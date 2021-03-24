Dateline Summerland
Dear Editor:
Wonder how long before new and "improved" rules and regulations at the Summerland landfill will result in an increase of "over the bank" illegal garbage dumping resulting in corporation workers having to do clean up.
Bye bye the extra 5% being charged. More questionable thinking from our council. What consequences? A mess.
Gordon Boothe
Summerland
Will O’Toole’s version be authentic?
Dear Editor:
One thing is for sure, Erin O’Toole has a lot of work to do if he wants to bring together the starkly diverse world of today’s conservative pluralism, inorder to offer any creditable alternative to Canadians.
The hard feelings over Derek Sloan’s ejection and O’Toole’s own duplicity, saying one thing before elected leader and something else after has left a bad taste in the mouths of social conservatives.
When a majority (54%) of convention delegates voted against the official recognition that climate change is real; O’Toole’s insistence on recognizing the reality of climate change and his stated commitment to bring forth a climate plan of his own has made Western Conservative leery.
O’Toole won his leadership as a true Blue Tory, but his convention speech was that of a pragmatist, not a populist, he was pleading for change. What are his plans? There were the uncomfortable optics of a quick and unceremonious removal of defeated front runner Peter MacKay’s supporters from the Conservative front bench; and reports that O’Toole’s camp had not effectively reached out to welcome MacKay to remain active in the party with a potential run for MP in his home riding of Central Nova; held by his father, Elmer MacKay for 12 years before the son who held it for 11 years. A riding Peter MacKay would have surely won.
One could argue that O’Toole realizes his best path to government is found in the middle, and he needs to perform a road to Damascus conversion, from a true Blue populist Tory into a moderate Red Tory, and doesn’t want to compete with a potential real McCoy rival. The question is will O’Toole’s version be authentic?
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Immigrant workers are more productive
Dear Editor:
I’ve observed over the last few decades that the strong work ethic exceptionally practiced by new immigrants, and migrants, is demonstrably notable in the produce harvesting sector. It’s one of typically hump-busting work that almost all post second or third generation Canadians won’t tolerate for themselves.
Observing migrant workers as I drive by, I even feel a bit guilty; considering it from a purely human(e) perspective, I don't see why they should have to toil so for minimal pay, and not also I.
I can truly imagine such labourers being 50-100% more productive than their born-and-reared-here Canadian counterparts.
To be clear, however, I’m not implying that a strong work ethic is a trait racially genetically inherited by one generation from a preceding generation, etcetera. Rather, it’s an admirable culturally determined factor, in large part motivated by that culture’s original internal and surrounding economic and political conditions.
I anticipate that if they (as citizens) resided here for a number of decades, their strong work ethics and higher-than-average productivity, unfortunately, would gradually diminishes as these motivated labourers’ descendant generations’ young people become accustomed to the relatively easier Western way of work.
One can already witness this effect in such youth getting caught up in much of our overall urban/suburban liberal culture — i.e. attire, lingo, nightlife, as well as work.
I’ve also found that ‘Canadian values’ assimilation often means the unfortunate acquisition of a distasteful yet strong sense of entitlement.
While I don’t favour Canada-based businesses exporting labour abroad at low wages while there are unemployed Canadians who want that work, I hear similar complaints that are actually based on thinly veiled racism.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
Pharmacies should administer vaccines
Dear Editor:
Would someone explain why the vaccination rollout doesn’t involve local pharmacies?
The distribution of annual flu shots is well handled by them.
A. Condon
Peachland
Law needed to ensure we reach our targets
Dear Editor:
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned that we have less than a decade to prevent climate disaster. Canada needs a climate law that ensures a rapid reduction in our emissions of carbon pollutions by 2030.
Bill C-12 doesn’t have a 2025 target. Politicians must be accountable for reducing emissions in the crucial next five years.
The federal government needs to listen to scientific experts and rely on their expertise to make plans, set targets and evaluate progress through ongoing impact reports.
The bill must require the federal government to work with provinces, industry and Indigenous peoples to develop and implement plans to achieve their emission targets.
Gunilla Axwik
Peachland
Like Rip Van Winkle, everything changed
Dear Editor:
Friday, March 13, 2020, was a normal working day that turned abnormal.
Sick that night, needed emergency surgery. Eight days later released from hospital.
I felt like Rip van Winkle waking to a different planet. No cars, no shops, no aeroplanes.
It won’t be forgotten.
Peter Houghton
Victoria