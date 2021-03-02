CRA works for us, paid by Canadians
Dear Editor:
Re: “Cause I’m the taxman,” (Herald, Page 1, Feb. 26)
Perhaps the article’s headline says it all as I think it would be unlikely the “taxwoman” wouldn’t see the inequities and errors with this seeming prosecution of Ken and Margaret Hayter.
While I’m not fortunate enough to know the entire extended Hayter family, those that I do are the best of us. My Daddio, Earl Cornish abd stepmom Jo-Jo lived up the hill in Kaleden from the Hayter family from 1980 through 2019 and they were amazing neighbours, strong community supporters, always there to help out and lend a hand.
There are many other amazing stories of the generosity of the Hayter family that they wish to remain anonymous about too. What a family and how lucky we are to have them in our community.
Canada Revenue Agency exists as a service to Canadians to collect revenue to fund programs. They are our employees and need to be accountable to us. The bullying and harassment of the Hayters in this matter is unacceptable by a public institution such as CRA and needs to be addressed by our representatives at all levels.
I see our MP Richard Cannings has made enquiries with no success so hopefully our former MLA Rick Thorpe, who chaired the CRA for a number of years, including the timing of this file, can assist.
Lauren J. Cornish
Penticton
Touched by chance meeting with chief
Dear Editor:
I was overcome with emotion at the news Grand Chief Stewart Phillip had found a kidney donor.
I last met him in the waiting room at Penticton Regional Hospital while awaiting my spouse’s cancer surgery.
I was so honoured that he stood up to shake my hand when I introduced myself and said I was humbled to be a guest for some 50 years in his beautiful country.
He looked much like me as I was so very anxious waiting for the completion of my wife’s surgery. It was only months later I realized via The Herald why he was in the ward and our chance meeting had occurred.
While passing the time, I mentioned I had on several occasions met with Chief Dan George, circa 1975, while I was active as a quartermaster on duty on the bridge as a helmsman on the Saanich and Vancouver ferries. On those occasions, Chief Dan George would have tea on the bridge while crossing over to and from the mainland and Vancouver Island. On one such time, I got up the courage to ask the chief if he would like to take the helm as we did for most visitors to the bridge.
He was at the wheel much before I could switch to automatic pilot. His grin was spectacular and is a memory I hold dear. He handed the wheel back and thanked me.
The joke was on me when Grand Chief Phillip exclaimed, “That’s my father in law.” I can’t wait to tell my wife that story.
Good luck and God bless you sir on your continued journey of making the voice of your people heard.
Andy Homan
Penticton
Okanagan developers want to pave paradise
Dear Editor:
John and Jane Doe have triumphed over corporate greed (corporate greed is simply putting money ahead of social responsibility.)
I applaud the citizens who demonstrated and lobbied against the proposed residential development on Spiller Road. I applaud the members of Penticton City Council for listening to their objections. And I applaud Penticton City Council for staying grounded.
Canadian Horizons has done well by its other developments in Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and other cities. But they misread the potential of Spiller Road.
No. 1: Who in their right mind would want to live adjacent to the expanding dump?
No. 2: Would there be a lobby from people moving there to kill the eagles and ravens that hang around the dump and who perch and poop?
No. 3: Would complaints ever stop about four-legged pets being attacked or killed by deer, eagles and coyotes?
No. 4: Could anyone guarantee against groundwater cross-contamination between any residential reservoir and bio-hazards from the dump?
No. 5: And what if the dump caught on fire? (Decomposing waste produces methane and methane is highly combustible.)
I purchased my first-ever home in Penticton. I’m personally offended by the propensity to pave paradise in the Okanagan and Similkameen. I’m not against business: I’ve been self-employed 24 years. Business involves risk, and Canadian Horizons knew that going in.
The City of Penticton (not-for-profit entity) has no legal obligation to rezone land so that Canadian Horizons (for-profit companies) can fatten its portfolio and its wallet.
Arlene Arlow
Penticton
Jim Taylor needs to get out more often
Dear Editor:
After reading Jim Taylor’s recent column on guns and hunting (Herald, Feb. 20), I must confess that I haven’t read anything that judgemental, intolerant or uninformed since I last thumbed through the Old Testament.
Taylor needs to get out more often. There are more than 2.2 million licensed gun owners in Canada, roughly one-in-14 adults under age 80. Some may be living in his neighbourhood as productive citizens with jobs and families who deal with life’s challenges and rewards, just like everyone else. There may even be some illegal gun owners in the area. They’re called criminals, who don’t participate in gun control schemes, and aren’t affected by them.
Taylor dislikes guns and hunting, but many feel differently. Contrary to his belief, a high percentage of gun owners are actually urban dwellers, and the number of firearms licenses increases every year. Recreational firearms users are interested in hunting, target shooting, and trap and skeet shooting; not shooting other people.
Guns are inanimate objects, but can be used as an instrument of violence if people decide to do so. I’ve been shot at, and was grateful that the terrorist didn’t have the experience to lead a moving target. I was also frustrated that I had nothing to shoot back with. I’ve never heard of a gun removing itself from secure storage and firing itself.
I’d advocate the prohibition of violent video games and entertainment which normalizes violence and desensitizes people to the improper use of guns. That’s something we could probably all support and benefit from.
There are 1,400 government-licensed shooting ranges across the country, and there are more shooters than golfers, which indicates considerable popularity and social legitimacy.
Wildlife conservation is also assisted by hunting license fees and the efforts of shooting sports associations.
Hunting is acceptable, no matter how Taylor feels about it. Many prefer wild game as a healthier dietary choice because of low fat content, and the fact that it’s free from hormones and antibiotics.
