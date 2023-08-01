Thank you city council for wonderful bike route
Dear Editor:
I love the bike routes. Although I used to cycle along the Channel, it was only recreational cycling. This year, thanks to the strategic bike paths, I am delighted to let you know that I now do many of my errands on bike.
And I grin ear to ear as I cruise up Martin to get to Fairview then onto Atkinson to pick something up at Cherry Lane. Never fearing I will be cut off. Never feeling like I would be safer on the sidewalk. What a pleasure in choosing cycling over my car.
Thank you, city council!
Colette Belzil
Penticton
Once again, a call for compassion
Dear Editor:
Penticton is big enough to support after-hour emergency vet care and now another tragic story of a loving pet denied veterinarian services because it was a weekend.
How many times must this conversation come up and how many of our loving pets must suffer before a coalition is formed that provides the services in their time of need. Where is the compassion?
What does it take to get the message across the table, that we are now becoming a respectfully large city and that this is a service we need? And why are our veterinarians not providing some sort of service even if only for transport to Kelowna? It would make all the difference.
We lost our beloved Harley this weekend. A dog that captured the hearts of everyone that met him. Harley’s downfall was epilepsy which he was treated for. Having epilepsy, we also knew that if he had a seizure that he could not come out of, that we would have approximately 20 minutes to get him treatment. I live five minutes from our family vet and two minutes from the closest veterinarian clinic, so to be told there was no help in Penticton and that I would have to transport him to Kelowna, an hour away, was a death sentence.
Harley’s only mistake was having this happen to him on a Saturday. Not saying that Harley would have made it, but his chances of survival were much greater had there been some sort of service provided. I am greatly disappointed, and hard pressed to believe that something can’t and should be done.
Ralph Galloway
Penticton
People, leave your dogs home from market
Dear Editor:
We do not bring our dog to the grocery store so why bring them to the Saturday market?
I am fairly sure your dog does not want to be at the market. I have seen people trip over leashes, male dogs peeing on merchandise displays and dogs growling at each other. In what world is it OK to bring your pet to the market? The market people say they can’t restrict pets because the City says so. I say hogwash! I have been to many markets around B.C. and the majority have signs saying “No Dogs Allowed.”
The dogs are not enjoying themselves and would be much better off at home away from this crowd of people. When the air temperature is 30C, the pavement is more like 40 C. Please do what is best for your dog and the other shoppers at the market.
And to the market organizers and city council and staff... you have the power to fix this.
Doug Maxwell
Penticton
We are all paying for council’s screwball ideas
Dear Editor:
I read with utter amazement and disbelief “The Redo on downtown bike route,” (Herald, July 27). The City of Penticton’s roads are the biggest mess I have ever seen since, since living here in 1948.
The last council and the present city council (except for James Miller) are determined to make the citizens of Penticton pay for so many of their “screwball” ideas without researching it thoroughly — and I mean throughly — first.
I am wondering how thrilled the taxpayers are for another $8 million evaluation to be paid by us?
If there were thousands of people on the bike lanes and they were paying their share it would make it easier to swallow.
In Vancouver, on Beach Drive, they are having a debate also about bike lanes. I was interested to know how many in a city of millions use the lanes regularly, not just on Saturdays and Sundays.
The results were staggering low.
I know I have been paying my taxes regularly for years and years. Now this! Make the cyclists pay something.
I cannot ride a bike anymore. I have a walker and cane and I would not feel safe in the bike lanes. There are far too many lights and signs on the roads now that makes it confusing... to say the least.
I would like to see a council with some experience and not just ideas.
Judy Preen
Penticton
Compassion fatigue set in a long time ago
Dear Editor:
Compassion fatigue set in a long time ago and until we as a society man up and deal with the drug crisis with a no-nonsense approach, the situation as is, will remain constant.
The perpetual coddling of those who need drugs to function, takes away all opportunity to cope.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Experts were the ones who created the mess
Dear Editor:
Is Penticton city council going to give the green light to unfinished, under-locally researched plans, that are killing downtown and that will, if implemented, do the same to South Main Street?
If they want accurate research, talk, in person, to anyone and everyone working or living along the bike lanes.
