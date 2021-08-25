Interior has to play by different rules
Dear Editor:
So Doctor Bonnie (Henry) and sidekick Adrian (Dix) have stomped on the B.C. Interior because of rising COVID-19 cases after a summer of relative freedom.
There goes Ironman Canada and there goes Summerland’s Christmas Light-up celebration even though we should, hopefully, be in the 90% in vaccinations by then.
Yet the PNE goes on and so will the BC Lions, Whitecaps and Canucks games in Vancouver. Funny how when Surrey and Fraser Health had a vast majority of all cases and the B.C. Interior, very few, this same dynamic duo shut down the entire province.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Appreciates writer’s viewpoint on music
Dear Editor:
Re: “Music brings back wonderful memories,” (Herald, Aug. 24).
I never thought I would say this, but I have to congratulate recycled Englishman Don Smithyman on facing the music after nearly 80 years of hiding his past mistakes in his memory.
This coming from a handsome old goat who resides in Olalla.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Nuclear weapons never an option
Dear Editor:
Like S. Paul Varga, I was dismayed to read Paul Crossley’s suggestion to use Fatman and Little Boys in Afghanistan (Herald letters, Aug. 21, Aug. 25)
Nuclear weapons must never be considered an option.
The Herald should not have published this letter... free speech should have limits.
Mary DeFehr
Kaleden
Cycling, tourism bad for the environment
Dear Editor:
Now is the time for Penticton and the South Okanagan to put the brakes on the many cycling events in our community because of the vast amount of fuel that’s required to get the participants both to and from Penticton.
The Herald has reported that more than 1,000 out-of-towners come here for these races. If each participant averages 20 litres of fuel, that translates to 20,000 litres of fuel burnt up into the atmosphere.
If we multiply that with all bicycle races around the world, from Penticton to Paris, it would be millions of litres polluting the atmosphere.
There is no entertainment value from these races. Cancellations because of COVID are a good thing.
Gary E. Stevenson
Penticton
Comparing America with Afghanistan
Dear Editor:
One could argue the transfer of power so far in Afghanistan from the Americans to the Taliban has been much smoother than between American presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
(Trump has said he will be returning as U.S. president replacing President Biden in August 2021.)
The Kabul airport chaos caused by an overwhelming fearful number of its four million-plus population was brought to a semblance of order by the U.S. military working together with the willingness of the Taliban and their permission.
Something unknown by the Taliban considering their very violent, harsh history.
No missiles were used on aircraft on the tarmac or in flight.
Unlike Washington, no violent Jan. 6 Insurrection in the Taliban takeover of the Afghanistan presidential palace.
Even so, a Taliban Afghanistan government will be suspect and a future stable government a daunting challenge as will the relations with its dubious, intrigue-filled neighbours.
There is no reason why Afghanistan could not be the first model of a peaceful, happy, educated, prosperous country in that part of the world.
All should be happy things have gone as well as it has so far.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Stop being reactive on B.C. wildfires
Dear Editor:
We’re again in the Smokanagan with our neighbours to the north and south battling for their homes, livelihoods, and the natural world.
In Penticton, our ability to breathe is affected by which way the wind blows.
As I write this, the Air Quality Index rates our city’s air as “excellent” — the first time in two months.
We’re 60 years beyond the publishing of scientist Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring in 1962 — the book that launched the environmental movement. That’s three generations ago.
Fighting wildfires and other environmental disasters isn’t enough — that’s reaction. We must legislate immediate action and stop funding and burning the fossil fuels that are choking us and drying and incinerating Earth.
Petroleum can still be wisely used to create much of the material stock of the 21st century, but we must stop burning it. Our lives depend on immediate action. There’s no substitute for breathable air.
Enough of climate deniers, climate action delayers, and those who continue to kick the can of change in our energy system to 10 or 20 or more years into the future. Always putting the economy and our current standard of living ahead of environmental reality will kill us.
We’ve mobilized to confront COVID-19. We can do the same for immediate climate action and embrace renewable energy and train for all the jobs needed to make a liveable world a reality.
The federal election on Sept. 20, let’s vote for a party with a leader who will act in changing our desperate environmental circumstances.
