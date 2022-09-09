City pays far too much to host Ironman Canada
Dear Editor:
I respectfully ask for the third time how much income the Subaru Ironman Canada generates for the city of Penticton, that is, including athlete fees and sponsor money.
Respectfully, I also would like to inquire how much of this sum was sent back East and how much remained in City coffers?
I understand, and please correct me if I am mistaken, that little or none of the money stays here in Penticton.
Not only does Penticton not keep the $1 million raised through corporate sponsors and athlete registrations, but in fact, the City pays out $500,000 annually to host the event (if you count in-kind contributions).
What about the two years when the event was cancelled because of COVID? How many millions are we talking about? If you do the math, in 20 years the City of Penticton has given away millions to host a triathlon. Money that could have stayed in Penticton instead of being sent back East.
Another matter is the expense of the bike lanes from lake to lake: $8.5 million at least. Once again, I respectfully ask who designed this project. Were there urban planners involved? Is there, in fact, a cohesive plan? It is hard to tell.
It is my sincere opinion that these millions of dollars would be better spent serving the people of this fine city... and not only a few. What Penticton needs is not a bike lane that, frankly, only benefits a small section of the population.
I would like to see a new health clinic and facilities for the disabled and those in need. We have serious issues that need to be addressed: drug abuse, homelessness, and a lack of childcare and youth programs.
Facing these problems, I feel, is the duty of the mayor of Penticton and its councillors whose salaries are paid by the taxpayers of this city.
If I were the mayor, I would make these issues a priority.
Franco DeMichelis
Penticton
Canada’s harsh reality of climate change issues
Dear Editor:
While travelling, I was rereading Herald back issues and came across Andy Richards’ July 29 checklist of polices that he hopes Pierre Poilievre will honour.
His first item was… “a balanced budget over mortgaging future generations of Canadians.”
He is right to be concerned about us creating intergenerational penalties, but I don’t think he’s chosen the right one. In Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s 2015 election budget, he had to use chicanery such as raiding EI funds, selling GM shares, and selling Atomic Energy of Canada to SNC-Lavalin. It produced a surplus that would have paid off our debt in 100 years.
The intergenerational obligation that we do need to worry about is climate change. Canada is indeed punching above our weight in greenhouse gas emissions. In overall GHG releases we are ranked ninth in the world. Fuelled by oil and gas, and our love affair for SUVs and pickups, our per capital GHG emissions are worst in the world. While we may only produce 1.6% of the total emissions, our lands and lives are damaged by increasing heat. Witness atmospheric rivers, heat domes, beetle-killed forests and the subsequent fires.
Richards’ claims our oil and gas is the cleanest in the world. Wrapping the technological wonder of the oil sands with a Canadian flag will not make it clean, or even ethical. A third party ranking of world oil fields shows our bitumens and heavies are in the highest emitting quartile. What Richards neglects is the concept of energy return on investment.
Conventional oil (think Saudi Arabia, ot Beverly Hillbillies “Texas T”) has an EROI of 25-to-1. The energy equivalent of one barrel of oil is required to produce 25 barrels of oil. For Alberta’s surface bitumen mines, which are about half its unconventional production, for approximately every 5 barrels of oil extracted, 1 barrel equivalent of Natural Gas or coal is required. SAGD (Steam Assisted Gravity Drainage) requires even more energy, 1 bbl equivalent energy input only produces 3-5 bbls output. Then most gets refunded to be burnt in internal combustion engines of 35-43% efficiency.
Richards’ also targets mandatory mask wearing and hastily-created vaccinations, after the disastrous two-year plus, COVID crisis. Mask and vaccination mandates work; lives have been saved. Oh, the COVID cris is not over.
Last week, Canada averaged 106.5 COVID deaths per day. Annualized that’s nearly 39,000 COVID deaths per year.
The pandemic has taken over two years for 44,000 deaths to date.
It’s worse, or better.
