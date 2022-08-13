Is there something I am missing here?
Dear Editor:
In Wednesday’s newspaper it reports that Chavez-Jara was shot up at a Surrey mall. At the time he was supposedly before courts on three trafficking charges laid in 2020, as well as two driving offenses.
His criminal record dates back to 2010. In 2019, he got 141 days in jail for trafficking in Surrey, the crime capital of Canada. In 2017, he got 60 days in jail for possession of stolen property. In 2015, he was jailed in a domestic case.
Is there something I am missing here?
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Department of Justice catches really big fish
Dear Editor:
Should we be surprised if an advanced Department of Justice party is checking out accommodation and for missing White House documents at the Guantanamo Cuba Terrorist Resort for an upcoming high- value prisoner reputed to be Trump?
Truly a real big fish. What a catch!
Hey Peter, finally caught the sucker.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
This is a mockery of our democratic system
Dear Editor:
This letter is written in relation to municipal elections and perhaps the referendum for the South Okanagan Aquatics Centre.
Respectfully, I am asking Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff and councillors to appoint an independent chief elections officer to be in charge of the municipal elections and perhaps the referendum.
I have grave concerns regarding allowing the Town of Osoyoos senior staff to be in charge of town elections and it being perceived as a possible conflict of interest.
Automatic voting machines used in municipal elections in places including Osoyoos absolutely violate the rights of the candidates and scrutineers as they do not allow a person to actually see the casted ballot. They also do not allow scrutineers or candidates to truly verify the final count.
Too much power is put in the hands of the town or CAO who is in charge of appointing a staff member to run the election. This is a mockery of our democratic system.
Mayor and council will argue that the automatic voting machines are cost effective as it would be thousands of dollars to do a manual hand count.
I then ask why does the federal and provincial government — with far more money and resources available — still use the old-fashioned method of counting votes manually?
Probably because the automatic machines cannot be trusted.
As a candidate, you can spend thousands of dollars and countless hours on your campaign, but do not have the right to count the actual ballots at the end of the night.
Sy Murseli
Osoyoos
Newspapers should hire skilled proofreaders
Dear Editor:
Your headline “Watchdog calls Summerland mayor’s business into question” (Aug. 12) inspired me to joke to a coworker about how a watchdog, such as a Doberman like Apollo from Magnum P.I., might possibly make a phone call.
In one episode, the dogs were able to pick up the phone and bring it near Higgins so he could talk to Magnum despite being tied up.
If that wasn’t an indication that something is wrong in Newspaper.and, your bold face incomplete sentence, “The mother has not” is a very clear typo that was missed prior to going to press. Page A6, the Amber alert.
Are you hiring proofreaders?
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Kelowna needs a new performing arts centre
Dear Editor:
Congrats to the Kelowna Community Theatre for bringing terrific entertainment to our community over the past 60 years. KCT, you’ve served us well and will always have a warm place in our hearts.
Milestone birthdays are a great time to take stock of the past; they’re also the perfect time to gaze into the future.
Like any other aging property, the theatre needs regular maintenance and upgrades. But it’s just not enough. The venue is no longer the right-size fit for our vibrant community.
We see big and exciting things for Kelowna: a splendid new performing arts space that will draw world-class acts to the Central Okanagan.
Kelowna’s new performing arts centre will be about artists, audiences and architecture, boasting leading-edge acoustics and other technologies.
To the people of Kelowna, we say dare to dream. Dream big.
It’s time!
Laura Doncom, vice-president
Kelowna Citizens for a New
Performing Arts Centre Society