Now it seems, three Penticton city councilors are looking to get recommendations on changes to the bike lanes on Martin St. They want expert recommendations.What?
It is those very “experts” that created the mess on Martin Street.
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton
Takes exception to items in weekend edition
Dear Editor:
Forgive me, but I must address two issues from your Saturday, July 28 edition.
1. As an English teacher over 30 years I have always encouraged my students to engage with the difference between “there” and “their” and “they’re.” It was therefore disheartening to read an item — “Sex charges filed” — in which Joe Fries, in the first paragraph, avers that "...police fear their may be more.”
Even the automatic spell-check on my laptop has flagged this basic grammatical error. Surely Mr. Fries — and your editors — should know better?
2. You have printed a letter from Patrick Longworth — “Annoyed Penticton voter...” — in which the gentleman complains about everything from the Penticton Public Library to the homeless population. This last is especially galling; Mr. Longworth has a serious issue with shopping carts.
He suggests that the homeless be encouraged to "take responsibility for their use of carts...”
Perhaps Mr. Longworth might be encouraged to consider the root cause of the necessity for the carts in the first place: the impossibility of finding affordable accommodation in Penticton, and the failure of municipal, provincial and federal governments to address this issue in a way that confers dignity — basic humanity — upon the people priced out of their homes. There are several possible solutions, but to “offer (the carts) for free” is not among them.
Peter Giaschi
Penticton
New, safer intersection is welcome addition
Dear Editor:
Thank you to the City for the new safer intersection at Ellis and Westminster.
This is my neighbourhood, and I am very grateful for the new three-way stop.
Patricia Hunter
Penticton
Frustrated with level of airline service
Dear Editor:
My recent trip confirms we should leave flying for the birds. My story is that I booked and paid for a direct flight from Penticton to Calgary some two months ahead of time. Three days before departure date, I received an email that I was cancelled and my money would be refunded in six to eight weeks.
I booked the best flight I could find out of Kelowna which means extra expenses. To return, I went online and confirmed, missing that for $20 I could take my carry on with me. At check-in I was charge $62 to carry my bag on. I will never fly with this airline or associates again if I can avoid them.
Travellers beware.
Ken Carlson
Penticton
Housing Task Force quiet on details
Dear Editor:
During the last Penticton council meeting, a proposal was brought forward to revise the OCP from 1 hectare Country Residential to 0.4 hectares, in order to develop 33 lots on 1530 Reservoir Road.
This would mean luxury homes clustered together on Campbell Mountain overlooking the Naramata Bench. Coun. Campbell Watt enthusiastically endorsed the proposal, stating a priority was set to build more housing and implied this OCP amendment would contribute to this goal. Coun. Watt is also council liaison to the special OCP Housing Task Force committee and when asked at the meeting if he would comment on the committee’s progress, responded there was nothing to report.
With major developments happening in and around the city one would think more input from the Housing Task Force would be provided. Where are the recommendations on how to build more affordable homes? Penticton, similar to other cities in BC., is experiencing a severe housing crisis. The lack of affordable housing makes it challenging for people to settle here. One need only look at the local real estate or rental listings to see that the majority of homes listed are unobtainable to average working class people.
I agree there is an urgent need to increase our housing stock, however I question the logic that building more multi-million dollar homes, specifically the ones on Campbell Mountain, will solve this problem.
The developer for 1530 Reservoir Road, who is also a member of this newly-formed OCP Housing Task Force, claims his housing project will create hundreds of jobs for the city. My question to him is where will he find the trades people to build these homes? We currently have a labour shortage throughout the province. Is he suggesting we take labour away from building affordable housing to build his luxury homes?
In closing, I want to stress that it is vital this Housing Task Force be more open and transparent around the work they are doing. The 2019 Official Community Plan committee members worked tirelessly to create a vision for our city. They emphasized the need to build density within the city core, to stay off the hillsides and protect our green spaces and countryside. Why is there still so much confusion around what this means? Council has an obligation to support this vision. They must vote to keep the Country Residential zoning designation, minimal 1 hectare lot size for 1530 Reservoir Road.
Rita Laven
Penticton