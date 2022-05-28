Eisenhower’s words continue to haunt us
Dear Editor:
There are moments when U.S. presidents use their unique bully pulpit to reveal prophetic insight about our modern world, only witnessed in the Oval Office.
For Dwight D. Eisenhower, one such moment was his 1953 speech, “Cross of Iron,” given shortly after the death of Joseph Stalin, about weapons of war.
“For every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired, in the final sense is a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, from those who are cold and not clothed.
“This world of arms is not the spending of money alone, it is the spending of the sweat of its labourers, the genius of it scientists and the hopes of its children.”
“The cost of one modern heavy bomber is this; — a modern brick school in more than 30 cities, it is two fine, fully-equipped hospital. It is 50 miles of concrete highway.”
“We pay for one fighter plane with a half million bushels of wheat. We pay for a single destroyer with new homes that could house more than 8,000 people.”
“This is not a way of life at all in any true sense of the word. Under the cloud of threatening war, it is humanity hanging by a cross of iron.”
President Joe Biden promises to defend Taiwan if China invades. Russia and Ukraine looks like it was a dress rehearsal for China and Taiwan.
Canada is sending more weapons to Ukraine and imposing further sanctions on Russia. Britain’s foreign secretary, Liz Truss calls for the expansion of NATO into an Asian Pacific Alliance to include an Japan and Australia, saying “China’s rise is not inevitable.”
The West needs to find an offramp. Innocent people suffer, Western sanctions backfire on the West.
Our supply chains are broken, our prices for food and fuel rise, our economies fall into stagflation, our conflict in Ukraine creates global food shortages throughout sub-Saharan Africa, while the western Military Industrial Complex makes billions.
Sadly, we have not learned a thing.
Dwight D. Eisenhower’s words continue to haunt us.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
I’m a wannabee Conservative supporter
Dear Editor:
For those of you familiar with the 1964 American musical film, “My Fair Lady,” the words, “I’m willing to tell you. I’m wanting to tell you. I’m waiting to tell you,” might sound familiar.
After watching the back-biting highlights from the debates between the wannabe leaders of the Conservative Party of Canada, I was provoked into directing the following remarks at the Conservatives’ backroom powerbrokers.
I’m willing to tell you the Trudeau government needs to be replaced. I’m wanting to tell you Trump-like bombastic prevarications won’t get my vote.
I’m waiting to tell you I am a Conservative supporter once again. But that will only occur if the Conservative party is led by someone with moderate conservative values, namely, principled leadership, fiscally responsibility, honest accountability, respectful inclusiveness, and science-based policies.
Canada does not need more circus clowns; Canada needs a conscientious, inspirational team motivated by a desire to manage our country responsibly.
By the way, moderation is defined as the avoidance of excess or extremes, especially in one’s behavior or political opinions.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Kelowna can choose to grow up smart
Dear Editor:
While I sympathize, and even agree to a point, with Bob Hayes’s recent letter to the editor (“Council’s infatuation with highrises will hurt the city,” Daily Courier, May 26), I have a somewhat different perspective on highrises in Kelowna.
Stats Canada reports that Kelowna’s growth rate at 14% makes our city the fastest-growing municipality in Canada. If Kelowna chooses to limit density, there will be that much more pressure on council to allow more urban sprawl, negatively impacting our surrounding natural environment, increasing our infrastructure costs (think taxes), and increasing our greenhouse gas emissions.
If council elects to both limit density and urban sprawl, our already out-of-reach real estate market will simply become that much more unaffordable. Demand to live in the Okanagan is not going to diminish no matter what council does. City council does not dictate the laws of supply and demand, they only operate within those confines.
The only sustainable direction is to increase density and public green space together — the Central Green development is a good example. Allowing more density in existing low density neighbourhoods by way of zoning modifications such as the RU7 zone has proven successful.
Moving forward, promoting highrise development in our downtown core and urban town centres will take pressure off our surrounding natural environment while decreasing current and future infrastructure costs. As Kelowna continues to grow, increasing density as opposed to urban sprawl will lead to a reduction in per capita GHG emissions, a more walkable/rideable city, and more efficient public transit.
Kelowna can choose to grow up smart.
Dave Crawford
Kelowna
Don’t let developers use smoke and mirrors
Dear Editor:
“Smoke and mirrors” would best describe Canadian Horizons’ revised plans to develop 1050 Spiller Road in Penticton.
During the recent Penticton council meeting, staff recommended council commence to “public engagement” for a proposed amendment to our Official Community Plan from the following designations: “Rural Residential, Detached Residential, Ground Oriented Residential, Parks, Natural and Conservation Areas and Landfill and Landfill Buffer” to the following: “Rural Residential, Parks, Natural and Conservation Areas and Landfill and Landfill Buffer.”
In other words, Canadian Horizons is seeking an amendment to change the density from single lots, duplexes, four-plexes and townhouses to single family housing on 0.5-1.5 acre lot sizes.
What was missing from the presentation is the simple fact that although the developer wants to decrease density by removing townhouses, duplexes etc., “Rural Residential” currently support lots minimal 1 hectare (2.5 acres).
For a developer to build 0.5-1.5 acre lots, the OCP designation “Rural Residential” will not apply.
However, we were later informed about a new zoning draft proposal called “Country Residential Cluster” that will conveniently allow for 0.5 acre lot sizes. How this applies to the developer’s request for “Rural Residential” designation on the property remains a mystery.
The Naramata bench is frequently referred to as the “jewel” of Penticton. As citizens of this beautiful valley we need to be cautious about how we develop this area of the city. Do we want trees clear-cut, the landscape bulldozed, and the wildlife destroyed, in order to accommodate 112 luxury homes clustered together on 0.5 acre lots, with the potential for as many carriage houses?
How will this affect the landfill, environment, traffic and our tourism, agriculture and wine industries?
In a time of climate emergency, there is an urgent need to take a stand to preserve the hillsides above the Naramata bench. It is imperative we make the zoning designation “Rural Residential”, with a minimal 2.5 acre lot sizes, along with a 500 metre landfill buffer, parks, natural and conservation areas.
Don’t let Canadian Horizons use smoke and mirrors to make us think they want to decrease density, when in fact it will be significantly increased, through their proposed “Country Residential Cluster” (RCC) zoning.
Now that city council has approved a period for public engagement, it is vital for all of us to look beyond the rhetoric and ensure sustainability of the natural landscape on 1050 Spiller Road.
Rita Laven
Penticton