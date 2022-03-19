The world knows we don’t have time to lose
Dear Editor:
Last Saturday, March 12, 50 cities across Canada held events urging the federal government to pass a Just Transition Act. The Act would provide an equitable transition for workers as the country leaves fossil fuel reliance. It was promised three years ago, but consultations are still ongoing with Ministers Wilkinson and O’Regan announcing March 10 that comments are still being accepted until April 30.
Penticton’s event was at Service Canada on Ellis Street and a few dozen came out to cheer on a mock “Ministry of Just Transition” and a “Green Future Job Centre” to celebrate what could be done if the country looked at climate the way it did COVID-19.
Bold, decisive, and inclusive action is what we need to ensure that everyone and every community affected by a reduced carbon economy would have what they need: good jobs at union rates close to home and family in clean industries; training in renewable energy jobs; investment in retrofitting of buildings and electric transportation systems; and funding to develop meaningful and respectful consultations with First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples including the need for free, prior and informed consent consistent with United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People.
How can this be done?
With united cooperation by citizens and governments dedicated to change. With funding from taxing 1% on millionaires earning over $10 million a year, generating billions of dollars. With funds diverted from fossil fuel subsidies ($1.5 billion last year in B.C., Alta., Sask. and NL).
By planning and studying industries and the needs of our most vulnerable populations, putting in systems of support and care instead of profits of giant corporations. By funding electric public transportation (buses, car shares, and bikes). By boosting clean electricity production.
By listening to what our communities and citizens need to feel safe, secure, respected, and valued. With programs provided for women and Indigenous and BIPOC workers, ensuring their inclusion in clean, green jobs.
By retrofitting buildings and building zero emissions rental units in the 1000s, reducing anxiety and stigma of homelessness and drastically lowering greenhouse gas GHG emissions to reach the IPCC targets adopted by Canada and BC.
There has been too much talk and not enough action when the world knows we don’t have time to lose. It is urgent that the government move swiftly to create a safe future that leaves no one behind.
Lori Goldman
Penticton
Little faith in the final outcome
On March 17, 2022, the Supreme Court of Canada approved a 1.1 billion dollar lawsuit against the RCMP. This class action has been filed by RCMP members alleging "systemic negligence" in addressing bullying and harassment complaints.
Source: CBC Top court quashes Ottawa's attempt to throw out RCMP harassment lawsuit.
In June 2021, the RCMP launched the Independent Centre for Harassment Resolution to better deal with complaints of harassment, bullying and sexual misconduct in the ranks. The cost of this new process is approximately 40 million over the next five years.
Source: Gov't of Canada Public Safety ICHR.
The RCMP union head and past and current members have little faith in it's success.
Norma Bates
Penticton
Councillor’s question should be answered
Dear Editor:
Re: “Tempers flare as council debates downtown annual fees,” (Herald, March 10).
The argument between Couns. James Miller and Katie Robinson came as two delegates from the Downtown Penticton Association fielded questions about the group’s proposal to raise the levy it charges members.
The DPA wants a 3.5% annual increase over the next five years for approximately 700 properties in the city centre in order to fund the DPA’s business promotion activities.
The DPA already charges a sliding fee up to $2,888 per year to promote its members. It also brings in a hefty income at the weekly markets.
“Judging from the response that you’re getting from your membership, how popular would you say the paid parking changes have been over the past year and a half?” Miller asked the DPA delegation.
“Sorry, but point of order. That’s not on the agenda,” said Robinson, before the DPA delegation could respond.
In reply, Miller noted one of the DPA delegates had just explained how other planned changes to the levy system are meant to help “the little guys.”
“I think that (paid parking) is a challenge that they face and I believe you’re out of order, Coun. Robinson,” snapped Miller.
As a taxpayer I would like an answer to Miller’s question. I like councillors that see the big picture and ask questions in my interests and those of the community. Councillors were elected to address issues. I am sure many DPA members struggling to survive during the COVID crisis appreciate Miller’s attempt to address their costs. Paid parking is an cost to doing business.
The DPA is a powerful lobby in Penticton. They seem to get just about anything they want whether it is serves the interests of the rest of us or not.
Frank Regher was acting chair; did Robinson think he needed help? As a taxpayer I resent Robinson’s attempt to shut up another councillor. Is this display of arrogance an indication Robinson has been in office too long or that she wants to run for mayor?
We have an election coming up in October. Looking at Robinson’s bio I see she is a financial planner.
How about bringing some of that financial expertise to serve the interests of the taxpayers of Penticton; such as getting the RDOS communities to pay their share of the recreational facilities they use. Too busy building bike lanes I guess.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Compromise can be reached on ALR lands
Dear Editor:
Re: proposed removal of land from Penticton’s ALR.
Along with numerous others it seems, I am quite disturbed by the thought of yet another chunk of ALR land being removed from that protection and used to built yet more single-family houses at one assumes very high prices.
The land at Valleyview and Pineview is at least partly farmed now and I’ve heard nothing to say that the rest isn’t farmable.
All the same, instead of advocating a complete thumbs-down to the development, I’d like to suggest a perhaps more creative compromise. Young farmers rarely have the funds to purchase land in the area yet lack a means to get started. If the ALC were to approve the removal of the land from the ALR, could the City not consider requiring part of the land — say a couple of the 8 acres — not be built on, but divided into small parcels which young farmers could lease at a reasonable price for, say, 10-15 years minimum?
Intensive farming methods are well established now, and indeed, there is one bona fide farmer (in the B.C. legal sense) who does so on I believe .2 ac in Naramata and that in the middle of the village.
This kind of farming tends to have much less risk of annoying urban neighbours than does conventional farming,
Having this kind of low-input, intensive farming cheek-by-jowl with residents also just might educate the latter on the realities of producing food, but without the perceived annoyances conventional farming can elicit.
I’m sure there would be numerous logistical and perhaps legal hurdles to such a scheme; however, given the will, these can undoubtedly be surmounted.
It might just be a win-win: more housing (though not likely what is environmentally and socially useful), more locally produced food, and young farmers able to develop their businesses in some security.
If developers can be required to retain parcels of land for green space/parks, why not for farms?
Eva Durance
Penticton
Don’t let the protesters take our Canadian flag
Dear Editor:
The protesters demanding that all COVID mandates be lifted have used our Canadian flag as a symbol for their cause. I think we should take our flag back.
On July 1 there will be thousands of people waving our Canadian flag to celebrate Canada Day.
The protesters’ symbol will completely disappear, immersed in the majority of Canadians who believe that we have done the right thing to fight this pandemic.
Let’s not wait until July 1. Let’s everybody go out and get some flags. Put them on your car. Put them in front of your house.
Let’s take our flag back and show that it represents the vast majority of Canadians.
Richard Knight
Kelowna