Wild meat is also a cultural choice, as we see with Indigenous people and others who hunt for it. Meat from supermarkets once lived, and was killed by somebody else before being wrapped in plastic. Steaks don’t grow on trees.
A valid firearms license is the closest thing to a certificate of sanity and crime-free behaviour that a Canadian can have. Everyone should be encouraged to qualify for one.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Travel advisory was never rescinded
Dear Editor:
With reference to a letter that the Herald published from former MLA Rick Thorpe (Herald, Feb. 24) which was a retort to my letter dated Feb. 24.
In my original letter, I questioned how any Canadian citizen could be at their “winter home in Arizona” during the COVID-19 restrictions on travel. Thorpe replied quite emphatically that perhaps I was unconcerned about “facts,” a word that he used many times in his letter, however he printed his own version of a fact — distorted as it is — that there were no “do-not-travel restrictions” when he departed Canada “in late October.”
Of course that is totally wrong, self-serving and a complete departure from the facts.
I quote from a news release issued by Global Affairs Canada and the Minster of Foreign Affairs in Ottawa dated March 13, 2020: “Canada has issued an official global travel advisory to avoid non-essential travel. As a result, the Government of Canada is advising Canadians to avoid non-essential outside of Canada until further notice.”
This travel advisory was never rescinded.
As for Thorpe’s suggestion that my original letter “may be politically motivated.” Really Mr. Thorpe?
My guess is that this an old politician’s standby “of course anyone who questions you must have a political agenda.”
I guess there must be one behind every bush.
Kerrigan Baxter
Penticton
Fearmongering adds to complicated issue
Dear Editor:
Re: “Penticton Overdose Prevention” Facebook page.
Kudos to Desiree Franz for attempting to bring compassion and education to what is a really complicated issue in Penticton.
Part of the complications being the successful fearmongering by city council and mayor. I am wondering if there is a way to contact Deriree outside of Facebook for those not on social media who want to join in helping to spread the word.
And a true heartfelt thank you to Desiree Franz. Keep up the good fight!
Kristine Shepherd
Penticton
Not on the menu at Frog City Cafe
Dear Editor:
Kind of a shame when a considerate and hard working family like the Hayter’s have only an East Coast member of the Liberal party, Minister of National Revenue’s Diane Lebouthillier, to appeal against CRA’s baseless harassment.
Then her only action is to boot it back to the local bullies.
My money says that if this does make it to the tax court Of Canada, Lebouthillier will be eating crow.
John Scott
West Kelowna
Bob Richards thanks public for the support
Dear Editor:
I would like to take a few moments to thank all those that have reach out to help me since Jan. 11.
To the angel walking her dog who took the time to talk to me and made sure I made it home OK and prompted me to seek medical help.
The acupuncturist who treated me and the people of Keep The Cold Off Penticton who encouraged people to reach out and donate bottles and cans to me.
Thank you for all you angels who donated bottles and cans and those who donated cash.
Finally to those that set up a GoFundMe page and those who have donated to that fund. You all are helping to turn my life back around. Perhaps this is the year I’ll get my dental work done.
Thank you, this is like meeting angels walking our street. People helping people. Come summer, I will get my vegetable garden going to help the Salvation Army.
Bob Richards
Penticton
Hayters make Kaleden a wonderful place to live
Dear Editor:
We are compelled to write this brief letter of support for our good friends Ken and Margaret Hayter of Kaleden, for their years of hard work and the generosity they have dedicated to making our little community a very special place to live.
We were first introduced to the vision of a younger Ken Hayter almost 40 years ago by our mutual friend, Fred King, MP.
Ken and Margaret do not deserve the callous and disrespectful treatment they received from some ambitious auditors working at Revenue Canada, as reported on the front page of a recent edition of the Herald (Feb. 26).
The Hayters have built and planted their lovely gardens on Linden Ave. as a gift to all Kaleden residents and a gift to be shared with thousands who visit our community each year, from all over the world.
We’ve often stated that Linden Gardens is like our own Stanley Park, built by the Hayter’s hard work in what was once an arid desert.
Marg and Ken have created Linden Gardens and the Frog City Cafe by working tirelessly with their hearts, their hands and their souls. They have offered their hospitality and wonderful meals served (at modest cost) for countless weddings, anniversaries, family events, memorial services and charitable dinners over the years.
The Hayters live modestly, and without any show of affluence. They have given much and taken little from this special place called Kaleden, which was founded by forward-looking families like the Hayters, as a beautiful garden in paradise.
If you are as concerned as we are about the treatment being accorded to Ken and Margaret Hayter, please write, expressing your concerns to the Minister responsible for Revenue Canada, the Hon. Diane Lebouthillier with copies to our Member of Parliament, Richard Cannings, MP and to Helena Konanz, who is our recently-nominated candidate for the Conservative party in South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
Tom and Pat Siddon
Kaleden
American can't help it, flexes its muscle
Dear Editor:
So it took only about one month for President Joe Biden to flex the old military muscle and unleash the fury of the U.S.’s arsenal in the Middle East.
Even though Trump has set the bar to its lowest level in 100 years, let’s not forget the nature of the beast to the south. In spite of President Biden’s tear- jerking heartfelt speech of a couple of days ago, he had no problem vaporizing some Syrians on Thursday in what was called a “retaliatory strike.”
It would be akin to me being in someone’s yard a few blocks over and assaulting them when they asked me to leave. Even during Saint Obama’s tenure there were six or seven countries being bombed by the Yanks.
As for the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, we reap what we sow.
Gord McLaren
Penticton