Merle Kindred
Penticton
Next MP must be a climate champion
Dear Editor:
Simultaneous unprecedented emergencies across the country make an interesting backdrop for a federal election. Meanwhile, elected officials in our local government are struggling to keep residents safe and alive.
Without the federal government carrying their weight on climate action, it is becoming increasingly difficult for locally elected officials to deliver on their mandate to foster social, environmental, and economic wellbeing for all residents.
This is exemplified by the Western Canada heat wave, which killed over 500 people and led into an early wildfire season and unprecedented water shortages.
Penticton residents awoke to heavy smoke for weeks, causing health issues and fears of potential evacuation and losses.
Local ESS was pressured caring for evacuees from the northern fires.
Our next MP will have a say on policy decisions on climate. This will have real impacts in our community. Climate change is an immense and complex problem, so federal collaboration is vital–vote for the climate candidate in your riding.
Please vote for climate champions.
Lori Goldman
Penticton
A better way than shaking fist at God
Dear Editor:
Re: “A prayer for Haiti, sort of,” by Jim Taylor (Herald, Aug. 21).
Jim, your column doesn't live up to your track record of interesting and entertaining commentary, but I think I understand the why.
Blaming God is what I did as a 20-year old youngster when my close buddy died unexpectedly. As a non-Christian and thoughtless atheist, I still shook my fist at God every day for the pain and injustice of loss.
As an 81-year old today, I have handled the loss of my spouse three years ago differently. I had already researched other perspectives of death and calamity specifically through the 25-year research done by psychologist Michael Newton.
Being prepared with a sound philosophy did not make my current loss any less painful, but I directed my energy more wisely through the unexpected hurdles of grief while having to navigate shock, denial and anger to get to the calmer state of acceptance. We have to build life over again when older when we are often less resilient and more vulnerable.
I equate the first six months to a year after loss much like going to the dentist for a tooth removal and feeling OK while the freezing lasts a few hours afterwards. By six months of grieving we think we are finally coping and our friends think we have recovered and moved on but then we start to feel the effects of shock wear off and more profound levels of pain and conflicted emotions assail us. Our friends don’t understand this process unless they have been through this journey themselves.
At this point a grief and loss support group can be a life saver. As much as I rebelled against what I had to face, alone, hearing and sharing with other people who were struggling through the same extreme or confusing states, I know I did myself a big favour by attending a group, both face to face and online. Hope you or someone else finds this helpful.
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
Leaders must accept blame for climate
Dear Editor:
I am an 18-year-old Fine Arts student at UBCO. I have been familiar with climate change since I was a child, but I didn’t have much anxiety about it until recently.
It hurts so much to watch my planet suffer and know that our society and world leaders are too selfish and greedy to make a change. It feels like a lesson, like the earth is demanding for us to slow down. I, and many others from my generation no longer dream of a family or a future because it feels so hopeless.
Those in power need to step up and make a change.
Their selfishness and bad choices are going to be what destroys our planet.
I want to see a future for the children, I want to see a world where I don’t have to worry about my house being burned down, or ecosystems failing.
I am devastated at the world.
If nothing changes and the promises aren’t carried through we will all suffer and it will not be pretty.
So please, think about the children. I hope this letter finds you well.
Vivien Meyrick
Kelowna
In support of women and their freedom
To all men at the Taliban:
I am a woman.
I was born free with the same equality, rights, and freedoms as a man.
I have the freedom to live where I want, work where I want, go where I want, to think and choose and decide for myself as I want.
I have the right to wear what I want, believe what I want, be who I want, and worship who I want.
I have the right to as much health care, humane treatment, love and compassion as I want.
I have as much right to have equal voice, to speak my mind, or to keep to myself without being made to share anything as I want.
I have as much freedom and right to not be forced, belittled, bullied, harmed, or in any way abused, mentally and physically, as I want.
I have as much right to not be forced into a sexual situation, looked upon as a sex object, or in any way be harassed by a man
sexually just to have him want to take me to bed, or worse, a secluded area outside, and have sex with me as I want...
...and I have the right and freedom to want any or all of the above whenever. I. want.
I am a woman.
I was born free.
Never take that away from me.
I. Am. Free.
Forever.
Sincerely,
A Woman
Greta Fader
Kelowna