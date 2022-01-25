Interior Health needs to fund Pathways
Dear Editor:
Re: “Escalating B.C.’s response to the overdose emergency,” (Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions website).
In the provincial plan to deal with the overdose crisis it lists “collaboration and cooperation” as being among its main goals.
Can IH explain how closing Pathways Addictions Resource Centre in Penticton follows its main guidelines?
Pathways has been treating addiction successfully for decades in Penticton and, without any significant consultation, IH nearly destroyed them by pulling their funding with only three months notice.
No collaboration, no cooperation.
Interior Health has obviously done the opposite of what its own guidelines state.
If you do manage to get a response from them they won’t address this issue directly.
Interior Health executive, please own up to your incompetence and correct this mistake immediately.
This should be about saving lives not how good this looks in the eyes of the provincial government.
Do something before more people die.
Jamie Carter
Penticton
Russian operation isn’t just for show
Dear Editor:
Let’s stop wondering why Vladimir Putin wants to take the Ukraine back. He just does and is working to do just that.
Russian troop deployments on the eastern border, large scale Russian military exercises in friendly Belarus to the north and redeployment of amphibious shipping to the Black Sea are persuasive indicators of a three-pronged Russian operation in the eastern Ukraine.
This isn’t just for show.
The pattern was set with Putin’s forcible seizure of the Crimea eight years ago. Like the Crimea, the Donbas region has a heavy ethnic Russian population which would be sympathetic to reabsorption by a neo-Soviet Russia.
The Ukraine is a distressed state characterized by large-scale corruption, misgovernance, a weak economy and an ineffective military.
They made no effort to resist the Russian seizure of the Crimea and are unlikely to do so this time.
That’s why Ukraine is so desperate to join NATO and find protection under its collective defence umbrella.
Ukraine isn’t a NATO member, so the alliance has no obligation to intervene. It’s unlikely that any NATO nation is willing to go to war with Russia over the Ukraine.
We saw this in 2014 when NATO remained passive over the Crimea and all we heard from western leaders was tongue clucking. Appeasement and indifference encourages further aggression.
Putin holds a powerful non-military deterrent against NATO intervention, and that’s the dependence of Western Europe on Russian gas. He can freeze NATO out by shutting down the gas pipelines. People warned about European dependency on Russian gas forty years ago, and now the chickens are coming home to roost.
Germany is quite duplicitous and self-serving with their undersea gas lines direct from Russia, which avoids any complications from Russian pipelines transiting the Ukraine.
Germany is now more dependent than ever on Russian energy with their faltering green energy hopes and their curtailment of nuclear and coal generated electricity.
Now is an opportune time for Putin to act. He has forces in place for an offensive, and frozen ground facilitates mechanized operations. Winter also makes Europe most vulnerable to his hand on the gas valve.
He needs revenues from gas sales, but dependence on Russian gas, and the absence of ready alternatives, makes it unlikely that the European would retaliate with meaningful economic penalties.
Besides, Russian gas pipelines to China now provide Putin with another guaranteed source of revenue.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Leaders can learn from history of war
Dear Editor:
The Ukraine war potential between Russia and the West can be avoided by negotiation in a unique manner.
Russia’s negotiating team — President Vladimir Putin, his moral advisor, Orthodox Patriarch of Moscow and Russia, Kirill, Gold Star parent or parents who have lost their young to war.
The West’s negotiating team — U.S. President Joe Biden, his moral advisor, Roman Catholic Pope Francis, Gold Star parent or parents who have lost their young to war.
There should be at least four fully televised meetings as noted.
No. 1: Stalingrad now Volgagrad and Leningrad now St. Petersburg,
No. 2: Pearl Harbor
No. 3: Kabul, Afghanistan
No. 4: Hiroshima and Nagasaki
Should the negotiations succeed, the entire world wins.
Should the negotiations fail and war is unleashed, the entire world loses. Presidents Biden and Putin, moral advisors Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill and the elite may survive. The common folk will have to bear the horror.
Countless more Gold Star mothers and parents will suffer the silent weeping and mourning of the loss of their young.
Wars never go as planned.
Is Hell an abomination to humankind and all creation?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
The system is soft on drug criminals
Dear Editor:
Re: “Violence follows drug traffickers,” (Herald, Page 1, Jan. 22).
So, I read in The Herald that a known felon in Naramata has been found with a great amount of cash (pretty sure we can figure out where that came from) along with several weapons (some of which I’m sure are prohibited) and he is taken into custody to await trial while we taxpayers provide him with food and accommodation until he’s released.
All too often in the past, drug felons do a short jail sentence and then resume their lives of selling drugs, maybe committing murder and who knows what.
Then the next thing I read is the government’s mandate to stop our lifeline of truckers from bringing food, medical and other necessities for us to live and survive because they may or may not be vaccinated.
So, it seems to me we are soft on hardened criminals while shutting down necessary supplies from some truck driver who 99.9% of the population will never come in contact with.
Anyone who suggests to me that we’re not living in something akin to a socialist or fascist state being forced upon us needs to be re-educated.
There is no justice in Canada today!
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
Advocating for total equality and fairness
Dear Editor:
Re: “Unvaccinated only looking after themselves,” (Herald letters, Jan. 21).
Oh Paul Crossley, sadly you didn’t understand my letter. My rebuttal to your letter was all about equality. I didn’t advocate for or against vaccines, mandates or ignoring “valid” narrative from government or media.
I advocated for complete and total equality and fairness in governing. If you’re going to tax the unvaccinated because they made a choice, then the same rules apply to obesity, tobacco users, drug addicts and all other self- imposed medical harm. There can be no picking and choosing.
In addition, the dangerous narrative I was referencing is the division created by government and media. Identifying a class of people to be publicly ostracized is not what civilized societies do. It starts with the unvaccinated and goes on until the government needs a new “undesirable” and then it becomes whatever the government wants it to be.
It’s happened before throughout history.
Every Canadian answers to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Download your copy today, read it and cherish it.
Dan Bitor
Penticton
Property value is up because of hard work
Dear Editor:
I take exception to the idiotic idea that I have not earned the added value in my home.
I bought my property in 1967. It was cheap because it was very steep and only had a 600 square foot cabin on it but it had a nice view of the lake.
No one wanted it but I saw potential. At that time my property taxes were $2 a year.
I worked hard to pay off the mortgage. For years I took no vacations and all my overtime pay went into the mortgage. Eventually I paid it off. I got married and together we built a proper house.
Again, with a lot of hard work over many years we managed to pay off that mortgage. Meanwhile my property tax has skyrocketed, not to mention all the original taxes and many new ones.
My most recent assessment went up by 33 per cent, which pushed my valuation just over $1 million.
I have spent over 45 years working hard and paying uncountable amounts in taxes and now some hare-brained politico, who may well never have had an honest job in his life, wants to grab a slice out of our retirement nest egg because he feels I have done nothing to deserve it.
That person should get out in the real world and get an honest job.
Kerry Butler
Salt Spring Island
Welcome doctors from elsewhere
Dear Editor:
My late husband was a medical doctor. We applied for immigration to Canada from the United States in 2000.
We had our interview required for immigration. My husband told the interviewing officer, and submitted all of his licences, that he was a medical doctor and planned to set up a practice in Victoria.
My husband had always been a solo practitioner. The interviewer told my husband that if he did not already have a job waiting for him in Canada or if he did not have a sponsor he could not immigrate with just the plan of going into solo practice.
We were offered another option to “invest” in Canada instead, which we did at a great cost. It was money well spent as Canada is a wonderful country.
But, here was my husband, a doctor eager to practise medicine in Canada, who was turned down. I don’t understand it. Canada is shooting itself in the foot and people desperately need medical care.
Sherry Krieger
Victoria
Mental health during a time of lockdowns
Dear Editor:
This new year begins with continued lock downs and other challenges to one’s mental health.
This is evidenced in the number of news articles referencing mental health over the past week. Being able to access safe, competent and ethical mental health services is more important than ever.
On Dec. 20, 2020, the Federation of Associations for Counselling Therapists in BC (FACT BC) made application to the government to regulate mental health counselling services in this province by forming a college, whose sole purpose would be to protect the public.
Health Minister Adrian Dix turned this down, leaving counselling therapy unregulated in this province.
Many therapists voluntarily choose to belong to BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC), an association which attempts to provide both member services and protection of the public. It is difficult for one association to both serve its members and protect the public well at the same time.
One disadvantage of a voluntary organization is that if a complaint has been filed against a therapist, even if a consent agreement or disciplinary action has occurred, there is no way for a potential client to know this and therefore assess the risk of incurring harm.
Check out the College of Psychologists website to see how this college deals with this issue.
Therapy places one in a position of extreme vulnerability and therefore potential harm at the hands of inexperienced or unethical clinicians.
Most therapists offer a complimentary 10-20 minute telephone consultation to discuss “fit.”
Inquiring whether they’re a member of BCACC is helpful but not a guarantee of receiving safe, competent and ethical treatment.
Therefore, questioning whether they’ve been the subject of a complaint or had an investigation into their practice may help assess fit and risk of engaging with this practitioner. Inquiring this of the person you are currently work with may also be beneficial.
Please support FACT BC in their efforts to get counselling therapy regulated in BC. Visit their website to see their efforts, resources, and a sample letter to write to your MLA.
Carol Fawcett
Oliver
Province should show proof that vaccinations do work
Dear Editor:
Re: “Chambers want more proof business restrictions needed,” (Herald, Page A2, Jan. 20).
What would you do if someone painted your house two times and said because the first two coats didn’t work you need to buy another one?
One cannot blame the Penticton Chamber of Commerce for asking the province to show proof that supports the current restrictions and capacity limits placed on businesses by the provincial government.
In fact, our city council is woefully negligent on this issue.
It’s not like people haven’t been asking for proof that the various health orders have worked. I know I have.
Wayne Llewellyn
Penticton