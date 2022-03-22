Let’ s welcome the Fintry Queen
Dear Editor:
I read with sadness that Penticton mayor and council members would not entertain the idea of the Fintry Queen back on the lake, taking tourists and residents of Penticton, Summerland and Naramata out on the lake for a scenic boat ride as well as being an ideal way to get from one place to another (Herald, March 17).
My thoughts were that it would certainly be a big boost to tourism, as that feature years ago transported many people from other places to Naramata. Penticton, Summerland and Naramata all have areas where the Fintry Queen could dock. Some of the revenue from tickets could provide rent for docking the boat and moorage at any of these three locations.
I did not read why there was no interest in this venture. I was wondering if council could provide the reasons for “sinking” the idea and not allowing people who live in these three locations to have a say.
What an added bonus to have a beautiful boat like the Fintry Queen on the lake. I’ m sure many would want to ferry to these three locations.
I would sure like to hear council has had a change of heart and would at least entertain the idea.
I have no connection to the Fintry Queen or owner Andy Schwab. I have been a Naramatian for 15 years and thought this idea was a good one as long as it paid for itself, and encouraged tourists and people who live here in the Okanagan to have an alternate way to get to these locations without having to drive.
Coun. Julius Bloomfield had an interest in the project and I don’t understand why no other council member thought it a good idea.
I would like to hear more from mayor and council members as to the negativity. Perhaps via the Penticton newspapers.
Barbara Smallwood
Naramata
Murderous tyrant must be stopped
Dear Editor:
As long as the democratic free countries of the world stand by and allow this mentally insane tyrant murdering Putin to continue, the greater his ambitious agenda will grow. By not challenging him, all we are doing is enabling and encouraging his war on an innocent country and its citizens.
If the rest of the world doesn’ t take a stand then we are doomed. If we must face the possibility of a nuclear war, better do it while there’ s a reasonable chance the rest of the world can defeat rather than become the victim of this perfidious regime.
Will China and countries like Syria join his murderous rampage? Maybe so, but if not now, when? NATO is proving to be a toothless, gutless organization that may as well be dismantled as it has shown to be nothing but an expensive farce. Life is a chance, and if the world doesn’ t stand up to this tyrant he will simply impose his agenda on the rest of Europe and eventually the rest of the world.
I would have thought that the Second World War would have taught us that sometimes you have to fight to defeat tyranny and injustice. The schoolyard bully needs to be challenged and removed from the school grounds and, preferably, from this world forever.
To not do so, only invites further bullying and in this case, death to millions of innocents world wide.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
Cadets need a permanent home
Dear Editor:
Re: “Air cadets off to clean up city,” (Herald, March 16).
Cadets have been a positive Penticton community service for a hundred years-plus. Thousands of boys, and hundreds of girls (since 1975) have thrived because of their Cadet experience.
Bravo to 259 Air Cadet Squadron for offering to clean up the city.
What wonderful irony, as during Penticton Centennial year Nanaimo Hall, the cadet hall for 56 years, became a parking lot and Penticton’ s Cadets were homeless. Air Cadets found a home in the Government Street Baptist Church; Army Cadets paraded in the old Winnipeg Street retirement complex, then were homeless until they found sanctuary in the Salvation Army church hall. In the fall of 2021 Army Cadet paraded with the Air Cadets.
Penticton Cadets need a permanent place to parade. Will Penticton City Council help Army and Air Cadets find a permanent home?
David B.J. Snyder
Penticton
Putin has left our world doomed
Dear Editor:
Prehistoric Putin’s diabolic Ukraine war is out of hand and reverberating worldwide. Where is the wisdom of the heart and the wonder of the mind?
Even if Putin is immediately removed and the war ended, it is almost too late for China, Asia and world stability.
Regardless of one’s status — greed, war, climate change, hunger and thirst are tomorrow’s upheaval. An empty stomach doesn’ t reason.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Canada has failed in the Arctic
Dear Editor:
Several years ago Diane Francis wrote an article in the National Post wherein she described what Putin had been doing behind closed doors in the Arctic region. At that time he had 140,000 sailors in his Arctic fleet. He had 40 ice breakers: seven or eight nuclear powered. Today God only knows how many nuclear submarines he has today plus surface warships in the Arctic.
He has from three to five all weather, air portable and air deliverable (parachute) army brigades; they train in summer and winter in all kinds of weather. What does Canada have? About 300 Arctic Rangers. Their personal weapon is the single shot 303 Lee Enfield rifle. They move about in winter on Skidoos and outboard motor boats in summer.
In August 2007 Vlad sent one of his navy research ships and two mini-submersible submarines, which dived 2½ miles to the bottom of the seabed where they placed a one meter high Titanium Russian flag on the North Pole, claiming the North Pole for Russia.
Before 1968, I had met scores of Royal Canadian Navy sailors who said the Soviet navy had mapped and charted every square foot of Canada’s Arctic sea bed. Using nuclear subs, they operated under the ice cap.
Russia and China are serious about how they will claim and manage (literally help themselves) to more than their fair share of the Arctic: unfortunately; Canada will not be able to do anything about Russia or China — why? Except for the Stephen Harper years; French Canada has been running the Canadian show since Pierre Elliot Trudeau; Canada’s most infamous draft dodger in the Second World War —arrived in 1968.
Before 1968, the Canadian Forces (all volunteers) and RCMP were considered by friend and foe to be the best military and police force in the world; we were the pride and envy of NATO. (Not our words, rather, they were spoken by our alliance partners). PET unified and destroyed the CF, he pulled us out of NATO’ s front line; reducing our NATO strength to half, then moved us south to the Black Forest in SW Germany, well out of harm’ s way: By 1970, our alliance partners were booing Canada.
Ernest Slump
Penticton