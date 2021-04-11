It happens to me a lot, as I sit and read, journal, write an article or write my next talk.
It happens to me at coffee shops around the world as I sip my foaming cup, complete with latte art heart.
It happens on a plane, barbershop or coffee shop; someone will ask me what I do for a living.
My answer can undoubtedly kill a conversation when I say a pastor or minister as people have so many preconceived ideas about pastors, preachers, and the like.
Now, my response is, I would love to tell you, but I am more interested in what you think I do? I will even say if you get it right in three guesses, I’ll give you twenty dollars.
On one flight from the Yukon, a group of miners had great fun guessing, my favourite guess being a Hollywood actor.
I have made friends, broken stereotypical views of my faith and profession, and even prayed with more people who shared their
stories. My fellow minister in England, Rev. Canon J. John, has a far more exciting approach.
When he sits on a plane, and the conversation goes to, “What do you do?,” he declares, in his London accent, “I work for a global enterprise; we have operations in just about every country in the world, we are involved in hospitals, hospices, work with the homeless, support orphans and children's homes.”
The person always looks impressed and intrigued.
“We build schools and promote education, stand against slavery and people trafficking, run feeding programs and youth centres; we care for the elderly and the young.
“We are there from birth to death. And we engage in dramatic behaviour alteration. You may find this hard to believe, but we are global and intergalactic.”
Such description inevitably causes the hearer to respond with, “What is this organization called?:
Rev. Canon fires back with a delightful and endearing smile, “the Church.”
I love this story because those of us in faith may feel a little lost and struggling; COVID restrictions have locked us out of our place of worship.
The church has been around for more than 2,000 years and let me encourage you; you are part of a global, galactic enterprise that transforms lives. I am sure you could think of thousands of activities the church has positively given to the world, in small and large ways, and still does.
It is going to take a lot more than COVID-19 to keep the church down.
Scripture encourages us in Deuteronomy 31:8: “The Lord is the one who goes ahead of you; He will be with you. He will not fail you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed.”
Keep showing Christ’s love and care; its reach is far beyond the church building.
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.