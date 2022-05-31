With the COVID pandemic trending downward, at least for now, it is essential that we find out, in detail, which policies to combat the virus worked, and which did not.
We’ve been in this situation before. After the SARS outbreak in 2003, which resulted in 438 suspected cases in Canada and 44 deaths, the federal government commissioned a full-scale review of how it was handled.
The answers were not encouraging. Government ministries and health-care agencies failed to communicate adequately with the public, leading to an air of panic.
Personal protective equipment items, in particular masks, were in short supply or non-existent.
Research into emerging infectious diseases had fallen on hard times. The review found governments across the country regarded this research as academic at best, and irrelevant at worst.
Data-gathering techniques varied so greatly from province to province that no clear picture could be framed of how the outbreak was controlled.
Most important, little effort had been made to consider the social, economic and psychological implications of disease-fighting policies.
In short, the SARS outbreak revealed widespread dysfunction, failure to take precautionary measures, lack of foresight and inept communications strategies.
Now, two decades later and with a new infectious disease at hand, it appears those lessons were not learned. All 10 provinces, to varying degrees, adopted widely differing practices for dealing with COVID rather than following a pre-agreed national approach.
PPE was again in short supply.
Lab testing was not mounted quickly enough and testing strategies were inconsistent across the country.
Nursing homes suffered high death rates because protective measures, such as prohibiting part-time staff from working simultaneously at several facilities, were not in place.
It would not be a stretch to conclude that what helped most in fighting the virus wasn’t farsighted preparation, but the good fortune of rapidly developed and effective vaccines.
There is also the reality that while the SARS outbreak predominately centred on Ontario, COVID affected all parts of Canada. SARS was quickly contained. In contrast, it’s now believed COVID will be with us into the indefinite future.
It is essential therefore that we settle on a long-term protective strategy now, in case the disease rears its head again come fall.
We also have to recognize that fighting a contagious ailment which is contained quickly, as with SARS, is different from fighting a disease over a number of years.
There are serious outstanding questions around the long-term impact COVID restrictions have had on mental health. At the same time, there has been an increase in anxiety stemming from personal financial impacts, but also the loss of those activities that bring people together.
In short, we cannot continue to muddle our way through, as we did during the first two years of the pandemic.
We need to know which control measures were most effective, what gaps there are in research that need filling, and how to prevent unintended social impacts that have weakened our communal well-being.
Ironically, the fact each province took its own direction can help, for it means comparisons can be made as to which methods worked best.
Here is the moment when the federal government must step forward. Appoint an expert panel, assemble all the evidence, and map out the best way forward.
And most important, do it now, before case counts climb again, leaving us to scramble once more.
Victoria Times Colonist