David Flater
Okanagan Falls
Collecting information on Boy Scout history
Dear Editor:
Hello once again. Another update on the progress of preserving our local Boy Scout history in our local museums.
Looking back at the past 10 years, I am amazed at how much we have been able to retrieve and preserve.
But, there are still so many old photos and documents that likely exist. They trickle in from time to time.
One of the highlights of the project for me this year had nothing to do with the South Okanagan. Rather it involved a Boy Scout shirt from the 1950s.
The story started in Hedley, moved to the coast, and ended in Wells.
Some of you gave me a lead to a retiree in Penticton who still had his shirt, complete with a large number of badges and other awards. The difference was the Group badge on the right shoulder: it said “1st Mount Sheer.”
If this means nothing to you, think of the relationship between Hedley and Nickel Plate. Somewhat similar situation as Britannia Beach. Mount Sheer was a community of miners living in a valley above the Britannia mine. How many shirts might still be out there with that Group badge? Probably none.
The Museum of Mining in Britannia Beach was delighted to add this to their collection for their summer exhibit about recreation in the early mining community. Special thanks to Bob R. in Penticton for finally allowing me to find a permanent home for something that he treasured.
I will be in the Valley Monday through Wednesday. I will be seeing several people already, but am always open to discussing the project. If you have questions or have discovered something that you think might have archival value, please email me at the above address or call/text me at 604-230-1053. My email is: thecompetition@telus.net.
Sometimes the most innocuous pieces of paper have tremendous significance.
I will be picking up some pictures from the 1950s which clearly show the defiant nature of Naramata Scouters (but only if you know the back story — and I do). Will be fun writing this one up.
Thanks for your interest in the journey.
Gerry Lamb, Interim Chair
DYB South Okanagan Historical Group
Langley
The Herald needs to retain a sport editor
Dear Editor:
Let me preface my remarks by saying that I have no idea what it takes to produce a daily small market newspaper.
However, since David Crompton moved on, I’ve noticed a marked decline in the content of the sports section. It seems stories are picked up at random from outside sources; some of them I suggest are of little interest to most readers.
It appears that no one edits the standings and summary portion. The issue of Sept. 7 is a case in point. It showed the Blue Jays record at 60-49, when in fact their record is 75-60. The game summary shows the Jays lost to Baltimore on Monday. In fact the Jays won both ends of a double header against Baltimore.
The MLS standings show the Vancouver Whitecaps having played 24 games. In fact, they have played 29. The capper was the groupings for the World Junior Hockey Championship, showing that no team had played any games. The tournament ended almost three weeks ago!
Surely you can do better.
Gale Sinclair
Summerland
Decentralized care was monumental failure
Dear Editor:
Since the 1960s there has been a movement to take mentally ill patients out of institutions and place them in community care. The government’s plan was to defund the institutions and put the funding into the new model.
The funding was severely decreased over time, essentially guaranteeing the community care approach would fail. We see the results every day on the news.
People dying from overdoses, people randomly attacked on the street, massive homelessness, poverty and all of this placing a huge burden on ambulance, paramedic and emergency room services.
In February 2008 in the Victoria Times Colonist, Gordon Campbell called the current approach to mental health and addiction a failure. It is mind-blowing that subsequent governments have continued to promote a failed system.
Yes, repeating the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome is the very definition of insanity. It’s time for a new approach — and soon.
Richard Smith
Central Saanich
The way to lock in higher-cost housing
Dear Editor:
Retired from 40 years’ work as a Victoria real-estate agent, I usually supported more development, so it is ironic I find the missing middle housing initiative so deplorable.
It is understandable that young people mistakenly believe that more housing will be affordable and good for them.
Not! There are tracts of single family zoning that could be set aside for affordable housing options, but this initiative would enshrine the entire city land base to very expensive strata suites for the wealthy.
The entire proposal reeks solely of the profit motive. It was developed of, by and for developers. Good governance is of, by and for the people.
Patrick Skillings
Victoria