our community t help alleviate the burden of worrying about providing housing for families, workers, and seniors.
We look forward to seeing the progress on this initiative and hope city council supports the motion.
These tree Notice of Motions bring hope to Penticton. They help address the support our workers deserve, the wages our workers deserve, and ensure our community has affordable homes to live in.
Eleanor Smith, President
South Okanagan Boundary Labour Council
Penticton
Twitter violated the U.S. Constitution
Dear Editor:
Re: “Musk’s operating principles fail the Santa test,” (Herald, Dec. 17).
Once again Jim Taylor is showing his biased leftist wokeism.
He’s claiming Elon Musk is the Christmas Grinch, and he has brought sorrow and disappointment instead of love, peace and joy to his employees.
No, Mr. Taylor. Musk has brought me and other like-minded, free-thinking common sense people a great gift. That of exposing Twitter and U.S security agencies (the FBI and Department of Justice) of their rampant collusion to suppress free speech.. He has now published undeniable proof that these agencies willfully pressured Twitter from outside and within to censor conservative views and reinforce left-wing Democrat opinion.
There’s a thing in the U.S. called the First Amendment. It guarantees free speech. Twitter violated the U.S constitution by willfully following orders from corrupt left leaning security officials.
Oh, and by Musk firing some employees regardless of “diversity and inclusion”; does this mean he chose education, competence, and ability over colour and sex?
Mark Roberts
Penticton
Dangers are still there, so keep wearing masks
Dear Editor:
With flu infections coming down and COVID going up, I would like to ask why more people in crowded settings are not wearing masks still.
This COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and who would like to be sick with COVID at Christmas, even if it is mild?
No family dinner, no social events with friends if you are sick, unless you ignore the symptoms and gather anyway.
I wish Dr. Bonnie Henry and all government notices would recommend mask-wearing more. I went to a play and only about five per cent of the audience had masks on.
Cathy Bhandar
Victoria
‘Greedflation’ extends to feeding the birds
Dear Editor:
What is going on in Canada besides the rotten weather? Let me tell you what I think, it’s called seasonal greed.
Before the snow and freezing weather came, I bought bags of bird seed for about $20 each. The greedy suppliers know full well that people with a heart will spend more to feed their feathered friends during stressful frozen times, so they increased the same size bag by $10.
I just can’t wish the greedy a Merry Christmas, but a bag of coal and tainted turkey would make an appropriate gift.
Remember folks, it’s not only humans that need care during times of hardship.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla