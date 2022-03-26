Cities need to address unwanted noise
Dear Editor:
In researching for bylaws applying to noise on the City of Penticton’s website the only reference I was able to find was with regard to the construction industry for which the primary limitation seems to be the hours of operation.
If there are others please excuse me.
The City of Toronto conducted a study in 2017 addressing the affects of noise “How loud is too loud” and the executive summary was as follows:
“There is increasing concern about the impacts of environmental noise on health, especially in urban areas. The growing body of evidence indicates that exposure to excessive environmental noise does not only impact quality of life and cause hearing loss but also has other health impacts, such as cardiovascular effects, cognitive impacts, sleep disturbance and mental health effects.”
I believe that it is timely for our city to address this subject as well as being an excellent heritage to pass on to our future residents.
Currently there appear to be no rules as to the amount of high level noise we may be subjected to.
The recent visit Tuesday by a group honking their automobile horns, added with train whistles, disturbed business and pedestrians. Was this without penalty?
It seems that the city has little, if anything, in place to control such activities.
Some potential solutions are:
1. Permits would be required to assemble such gathering in the city limits with firm limits, noise being one of them.
2. Audio operated cameras located at intersections or other selected points and triggered by excessive noise preset noise levels would be triggered to take a photograph of the licence plate of the offending vehicle and a suitable fine ($100) administered. This is being done in communities such as Paris, France and London, UK.
3. The paving on all streets should be modified to reduce tire noise. There are already two road sections where this has been done on Fairview Road and on Main Street. While driving on these sections the noise level is noticeably reduced inside the vehicle as well.
4. Are sirens on fire trucks, police cars, and ambulances all that effective? What if they were able to control the lights at the intersections they are using by causing the lights to flash red in all directions and warning traffic of the alarm conditions. The indiscriminate use of sirens where people are walking is inconsiderate.
Doug Lawrie
Penticton
Unlawful protests have gone on far too long
Dear Editor:
I was interested in reading the letter from Gordon Houston regarding flying our Canadian flag (Herald, March 23).
I am in the same position as Mr. Houston in that I am concerned about putting my Canadian flag up, having had to replace my previous one which was tattered from winter winds, etc.
I am fed up with being held hostage by these “free dumb” truck convoys and their merry band of professional protesters. Their desecration of our national flag is very unpatriotic and they should be ashamed.
Now that so many of the COVID restrictions have been lifted, what in heck are they complaining about now?
That God-awful noisy parade through town on Tuesday was unbearable. Enough already.
These unlawful protest gatherings have gone on far too long.
I think Mr. Houston should join me in flying our Canadian flag as I’m sure our neighbours will know that we are not supporting the “free dumb” protesters, but are just showing our patriotism.
Mavis Creech
Penticton
Firebugs must face serious consequences
Dear Editor:
Wildfire season is quickly approaching. As this appears to be the new norm, I and many others ponder the idea of whatever happens to the people who cause or start a wildfire, whether it be accidental or intentional.
Why do we never hear of this information during or after the actual wildfire event?
We get preached upon by many on the safety precautions to help avoid wildfire — no burning, don’t flick cigarette butts, don’t park in tall grass... just to name a few.
You know, common sense, right?
If we the people never hear of the punishment for the crime, then there must not be one.
If someone was given a huge fine, many would consider this a serious offence.
But if there’s no punishment for the crime, who cares if one caused or started it.
I think it’s time for the courts or whomever to provide better information to the public and maybe, just maybe, people will pay more attention to their goings on.
Brent Redenbach
Okanagan Falls
NDP continues on a fool’s errand
Dear Editor:
The recent unholy alliance announced between the Liberals and the NDP demands close scrutiny. Uncharacteristically, the Liberals were contemplating aggressive options for injecting more funds into the Canadian military in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Never mind this terrible and unwarranted invasion, Canada’s military has been underfunded for years, leaving us in peril.
Now along comes the NDP with demands that funds be allocated elsewhere with little concern to defense issues.
Dental care, Pharmacare, affordable housing and phasing out fossil fuels are all nice-to-haves, but let’s get realistic, if we cannot defend ourselves there will be no need for these niceties. They are discretionary in nature right now.
Canada reportedly underspends just 1.39% of its GDP on the military when its NATO commitment is at least 2%, a number which the NDP leader does not agree with because it reduces his socialist priorities.
Predictably, the NDP continues on a fool’s errand.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Russia’s war an excuse for gas price gouging
Dear Editor:
Russia’s war on Ukraine is a terrible scourge and we must do everything we can to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom, but using this war as an excuse to ramp up Canadian oil and gas production is not only wrong-headed, it is also corrupt and dangerous.
Our investments must go toward transitioning to clean, renewable, sustainable energy.
Not only will this dry up any market for Russian oil, but it is also absolutely necessary for the health and future of the planet and all its inhabitants.
It doesn’t matter where the fossil fuels come from — they all contribute to the build-up of the greenhouse gases causing climate change.
We must abandon dependence on fossil fuels as quickly as possible.
History has proven that war is very adept at lining the pockets of people and corporations who see their way to a quick profit, regardless of those who suffer.
We cannot afford to repeat history’s many mistakes, especially when so many more lives and livelihoods are already existing on the knife-edge that climate change has made all too real.
The solution is to ramp down oil and gas production, not the opposite. Unless we stop climate change, the outcome of any war will be a moot point.
Our fossil-fuel consumption and dependence have already declared war on the planet, and it is a war we cannot win.
The transition to renewables is our only hope.
Marlene Bourdon-King
Kelowna